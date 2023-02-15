Copa Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022

PANAMA CITY, Panama, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- February 15, 2023. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 (4Q22) and the full year of 2022. The terms "Copa Holdings" and the "Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the fourth quarter of 2019 (4Q19) (which the Company believes are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021).

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$88.3 million for 4Q22 or US$2.23 per share, mainly driven by the continued effect of high fuel prices as well as the negative mark-to-market effect of the Company's convertible notes.

Excluding special items, comprised of the unrealized mark-to-market net loss of US$89.4 million mentioned above related to the Company's convertible notes, as well as changes in the value of financial investments, the Company would have reported a net profit of US$177.7 million or US$4.49 per share.

For the full-year 2022, the Company reported a net profit of US$348.1 million or US$8.58 per share. Excluding special items, comprised of an unrealized mark-to-market net gain of US$12.7 million related to the Company's convertible notes as well as changes in the value of financial investments, Copa Holdings would have reported an adjusted net profit of US$335.4 million or US$8.26 per share, compared to a net profit of US$336.3 million or earnings per share of US$7.92 in 2019.

In 4Q22, Copa Holdings reported an operating profit of US$219.7 million and a 24.7% operating margin.

For the full-year 2022, the Company reported an operating profit of US$450.4 million and an operating margin of 15.2%, compared to an adjusted operating profit of US$435.5 million and an operating margin of 16.1% in 2019.

Total revenues for 4Q22 increased 30.6% to US$890.6 million , as compared to 4Q19 revenues. Yields increased 20.4% to 15.1 cents and revenue per available seat mile (RASM) increased 23.4% to 13.7 cents .

Adjusted operating cost per available seat mile (Adjusted CASM) increased 10.3% from 9.3 cents in 4Q19 to 10.3 cents in 4Q22, driven by an increase of 63.1% in the price of fuel per gallon. Adjusted CASM excluding fuel (Adjusted Ex-fuel CASM) decreased 7.0% in the quarter to 6.1 cents , as compared to 4Q19.

Passenger traffic, measured in terms of revenue passenger mile (RPMs), increased by 7.5% compared to 4Q19, while capacity (ASMs) increased by 5.9%. As a result, load factors for the quarter increased by 1.4 percentage points to 86.6%.

The Company ended the quarter with approximately US$1.1 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, which represent 38.3% of the last twelve months' revenues, compared to US$1.2 billion held at the end of 2021.

The Company closed the quarter with total debt, including lease liabilities, of US$1.7 billion , compared to US$1.6 billion at the end of 2021.

During the quarter, the Company took delivery of two Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, ending the year with a consolidated fleet of 97 aircraft – 67 Boeing 737-800s, 20 Boeing 737 MAX 9s, 9 Boeing 737-700s, and 1 Boeing 737-800 freighter, compared to a fleet of 102 aircraft prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copa Airlines had an on-time performance for the quarter of 86.1% and a flight completion factor of 99.6%.

Subsequent Events

In January, the Company took delivery of one Boeing 737 MAX 9 and expects to receive one additional aircraft by the end of the first quarter.

In January, Copa Airlines was recognized by OAG as the most on-time airline in Latin America in 2022. Copa Airlines' on-time performance of 87.5% for the year was the highest of any carrier in the Americas.

In February, the Company announced the commencement of services to Manta, Ecuador , Baltimore-Washington International Airport, and Austin, Texas , bringing the total number of destinations in our network to 80. All new services are scheduled to start between June and July of 2023.

