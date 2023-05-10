Copa Holdings Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2023

PANAMA CITY, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023 (1Q23). The terms "Copa Holdings" and the "Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the first quarter of 2019 (1Q19) (which the Company believes are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, 2021, and 2022).

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$121.5 million for 1Q23 or US$3.07 per share, as compared to a net profit of US$89.4 million or earnings per share of US$2.11 in 1Q19. Excluding special items comprised of the unrealized mark-to-market net loss of US$36.3 million related to the Company's convertible notes, as well as changes in the value of financial investments, the Company would have reported a net profit of US$157.8 million or US$3.99 per share.

for 1Q23 or per share, as compared to a net profit of or earnings per share of in 1Q19. Excluding special items comprised of the unrealized mark-to-market net loss of related to the Company's convertible notes, as well as changes in the value of financial investments, the Company would have reported a net profit of or per share. Copa Holdings reported an operating profit of US$193.2 million and a 22.3% operating margin for the quarter, as compared to an operating profit of US$112.9 million and an operating margin of 16.8% in 1Q19.

and a 22.3% operating margin for the quarter, as compared to an operating profit of and an operating margin of 16.8% in 1Q19. Passenger traffic, measured in terms of revenue passenger miles (RPMs), increased by 7.1% compared to 1Q19, while capacity (available seat miles or ASMs) increased by 2.8%. As a result, the load factor for the quarter increased by 3.5 percentage points to 86.8%, as compared to 1Q19.

Total revenues for 1Q23 increased 29.0% to US$867.3 million , as compared to 1Q19 revenues. Yields increased 20.0% to 14.6 cents and revenue per available seat mile (RASM) increased 25.5% to 13.1 cents .

, as compared to 1Q19 revenues. Yields increased 20.0% to and revenue per available seat mile (RASM) increased 25.5% to . Operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) increased 17.2% from 8.7 cents in 1Q19 to 10.2 cents in 1Q23, mainly driven by an increase of 61.4% in the price of jet fuel per gallon. CASM excluding fuel (Ex-fuel CASM) increased 2.1% in the quarter to 6.2 cents , as compared to 1Q19.

in 1Q19 to in 1Q23, mainly driven by an increase of 61.4% in the price of jet fuel per gallon. CASM excluding fuel (Ex-fuel CASM) increased 2.1% in the quarter to , as compared to 1Q19. The Company ended the quarter with approximately US$1.2 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, which represent 36.3% of the last twelve months' revenues.

in cash, short-term and long-term investments, which represent 36.3% of the last twelve months' revenues. The Company closed the quarter with total debt, including lease liabilities, of US$1.7 billion , while our Net Debt to EBITDA ratio ended at 0.6 times, a decrease when compared to the previous quarter.

, while our Net Debt to EBITDA ratio ended at 0.6 times, a decrease when compared to the previous quarter. During the quarter, the Company took delivery of two Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, ending the quarter with a consolidated fleet of 99 aircraft – 67 Boeing 737-800s, 22 Boeing 737 MAX 9s, 9 Boeing 737-700s, and 1 Boeing 737-800 freighter, compared to a fleet of 102 aircraft prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copa Airlines had an on-time performance for the quarter of 92.2% and a flight completion factor of 99.9%, once again positioning itself among the very best in the industry.

Subsequent Events

Copa Holdings will pay its second quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share on June 15 , to all Class A and Class B shareholders on record as of May 31, 2023 .

