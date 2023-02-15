Copa Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022

PANAMA CITY, Panama, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- February 15, 2023.  Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 (4Q22) and the full year of 2022. The terms "Copa Holdings" and the "Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the fourth quarter of 2019 (4Q19) (which the Company believes are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021).

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$88.3 million for 4Q22 or US$2.23 per share, mainly driven by the continued effect of high fuel prices as well as the negative mark-to-market effect of the Company's convertible notes.
  • Excluding special items, comprised of the unrealized mark-to-market net loss of US$89.4 million mentioned above related to the Company's convertible notes, as well as changes in the value of financial investments, the Company would have reported a net profit of US$177.7 million or US$4.49 per share.
  • For the full-year 2022, the Company reported a net profit of US$348.1 million or US$8.58 per share. Excluding special items, comprised of an unrealized mark-to-market net gain of US$12.7 million related to the Company's convertible notes as well as changes in the value of financial investments, Copa Holdings would have reported an adjusted net profit of US$335.4 million or US$8.26 per share, compared to a net profit of US$336.3 million or earnings per share of US$7.92 in 2019.
  • In 4Q22, Copa Holdings reported an operating profit of US$219.7 million and a 24.7% operating margin.
  • For the full-year 2022, the Company reported an operating profit of US$450.4 million and an operating margin of 15.2%, compared to an adjusted operating profit of US$435.5 million and an operating margin of 16.1% in 2019.
  • Total revenues for 4Q22 increased 30.6% to US$890.6 million, as compared to 4Q19 revenues. Yields increased 20.4% to 15.1 cents and revenue per available seat mile (RASM) increased 23.4% to 13.7 cents.
  • Adjusted operating cost per available seat mile (Adjusted CASM) increased 10.3% from 9.3 cents in 4Q19 to 10.3 cents in 4Q22, driven by an increase of 63.1% in the price of fuel per gallon. Adjusted CASM excluding fuel (Adjusted Ex-fuel CASM) decreased 7.0% in the quarter to 6.1 cents, as compared to 4Q19. 
  • Passenger traffic, measured in terms of revenue passenger mile (RPMs), increased by 7.5% compared to 4Q19, while capacity (ASMs) increased by 5.9%. As a result, load factors for the quarter increased by 1.4 percentage points to 86.6%. 
  • The Company ended the quarter with approximately US$1.1 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, which represent 38.3% of the last twelve months' revenues, compared to US$1.2 billion held at the end of 2021.
  • The Company closed the quarter with total debt, including lease liabilities, of US$1.7 billion, compared to US$1.6 billion at the end of 2021.
  • During the quarter, the Company took delivery of two Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, ending the year with a consolidated fleet of 97 aircraft – 67 Boeing 737-800s, 20 Boeing 737 MAX 9s, 9 Boeing 737-700s, and     1 Boeing 737-800 freighter, compared to a fleet of 102 aircraft prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Copa Airlines had an on-time performance for the quarter of 86.1% and a flight completion factor of 99.6%.

Subsequent Events

  • In January, the Company took delivery of one Boeing 737 MAX 9 and expects to receive one additional aircraft by the end of the first quarter.
  • In January, Copa Airlines was recognized by OAG as the most on-time airline in Latin America in 2022. Copa Airlines' on-time performance of 87.5% for the year was the highest of any carrier in the Americas.
  • In February, the Company announced the commencement of services to Manta, Ecuador, Baltimore-Washington International Airport, and Austin, Texas, bringing the total number of destinations in our network to 80. All new services are scheduled to start between June and July of 2023.

Consolidated Financial
& Operating Highlights

4Q22

4Q19 (2)

Variance vs. 3Q19

3Q22

Variance vs. 2Q22

FY22

FY19 (2)

Variance vs. YTD19

Revenue Passengers Carried (000s)

2,813

2,633

6.9 %

2,755

2.1 %

10,334

10,474

-1.3 %

Revenue Passengers OnBoard (000s)

4,262

3,838

11.1 %

4,190

1.7 %

15,724

15,424

1.9 %

RPMs (millions) 

5,639

5,244

7.5 %

5,508

2.4 %

20,779

21,303

-2.5 %

ASMs (millions) 

6,509

6,149

5.9 %

6,344

2.6 %

24,430

25,113

-2.7 %

Load Factor 

86.6 %

85.3 %

1.4 p.p.