Consolidated Financial

& Operating Highlights 4Q22 4Q19 (2) Variance vs. 3Q19 3Q22 Variance vs. 2Q22 FY22 FY19 (2) Variance vs. YTD19 Revenue Passengers Carried (000s) 2,813 2,633 6.9 % 2,755 2.1 % 10,334 10,474 -1.3 % Revenue Passengers OnBoard (000s) 4,262 3,838 11.1 % 4,190 1.7 % 15,724 15,424 1.9 % RPMs (millions) 5,639 5,244 7.5 % 5,508 2.4 % 20,779 21,303 -2.5 % ASMs (millions) 6,509 6,149 5.9 % 6,344 2.6 % 24,430 25,113 -2.7 % Load Factor 86.6 % 85.3 % 1.4 p.p. 86.8 % -0.2 p.p. 85.1 % 84.8 % 0.2 p.p. Yield (US$ Cents) 15.1 12.5 20.4 % 14.1 7.5 % 13.6 12.3 10.8 % PRASM (US$ Cents) 13.1 10.7 22.4 % 12.2 7.3 % 11.6 10.4 11.1 % RASM (US$ Cents) 13.7 11.1 23.4 % 12.8 7.2 % 12.1 10.8 12.6 % CASM (US$ Cents) 10.3 10.8 -4.6 % 10.5 -1.8 % 10.3 9.4 9.5 % Adjusted CASM (US$ Cents) (1) 10.3 9.3 10.3 % 10.5 -1.8 % 10.3 9.0 13.8 % CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) 6.1 8.0 -23.9 % 5.9 3.4 % 6.0 6.6 -9.7 % Adjusted CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) (1) 6.1 6.6 -7.0 % 5.9 3.4 % 6.0 6.3 -4.6 % Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions) 77.7 78.9 -1.6 % 75.7 2.7 % 291.4 321.4 -9.4 % Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$) 3.52 2.16 63.1 % 3.81 -7.5 % 3.60 2.16 66.9 % Average Length of Haul (miles) 2,005 1,992 0.7 % 1,999 0.3 % 2,011 2,034 -1.1 % Average Stage Length (miles) 1,266 1,279 -1.0 % 1,265 0.1 % 1,275 1,288 -1.0 % Departures 32,112 32,441 -1.0 % 31,484 2.0 % 120,155 131,819 -8.8 % Block Hours 104,822 105,620 -0.8 % 102,027 2.7 % 390,639 431,749 -9.5 % Average Aircraft Utilization (hours) 11.8 11.3 4.7 % 11.7 0.6 % 11.3 11.4 -0.7 % Operating Revenues (US$ millions) 890.6 681.9 30.6 % 809.4 10.0 % 2,965.0 2,707.4 9.5 % Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) 219.7 17.8 1133.7 % 143.7 52.9 % 450.4 346.2 30.1 % Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1) 219.7 107.1 105.0 % 143.7 52.9 % 450.4 435.5 3.4 % Operating Margin 24.7 % 2.6 % 22.1 p.p. 17.8 % 6.9 p.p. 15.2 % 12.8 % 2.4 p.p. Adjusted Operating Margin (1) 24.7 % 15.7 % 9.0 p.p. 17.8 % 6.9 p.p. 15.2 % 16.1 % -0.9 p.p. Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) 88.3 2.7 3136.5 % 115.9 -23.9 % 348.1 247.0 40.9 % Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1) 177.7 92.1 93.0 % 115.1 54.4 % 335.4 336.3 -0.3 % Basic EPS (US$) 2.23 0.06 3376.5 % 2.93 -23.8 % 8.58 5.81 47.5 % Adjusted Basic EPS (US$) (1) 4.49 2.17 107.3 % 2.91 54.5 % 8.26 7.92 4.4 % Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s) 39,554 42,487 -6.9 % 39,589 -0.1 % 40,582 42,483 -4.5 %

Excludes Special Items. This earnings release includes a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures. The Company believes that comparisons with 2019 are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impacts in 2020 and 2021 of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management's expectations that involve several business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements in this release are among those disclosed in Copa Holdings' filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice.

Copa Holdings, S.A.



























Income Statement - IFRS



























(US$ Thousands)































