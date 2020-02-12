Copa Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2019

PANAMA CITY, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 (4Q19) and full year 2019. The terms "Copa Holdings" and "the Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the fourth quarter of 2018 (4Q18).

The financial information included in this press release is preliminary as the Company has not yet issued its audited financial statements and may differ from those results. During the preparation of the financial statements and related notes and our year-end audit, additional items that would require material adjustments to the preliminary financial information included in this press release may be identified.

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$2.7 million for 4Q19 or earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.06 , as compared to a net loss of US$155.8 million or loss per share of US$3.67 in 4Q18. Excluding Special Items, which for 4Q19 included a non-cash fleet impairment charge of US$89.3 million , and for 4Q18 included a non-cash fleet impairment charge of US$188.6 million and a non-cash US$11.4 million-dollar foreign currency translation loss (Special Items), the Company would have reported a net profit of US$92.1 million , or adjusted EPS of US$2.17 in 4Q19, compared to an adjusted net profit of US$44.1 million or adjusted EPS of US$1.04 in 4Q18.

for 4Q19 or earnings per share (EPS) of , as compared to a net loss of or loss per share of in 4Q18. Excluding Special Items, which for 4Q19 included a non-cash fleet impairment charge of , and for 4Q18 included a non-cash fleet impairment charge of and a non-cash foreign currency translation loss (Special Items), the Company would have reported a net profit of , or adjusted EPS of in 4Q19, compared to an adjusted net profit of or adjusted EPS of in 4Q18. For full year 2019, net profit came in at US$247 million or EPS of US$5.81 , compared to a net profit of US$88.1 million or earnings per share of US$2.07 for full year 2018. Excluding Special Items, which for 2019 included a non-cash fleet impairment charge of US$89.3 million , and for 2018 included a non-cash fleet impairment charge of US$188.6 million and a non-cash US$11.4 million-dollar foreign currency translation loss, Copa Holdings would have reported an adjusted net profit of US$336.3 million or EPS of US$7.92 in 2019, compared to an adjusted net profit of US$276.7 million or adjusted EPS of US$6.52 in 2018.

or EPS of , compared to a net profit of or earnings per share of for full year 2018. Excluding Special Items, which for 2019 included a non-cash fleet impairment charge of , and for 2018 included a non-cash fleet impairment charge of and a non-cash foreign currency translation loss, Copa Holdings would have reported an adjusted net profit of or EPS of in 2019, compared to an adjusted net profit of or adjusted EPS of in 2018. In 4Q19, the Company had an operating profit of US$17.8 million , compared to an operating loss of US$126.4 million in 4Q18. Excluding Special Items, namely the fleet impairment charges in 4Q19 and 4Q18, The Company would have reported an Operating profit of US$107.1 million in 4Q19, compared to an operating profit of US$62.2 million in 4Q18. Excluding Special Items, operating margin for 4Q19 would have come in at 15.7%, compared to 9.5% in 4Q18.

, compared to an operating loss of in 4Q18. Excluding Special Items, namely the fleet impairment charges in 4Q19 and 4Q18, The Company would have reported an Operating profit of in 4Q19, compared to an operating profit of in 4Q18. Excluding Special Items, operating margin for 4Q19 would have come in at 15.7%, compared to 9.5% in 4Q18. For full year 2019, the Company reported operating profit of US$346.2 million . Excluding Special Items, the Company would have reported an operating profit of US$435.5 million , representing an increase of 25.1% over adjusted operating profit of US$348.1 million for full year 2018, mostly due to stronger unit revenues and lower jet fuel prices. Excluding Special Items, operating margin for full year 2019 would have come in at 16.1%.

. Excluding Special Items, the Company would have reported an operating profit of , representing an increase of 25.1% over adjusted operating profit of for full year 2018, mostly due to stronger unit revenues and lower jet fuel prices. Excluding Special Items, operating margin for full year 2019 would have come in at 16.1%. Total revenues for 4Q19 increased 3.9% to US$681.9 million , despite a 4.6% capacity contraction. Yield per passenger mile increased 6.0% to 12.5 cents , and load factors improved 2.5 percentage points year over year to 85.3%. Revenue per available seat mile (RASM) came in at 11.1 cents , or 8.9% higher than 4Q18.

, despite a 4.6% capacity contraction. Yield per passenger mile increased 6.0% to , and load factors improved 2.5 percentage points year over year to 85.3%. Revenue per available seat mile (RASM) came in at , or 8.9% higher than 4Q18. For full year 2019, consolidated load factor was 84.8%, 1.4 percentage points higher than 2018 on a 2.7% capacity reduction.