Consolidated Financial

& Operating Highlights 1Q23 1Q19 (2) Variance vs. 1Q19 4Q22 Variance vs. 4Q22 Revenue Passengers Carried (000s) 2,881 2,588 11.3 % 2,813 2.4 % Revenue Passengers OnBoard (000s) 4,295 3,830 12.1 % 4,262 0.8 % RPMs (millions) 5,723 5,345 7.1 % 5,639 1.5 % ASMs (millions) 6,596 6,415 2.8 % 6,509 1.3 % Load Factor 86.8 % 83.3 % 3.5 pp 86.6 % 0.1 pp Yield (US$ Cents) 14.6 12.1 20.0 % 15.1 -3.6 % PRASM (US$ Cents) 12.6 10.1 25.0 % 13.1 -3.4 % RASM (US$ Cents) 13.1 10.5 25.5 % 13.7 -3.9 % CASM (US$ Cents) 10.2 8.7 17.2 % 10.3 -0.9 % CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) 6.2 6.1 2.1 % 6.1 1.5 % Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions) 78.2 81.2 -3.7 % 77.7 0.6 % Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$) 3.36 2.09 61.4 % 3.52 -4.5 % Average Length of Haul (miles) 1,987 2,065 -3.8 % 2,005 -0.9 % Average Stage Length (miles) 1,281 1,299 -1.4 % 1,266 1.2 % Departures 31,984 33,329 -4.0 % 32,112 -0.4 % Block Hours 104,626 110,089 -5.0 % 104,822 -0.2 % Average Aircraft Utilization (hours) 11.9 11.6 1.9 % 11.8 0.8 % Operating Revenues (US$ millions) 867.3 672.2 29.0 % 890.6 -2.6 % Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) 193.2 112.9 71.2 % 219.7 -12.0 % Operating Margin 22.3 % 16.8 % 5.5 p.p 24.7 % -2.4 p.p Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) 121.5 89.4 35.9 % 88.3 37.7 % Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1) 157.8 89.4 76.4 % 177.7 -11.2 % Basic EPS (US$) 3.07 2.11 45.9 % 2.23 37.6 % Adjusted Basic EPS (US$) (1) 3.99 2.11 89.4 % 4.49 -11.2 % Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s) 39,565 42,478 -6.9 % 39,554 0.0 %

(1) Excludes Special Items. This earnings release includes a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures.

(2) The Company believes that comparisons with 2019 are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

About Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: www.copaair.com.

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management's expectations that involve several business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements in this release are among those disclosed in Copa Holdings' filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice.

Copa Holdings, S.A

















Income Statement - IFRS

















(US$ Thousands)





















Unaudited

Unaudited

% Unaudited

%



1Q23

1Q19

Change 4Q22

Change Operating Revenues

















Passenger revenue

834,018

648,790

28.5 % 852,291

-2.1 % Cargo and mail revenue

23,252

15,316

51.8 % 27,095

-14.2 % Other operating revenue

9,995

8,063

24.0 % 11,226

-11.0 % Total Operating Revenue

867,264

672,169

29.0 % 890,612

-2.6 %



















Operating Expenses

















Fuel

265,498

170,163

56.0 % 273,901

-3.1 % Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses

102,652

113,662

-9.7 % 105,019

-2.3 % Passenger servicing

20,391

25,571

-20.3 % 19,518

4.5 % Airport facilities and handling charges

50,479

45,362

11.3 % 49,734

1.5 % Sales and distribution

61,406

53,133

15.6 % 61,498

-0.1 % Maintenance, materials and repairs

40,296

28,047

43.7 % 28,875

39.6 % Depreciation and amortization

72,677

68,187

6.6 % 70,251

3.5 % Flight operations

27,424

25,875

6.0 % 25,667

6.8 % Other operating and administrative expenses

33,228

29,297

13.4 % 36,492

-8.9 % Total Operating Expense

674,053

559,296

20.5 % 670,954

0.5 %



















Operating Profit/(Loss)

193,212

112,873

71.2 % 219,657

-12.0 %



















Non-operating Income (Expense):

















Finance cost

(24,365)

(14,010)

73.9 % (23,388)

4.2 % Finance income

8,842

5,954

48.5 % 7,413

19.3 % Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations

1,201

(5,960)

-120.2 % (2,560)

-146.9 % Net change in fair value of derivatives

(37,933)

-

-100.0 % (91,305)

-58.5 % Other non-operating income (expense)

1,235

(825)

-249.7 % 1,221

1.1 % Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)

(51,020)

(14,841)

243.8 % (108,619)

-53.0 %



















Profit before taxes

142,192

98,032

45.0 % 111,039

28.1 %



















Income tax expense

(20,671)

(8,600)

140.4 % (22,758)

-9.2 %



















Net Profit/(Loss)

121,521

89,431

35.9 % 88,280

37.7 %



















EPS

















Basic

3.07

2.11

45.9 % 2.23

37.6 %



















Shares used for calculation:

















Basic

39,565,223

42,477,761

-6.9 % 39,554,071

0.0 %

Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries



Consolidated statement of financial position



(US$ Thousands)