Unaudited

Unaudited

% Unaudited

% Unaudited

Audited

%



4Q22

4Q19

Change 3Q22

Change FY22

FY19

Change Operating Revenues



























Passenger revenue

852,291

657,940

29.5 % 774,230

10.1 % 2,824,719

2,612,605

8.1 % Cargo and mail revenue

27,095

16,033

69.0 % 26,400

2.6 % 101,765

62,460

62.9 % Other operating revenue

11,226

7,955

41.1 % 8,815

27.4 % 38,549

32,343

19.2 % Total Operating Revenue

890,612

681,927

30.6 % 809,445

10.0 % 2,965,033

2,707,409

9.5 %





























Operating Expenses



























Fuel

273,901

171,314

59.9 % 291,528

-6.0 % 1,052,637

696,249

51.2 % Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses

105,019

115,036

-8.7 % 96,612

8.7 % 380,385

450,438

-15.6 % Passenger servicing

19,518

24,798

-21.3 % 18,881

3.4 % 70,080

102,103

-31.4 % Airport facilities and handling charges

49,734

44,877

10.8 % 49,783

-0.1 % 192,584

181,959

5.8 % Sales and distribution

61,498

53,222

15.5 % 60,712

1.3 % 224,465

210,623

6.6 % Maintenance, materials and repairs

28,875

37,648

-23.3 % 23,577

22.5 % 104,114

127,562

-18.4 % Depreciation and amortization

70,251

159,812

-56.0 % 68,813

2.1 % 267,704

371,424

-27.9 % Flight operations

25,667

24,908

3.0 % 25,483

0.7 % 97,256

102,806

-5.4 % Other operating and administrative expenses

36,492

32,506

12.3 % 30,363

20.2 % 125,424

118,090

6.2 % Total Operating Expense

670,954

664,123

1.0 % 665,752

0.8 % 2,514,648

2,361,255

6.5 %





























Operating Profit/(Loss)

219,657

17,804

1133.7 % 143,692

52.9 % 450,384

346,154

30.1 %





























Non-operating Income (Expense):



























Finance cost

(23,388)

(17,154)

36.3 % (22,528)

3.8 % (87,631)

(57,432)

52.6 % Finance income

7,413

6,289

17.9 % 4,546

63.1 % 18,030

24,405

-26.1 % Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations

(2,560)

2,406

-206.4 % (3,335)

-23.2 % (9,812)

(15,408)

-36.3 % Net change in fair value of derivatives

(91,305)

-

-100.0 % 1,575

-5897.1 % 17,189

-

-100.0 % Other non-operating income (expense)

1,221

(989)

-223.4 % 4,230

-71.1 % 70

(4,279)

-101.6 % Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)

(108,619)

(9,448)

1049.7 % (15,513)

600.2 % (62,155)

(52,715)

17.9 %





























Profit before taxes

111,039

8,356

1228.8 % 128,179

-13.4 % 388,229

293,439

32.3 %





























Income tax expense

(22,758)

(5,629)

304.3 % (12,241)

85.9 % (40,176)

(46,437)

-13.5 %





























Net Profit/(Loss)

88,280

2,728

3136.5 % 115,939

-23.9 % 348,054

247,002

40.9 %





























EPS



























Basic

2.23

0.06

3376.5 % 2.93

-23.8 % 8.58

5.81

47.5 %





























Shares used for calculation:



























Basic

39,554,071

42,486,717

-6.9 % 39,588,984

-0.1 % 40,581,616

42,483,048

-4.5 %































Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries





Consolidated statement of financial position





(US$ Thousands)







December 2022 December 2021 December 2019 ASSETS (Unaudited) (Audited) (Audited) Cash and cash equivalents 122,424 211,081 158,732 Short-term investments 812,323 806,340 692,403 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 934,747 1,017,421 851,135



-

Accounts receivable, net 135,354 90,618 129,634 Accounts receivable from related parties 2,229 1,832 147 Expendable parts and supplies, net 93,332 74,778 69,100 Prepaid expenses 43,933 31,148 49,034 Prepaid income tax 798 16,938 1,181 Other current assets 17,044 6,054 14,206

292,689 221,368 263,302 Asset held for sale



120,006 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,227,436 1,238,789 1,234,443







Long-term investments 202,056 199,670 134,347 Long-term accounts receivable



2,139 Long-term prepaid expenses 7,770 6,727 17,743 Property and equipment, net 2,883,524 2,512,704 2,532,402 Right of use assets 234,380 166,328 290,843 Intangible, net 78,555 81,749 108,116 Net defined benefit assets 504 - 249 Deferred tax assets 30,743 28,196 19,215 Other Non-Current Assets 17,005 14,098 17,881 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 3,454,539 3,009,472 3,122,935







TOTAL ASSETS 4,681,975 4,248,261 4,357,378







LIABILITIES





Loans and borrowings 142,484 196,602 122,582 Current portion of lease liability 80,084 73,917 97,732 Accounts payable 155,378 112,596 119,332 Accounts payable to related parties 12,287 7,948 14,086 Air traffic liability 651,804 557,331 497,374 Frequent flyer deferred revenue 111,526 95,114 80,326 Taxes Payable 35,489 32,600 46,267 Employee benefits obligations 44,913 32,767 55,373 Income tax payable 6,276 3,835 9,683 Other Current Liabilities 1,176 786 84 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,241,416 1,113,496 1,042,839