86.8 %

-0.2 p.p.

85.1 %

84.8 %

0.2 p.p.

Yield (US$ Cents) 

15.1

12.5

20.4 %

14.1

7.5 %

13.6

12.3

10.8 %

PRASM (US$ Cents) 

13.1

10.7

22.4 %

12.2

7.3 %

11.6

10.4

11.1 %

RASM (US$ Cents) 

13.7

11.1

23.4 %

12.8

7.2 %

12.1

10.8

12.6 %

CASM (US$ Cents) 

10.3

10.8

-4.6 %

10.5

-1.8 %

10.3

9.4

9.5 %

Adjusted CASM (US$ Cents) (1)

10.3

9.3

10.3 %

10.5

-1.8 %

10.3

9.0

13.8 %

CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) 

6.1

8.0

-23.9 %

5.9

3.4 %

6.0

6.6

-9.7 %

Adjusted CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) (1)

6.1

6.6

-7.0 %

5.9

3.4 %

6.0

6.3

-4.6 %

Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions) 

77.7

78.9

-1.6 %

75.7

2.7 %

291.4

321.4

-9.4 %

Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$)

3.52

2.16

63.1 %

3.81

-7.5 %

3.60

2.16

66.9 %

Average Length of Haul (miles)

2,005

1,992

0.7 %

1,999

0.3 %

2,011

2,034

-1.1 %

Average Stage Length (miles)

1,266

1,279

-1.0 %

1,265

0.1 %

1,275

1,288

-1.0 %

Departures

32,112

32,441

-1.0 %

31,484

2.0 %

120,155

131,819

-8.8 %

Block Hours

104,822

105,620

-0.8 %

102,027

2.7 %

390,639

431,749

-9.5 %

Average Aircraft Utilization (hours)

11.8

11.3

4.7 %

11.7

0.6 %

11.3

11.4

-0.7 %

Operating Revenues (US$ millions) 

890.6

681.9

30.6 %

809.4

10.0 %

2,965.0

2,707.4

9.5 %

Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)

219.7

17.8

1133.7 %

143.7

52.9 %

450.4

346.2

30.1 %

Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1)

219.7

107.1

105.0 %

143.7

52.9 %

450.4

435.5

3.4 %

Operating Margin 

24.7 %

2.6 %

22.1 p.p.

17.8 %

6.9 p.p.

15.2 %

12.8 %

2.4 p.p.

Adjusted Operating Margin (1)

24.7 %

15.7 %

9.0 p.p.

17.8 %

6.9 p.p.

15.2 %

16.1 %

-0.9 p.p.

Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)

88.3

2.7

3136.5 %

115.9

-23.9 %

348.1

247.0

40.9 %

Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1)

177.7

92.1

93.0 %

115.1

54.4 %

335.4

336.3

-0.3 %

Basic EPS (US$)

2.23

0.06

3376.5 %

2.93

-23.8 %

8.58

5.81

47.5 %

Adjusted Basic EPS (US$) (1)

4.49

2.17

107.3 %

2.91

54.5 %

8.26

7.92

4.4 %

Shares  for calculation of Basic EPS (000s) 

39,554

42,487

-6.9 %

39,589

-0.1 %

40,582

42,483

-4.5 %
  1. Excludes Special Items. This earnings release includes a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures.
  2. The Company believes that comparisons with 2019 are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impacts in 2020 and 2021 of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copa Holdings, S.A.













Income Statement - IFRS













(US$ Thousands)















