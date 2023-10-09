Copa Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Release Schedule
09 Oct, 2023, 17:00 ET
PANAMA CITY, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) announces the following events:
|
Earnings Release – Third Quarter 2023
|
Date:
|
November 15, 2023
|
Time:
|
After US market close
|
This release will be available on our website:
|
https://copa.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results
|
Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
|
Date:
|
November 16, 2023
|
Time:
|
11:00 AM US ET (11:00 AM Local Time)
|
Join by phone:
|
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI71cb8585c38244d6ad583f080f785ae0
|
Webcast (listen-only):
|
Speakers:
|
Pedro Heilbron, Chief Executive Officer
|
José Montero, Chief Financial Officer
We encourage our listeners to join the conference via webcast. Please access the website several minutes prior to the scheduled start time, allowing sufficient time to register, download, and install any necessary software.
If you are unable to listen to or access this presentation at the scheduled time, a webcast replay option will be available at the above website shortly after the conference.
Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit www.copaair.com.
CPA-G
|
PRESS RELEASE CONTACT:
|
Daniel Tapia – Panamá
|
Director – Investor Relations
|
011 (507) 304-2774
SOURCE Copa Holdings, S.A.