Loans and borrowings long-term 1,301,819 1,229,031 938,183 Lease Liability 158,289 104,734 206,832 Net defined benefit liabilities - 7,670 - Derivative financial instruments 251,150 268,338 - Deferred tax Liabilities 16,571 18,782 43,397 Other long - term liabilities 220,618 206,813 191,221 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,948,446 1,835,368 1,379,633







TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,189,862 2,948,864 2,422,472







EQUITY

-

Class A - 34,033,575 issued and 28,477,704 outstanding 21,327 21,289 21,142 Class B - 10,938,125 7,466 7,466 7,466 Additional Paid-In Capital 103,466 98,348 86,135 Treasury Stock (344,541) (176,902) (136,388) Retained Earnings 1,367,786 1,324,022 1,718,177 Net profit 348,054 43,844 247,002 Other comprehensive loss (11,445) (18,670) (8,628)







TOTAL EQUITY 1,492,113 1,299,397 1,934,906 TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES 4,681,975 4,248,261 4,357,378









Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries







Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows







For the twelve months ended December 31,







(In US$ thousands)



























2022 2021 2020

















(Unaudited) (Audited) (Audited) Cash flow from (used in) operating activities

740,948 462,612 (39,515) Cash flow used in investing activities

(555,911) (459,135) (93,761) Cash flow (used in) from financing activities

(273,694) 88,539 93,609 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(88,657) 92,016 (39,667) Cash and cash equivalents at January 1

211,081 119,065 158,732 Cash and cash equivalents at December 31

$ 122,424 $ 211,081 $ 119,065























Short-term investments

812,323 806,340 770,816 Long-term investments

202,056 199,670 119,617 Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at December 31 $ 1,136,803 $ 1,217,091 $ 1,009,498

























Copa Holdings, S.A.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION

This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Basic EPS, and Operating CASM Excluding Fuel. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit, and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Profit























and Adjusted Net Profit

4Q22

4Q21

3Q22

4Q19

FY22

FY19

























Operating Profit as Reported

$ 219,657

$ 154,989

$ 143,692

$ 17,804

$ 450,384

$ 346,154 Subtract: Leased Aircraft Return provision





$ 39,217















Add: Fleet Impairment loss













$ 89,344





$ 89,344 Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 219,657

$ 115,773

$ 143,692

$ 107,148

$ 450,384

$ 435,497

























Net Profit as Reported

$ 88,280

$ 114,363

$ 115,939

$ 2,728

$ 348,054

$ 247,002 Subtract: Leased Aircraft Return provision





$ 39,217















Add: Fleet Impairment loss













$ 89,344





$ 89,344 Add: Net change in fair value of derivatives

$ 91,305

$ 8,922

$ (1,575)





$ (17,189)



Add: Net change in fair value of financial investments

$ (1,924)





$ 699





$ 4,516



Adjusted Net Profit

$ 177,661

$ 84,068

$ 115,062

$ 92,072

$ 335,381

$ 336,346

























Reconciliation of Adjusted Basic EPS

4Q22

4Q21

3Q22

4Q19

FY22

FY19

























Adjusted Net Profit

$ 177,661

$ 84,068

$ 115,062

$ 92,072

$ 335,381

$ 336,346 Shares used for calculation of Basic EPS

39,554

42,533

39,589

42,487

40,582

42,483 Adjusted Basic Earnings per share (Adjusted Basic EPS)

$ 4.49

$ 1.98

$ 2.91

$ 2.17

$ 8.26

$ 7.92

























Reconciliation of Operating Costs per ASM























Excluding Fuel (CASM Excl. Fuel)

4Q22

4Q21

3Q22

4Q19

FY22

FY19

























Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)

10.3

8.2

10.5

10.8

10.3

9.4 Return of leased aircraft provision per ASM (in US$ Cents)





(0.8)















Fleet Impairment per ASM (in US$ Cents)













1.5





0.3 Aircraft Fuel Cost per ASM (in US$ Cents)

4.2

2.9

4.6

2.8

4.3

2.8 Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)

6.1

6.1

5.9

6.6

6.0

6.3



