Unaudited

Unaudited

%

Unaudited

%

Unaudited

Audited

%


4Q22

4Q19

Change

3Q22

Change

FY22

FY19

Change

Operating Revenues













Passenger revenue

852,291

657,940

29.5 %

774,230

10.1 %

2,824,719

2,612,605

8.1 %

Cargo and mail revenue

27,095

16,033

69.0 %

26,400

2.6 %

101,765

62,460

62.9 %

Other operating revenue

11,226

7,955

41.1 %

8,815

27.4 %

38,549

32,343

19.2 %

Total Operating Revenue

890,612

681,927

30.6 %

809,445

10.0 %

2,965,033

2,707,409

9.5 %















Operating Expenses













Fuel

273,901

171,314

59.9 %

291,528

-6.0 %

1,052,637

696,249

51.2 %

Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses

105,019

115,036

-8.7 %

96,612

8.7 %

380,385

450,438

-15.6 %

Passenger servicing

19,518

24,798

-21.3 %

18,881

3.4 %

70,080

102,103

-31.4 %

Airport facilities and handling charges

49,734

44,877

10.8 %

49,783

-0.1 %

192,584

181,959

5.8 %

Sales and distribution

61,498

53,222

15.5 %

60,712

1.3 %

224,465

210,623

6.6 %

Maintenance, materials and repairs

28,875

37,648

-23.3 %

23,577

22.5 %

104,114

127,562

-18.4 %

Depreciation and amortization

70,251

159,812

-56.0 %

68,813

2.1 %

267,704

371,424

-27.9 %

Flight operations

25,667

24,908

3.0 %

25,483

0.7 %

97,256

102,806

-5.4 %

Other operating and administrative expenses

36,492

32,506

12.3 %

30,363

20.2 %

125,424

118,090

6.2 %

Total Operating Expense

670,954

664,123

1.0 %

665,752

0.8 %

2,514,648

2,361,255

6.5 %















Operating Profit/(Loss)

219,657

17,804

1133.7 %

143,692

52.9 %

450,384

346,154

30.1 %















Non-operating Income (Expense):













Finance cost

(23,388)

(17,154)

36.3 %

(22,528)

3.8 %

(87,631)

(57,432)

52.6 %

Finance income

7,413

6,289

17.9 %

4,546

63.1 %

18,030

24,405

-26.1 %

Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations

(2,560)

2,406

-206.4 %

(3,335)

-23.2 %

(9,812)

(15,408)

-36.3 %

Net change in fair value of derivatives

(91,305)

-

-100.0 %

1,575

-5897.1 %

17,189

-

-100.0 %

Other non-operating income (expense)

1,221

(989)

-223.4 %

4,230

-71.1 %

70

(4,279)

-101.6 %

Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)

(108,619)

(9,448)

1049.7 %

(15,513)

600.2 %

(62,155)

(52,715)

17.9 %















Profit before taxes

111,039

8,356

1228.8 %

128,179

-13.4 %

388,229

293,439

32.3 %















Income tax expense

(22,758)

(5,629)

304.3 %

(12,241)

85.9 %

(40,176)

(46,437)

-13.5 %















Net Profit/(Loss)

88,280

2,728

3136.5 %

115,939

-23.9 %

348,054

247,002

40.9 %















EPS













Basic

2.23

0.06

3376.5 %

2.93

-23.8 %

8.58

5.81

47.5 %















Shares used for calculation:













Basic

39,554,071

42,486,717

-6.9 %

39,588,984

-0.1 %

40,581,616

42,483,048

-4.5 %















Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries 


Consolidated statement of financial position 


(US$ Thousands)



December 2022

December 2021

December 2019

 ASSETS 

 (Unaudited)  

(Audited) 

(Audited) 