March 2023 December 2022 ASSETS (Unaudited) (Audited) Cash and cash equivalents 242,314 122,424 Short-term investments 773,493 812,323 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 1,015,807 934,747





Accounts receivable, net 165,111 135,415 Accounts receivable from related parties 1,833 2,168 Expendable parts and supplies, net 101,680 93,332 Prepaid expenses 49,917 52,322 Prepaid income tax 370 798 Other current assets 23,665 17,043

342,576 301,078 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,358,383 1,235,825





Long-term investments 166,481 202,056 Long-term prepaid expenses 6,494 7,770 Property and equipment, net 2,967,611 2,883,524 Right of use assets 238,269 234,380 Intangible, net 80,765 78,555 Net defined benefit assets 1,048 504 Deferred tax assets 31,636 30,743 Other Non-Current Assets 16,277 17,005 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 3,508,581 3,454,537





TOTAL ASSETS 4,866,964 4,690,362





LIABILITIES



Loans and borrowings 144,203 142,484 Current portion of lease liability 77,412 80,084 Accounts payable 163,236 166,660 Accounts payable to related parties 1,944 1,004 Air traffic liability 611,437 651,805 Frequent flyer deferred revenue 114,976 111,526 Taxes Payable 67,122 43,878 Employee benefits obligations 31,534 44,913 Income tax payable 12,414 6,276 Other Current Liabilities 1,366 1,175 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,225,644 1,249,805





Loans and borrowings long-term 1,327,441 1,301,819 Lease Liability 162,029 158,289 Derivative financial instruments 289,083 251,150 Deferred tax Liabilities 25,783 16,571 Other long - term liabilities 232,941 220,618 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 2,037,277 1,948,447





TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,262,921 3,198,252





EQUITY



Class A - 34,064,142 issued and 28,388,261 outstanding 21,362 21,327 Class B - 10,938,125 7,466 7,466 Additional Paid-In Capital 104,606 103,465 Treasury Stock (357,087) (344,541) Retained Earnings 1,717,620 1,367,784 Net profit 121,521 348,054 Other comprehensive loss (11,445) (11,445)





TOTAL EQUITY 1,604,043 1,492,110 TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES 4,866,964 4,690,362

Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries











Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows











For the three months ended March 31,











(In US$ thousands)































2023

2022

2021

















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flow from (used in) operating activities

203,419

169,336

(892) Cash flow used in investing activities

(62,868)

(120,515)

(86,697) Cash flow (used in) from financing activities

(20,661)

(10,888)

162,325 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

119,890

37,933

74,736 Cash and cash equivalents at January 1

122,424

211,081

119,065 Cash and cash equivalents at March 31

$ 242,314

$ 249,014

$ 193,801



























Short-term investments

773,493

771,074

898,453 Long-term investments

166,481

204,810

111,001 Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at March 31

$ 1,182,288

$ 1,224,898

$ 1,203,255

Copa Holdings, S.A.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION

This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Basic EPS, and Operating CASM Excluding Fuel. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit, and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Profit

1Q23

1Q22

4Q22

1Q19

















Net Profit as Reported

$ 121,521

$ 19,759

$ 88,280

$ 89,431 Add: Net change in fair value of derivatives

$ 37,933

$ 6,752

$ 91,305



Add: Net change in fair value of financial investments

$ (1,655)

$ 2,979

$ (1,924)



Adjusted Net Profit

$ 157,798

$ 29,490

$ 177,661

$ 89,431

















Reconciliation of Adjusted Basic EPS

1Q23

1Q22

4Q22

1Q19

















Adjusted Net Profit

$ 157,798

$ 29,490

$ 177,661

$ 89,431 Shares used for calculation of Basic EPS

39,565

42,006

39,554

42,478 Adjusted Basic Earnings per share (Adjusted Basic EPS)

$ 3.99

$ 0.70

$ 4.49

$ 2.11

















Reconciliation of Operating Costs per ASM















Excluding Fuel (CASM Excl. Fuel)

1Q23

1Q22

4Q22

1Q19

















Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)

10.2

9.4

10.3

8.7 Aircraft Fuel Cost per ASM (in US$ Cents)

4.0

3.4

4.2

2.7 Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)

6.2

6.0

6.1

6.1

SOURCE Copa Holdings, S.A.