Cash and cash equivalents

122,424

211,081

158,732

Short-term investments

812,323

806,340

692,403

Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

934,747

1,017,421

851,135


-

Accounts receivable, net

135,354

90,618

129,634

Accounts receivable from related parties

2,229

1,832

147

Expendable parts and supplies, net

93,332

74,778

69,100

Prepaid expenses

43,933

31,148

49,034

Prepaid income tax

798

16,938

1,181

Other current assets

17,044

6,054

14,206

292,689

221,368

263,302

Asset held for sale

120,006

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

1,227,436

1,238,789

1,234,443




Long-term investments

202,056

199,670

134,347

Long-term accounts receivable

2,139

Long-term prepaid expenses

7,770

6,727

17,743

Property and equipment, net

2,883,524

2,512,704

2,532,402

Right of use assets

234,380

166,328

290,843

Intangible, net

78,555

81,749

108,116

Net defined benefit assets

504

-

249

Deferred tax assets

30,743

28,196

19,215

Other Non-Current Assets

17,005

14,098

17,881

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

3,454,539

3,009,472

3,122,935




TOTAL ASSETS

4,681,975

4,248,261

4,357,378




LIABILITIES


Loans and borrowings

142,484

196,602

122,582

Current portion of lease liability

80,084

73,917

97,732

Accounts payable

155,378

112,596

119,332

Accounts payable to related parties

12,287

7,948

14,086

Air traffic liability

651,804

557,331

497,374

Frequent flyer deferred revenue

111,526

95,114

80,326

Taxes Payable

35,489

32,600

46,267

Employee benefits obligations

44,913

32,767

55,373

Income tax payable

6,276

3,835

9,683

Other Current Liabilities

1,176

786

84

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

1,241,416

1,113,496

1,042,839




Loans and borrowings long-term

1,301,819

1,229,031

938,183

Lease Liability

158,289

104,734

206,832

Net defined benefit liabilities

-

7,670

-

Derivative financial instruments

251,150

268,338

-

Deferred tax Liabilities

16,571

18,782

43,397

Other long - term liabilities

220,618

206,813

191,221

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

1,948,446

1,835,368

1,379,633




TOTAL LIABILITIES

3,189,862

2,948,864

2,422,472




EQUITY

-

Class A - 34,033,575  issued and 28,477,704 outstanding

21,327

21,289

21,142

Class B - 10,938,125

7,466

7,466

7,466

Additional Paid-In Capital

103,466

98,348

86,135

Treasury Stock

(344,541)

(176,902)

(136,388)

Retained Earnings

1,367,786

1,324,022

1,718,177

Net profit 

348,054

43,844

247,002

Other comprehensive loss

(11,445)

(18,670)

(8,628)




TOTAL EQUITY

1,492,113

1,299,397

1,934,906

TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES

4,681,975

4,248,261

4,357,378




Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries 



Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



For the twelve months ended December 31, 



(In US$ thousands)













2022

2021

2020









(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

Cash flow from (used in) operating activities 

740,948

462,612

(39,515)

Cash flow used in investing activities 

(555,911)

(459,135)

(93,761)

Cash flow (used in) from financing activities 

(273,694)

88,539

93,609

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents 

(88,657)

92,016

(39,667)

Cash and cash equivalents at January 1

211,081

119,065

158,732

Cash and cash equivalents at December 31

$               122,424

$               211,081

$               119,065












Short-term investments 

812,323

806,340

770,816

Long-term investments 

202,056

199,670

119,617

Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at December 31

$            1,136,803

$            1,217,091

$            1,009,498












Copa Holdings, S.A.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION

This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Basic EPS, and Operating CASM Excluding Fuel. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit, and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Profit











and Adjusted Net Profit

4Q22

4Q21

3Q22

4Q19

FY22

FY19













Operating Profit as Reported

$   219,657

$   154,989

$   143,692

$     17,804

$   450,384

$   346,154

   Subtract: Leased Aircraft Return provision


$     39,217







   Add: Fleet Impairment loss






$     89,344


$     89,344

Adjusted Operating Profit

$   219,657

$   115,773

$   143,692

$   107,148

$   450,384

$   435,497













Net Profit as Reported

$     88,280

$   114,363

$   115,939

$       2,728

$   348,054

$   247,002

   Subtract: Leased Aircraft Return provision


$     39,217







   Add: Fleet Impairment loss






$     89,344


$     89,344

   Add: Net change in fair value of derivatives

$     91,305

$       8,922

$     (1,575)


$   (17,189)

   Add: Net change in fair value of financial investments

$     (1,924)


$          699


$       4,516

Adjusted Net Profit

$   177,661

$     84,068

$   115,062

$     92,072

$   335,381

$   336,346













Reconciliation of Adjusted Basic EPS

4Q22

4Q21

3Q22

4Q19

FY22

FY19













Adjusted Net Profit

$   177,661

$     84,068

$   115,062

$     92,072

$   335,381

$   336,346

Shares used for calculation of Basic EPS

39,554

42,533

39,589

42,487

40,582

42,483

Adjusted Basic Earnings per share (Adjusted Basic EPS)

$         4.49

$         1.98

$         2.91

$         2.17

$         8.26

$         7.92













Reconciliation of Operating Costs per ASM











Excluding Fuel (CASM Excl. Fuel)

4Q22

4Q21

3Q22

4Q19

FY22

FY19













Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)

10.3

8.2

10.5

10.8

10.3

9.4

Return of leased aircraft provision per ASM (in US$ Cents)


(0.8)







Fleet Impairment per ASM (in US$ Cents)






1.5


0.3

Aircraft Fuel Cost per ASM  (in US$ Cents)

4.2

2.9

4.6

2.8

4.3

2.8

Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)

6.1

6.1

5.9

6.6

6.0

6.3