Operating cost per available seat mile (CASM), excluding Special Items (Adjusted CASM) increased 1.4%, from 9.2 cents in 4Q18 to 9.3 cents in 4Q19. Adjusted CASM excluding fuel costs increased 6.4% from 6.2 cents in 4Q18 to 6.6 cents in 4Q19, mainly as a result of lower capacity, as well as expenses, associated to the Boeing MAX fleet grounding.

in 4Q18 to in 4Q19. Adjusted CASM excluding fuel costs increased 6.4% from in 4Q18 to in 4Q19, mainly as a result of lower capacity, as well as expenses, associated to the Boeing MAX fleet grounding. Cash, short-term and long-term investments ended 2019 at US$985.5 million , representing 36% of the last twelve months' revenues.

, representing 36% of the last twelve months' revenues. Copa Holdings ended the year with a consolidated fleet of 102 aircraft – 6 Boeing 737MAX9s, 68 Boeing 737-800s, 14 Boeing 737-700s, and 14 Embraer 190s.

As was previously reported, during the fourth quarter the Company announced its intention to sell its remaining 14 Embraer 190s over the next two years duly classifying these assets as available for sale. As such, a US$89.3 million impairment charge was booked in 4Q19.

impairment charge was booked in 4Q19. For 2019, Copa Airlines ended the year with a consolidated on-time performance of 91.9% and a flight-completion factor of 99.8%, maintaining its position among the best in the industry.

Subsequent Events

In January 2020 , the company was recognized by FlightStats – for the seventh consecutive year – as the most on-time airline in Latin America , and by OAG as the second most on-time airline in the world.

, the company was recognized by FlightStats – for the seventh consecutive year – as the most on-time airline in , and by OAG as the second most on-time airline in the world. On February 12, 2020 , the Board of Directors of Copa Holdings approved a 2020 quarterly dividend payment of 80 cents per share. Dividends will be distributed during the months of March, June, September and December. The first quarterly dividend of 80 cents per share will be paid on March 13 to shareholders on record as of February 28, 2020 .

, the Board of Directors of Copa Holdings approved a 2020 quarterly dividend payment of per share. Dividends will be distributed during the months of March, June, September and December. The first quarterly dividend of per share will be paid on to shareholders on record as of . As part of the world-wide grounding of the Boeing MAX fleet, the Company has removed all Boeing MAX operations from its schedule until the end of August of 2020.

Consolidated Financial

& Operating Highlights 4Q19 4Q18* Variance

vs. 4Q18* 3Q19 Variance

vs. 3Q19 FY19 FY18* Variance

vs. FY18* Revenue Passengers Carried ('000) 2,633 2,554 3.1% 2,703 -2.6% 10,474 10,069 4.0% RPMs (mm) 5,244 5,335 -1.7% 5,466 -4.1% 21,303 21,529 -1.0% ASMs (mm) 6,149 6,445 -4.6% 6,383 -3.7% 25,113 25,817 -2.7% Load Factor 85.3% 82.8% 2.5 p.p. 85.6% -0.4 p.p. 84.8% 83.4% 1.4 p.p. Yield 12.5 11.8 6.0% 12.5 0.1% 12.3 12.0 2.0% PRASM (US$ Cents) 10.7 9.8 9.2% 10.7 -0.3% 10.4 10.0 3.8% RASM (US$ Cents) 11.1 10.2 8.9% 11.1 0.0% 10.8 10.4 3.9% CASM (US$ Cents) 10.8 12.1 -11.0% 9.0 19.8% 9.4 9.8 3.6% Adjusted CASM (US$ Cents) (1) 9.3 9.2 1.4% 9.0 3.7% 9.0 9.0 -0.3% CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) 8.0 9.1 -11.9% 6.2 28.6% 6.6 6.8 2.3% Adjusted CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) (1) 6.6 6.2 6.4% 6.2 5.3% 6.3 6.1 -3.6% Fuel Gallons Consumed (Millions) 78.9 82.1 -3.9% 82.0 -3.7% 321.4 328.1 2.0% Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$ Dollars) 2.16 2.38 -9.2% 2.16 0.1% 2.16 2.32 7.2% Average Length of Haul (Miles) 1,992 2,089 -4.6% 2,022 -1.5% 2,034 2,138 -4.9% Average Stage Length (Miles) 1,279 1,299 -1.5% 1,295 -1.2% 1,288 1,321 -2.5% Departures 32,441 33,541 -3.3% 33,373 -2.8% 131,819 132,498 -0.5% Block Hours 105,620 111,315 -5.1% 109,614 -3.6% 431,749 444,851 -2.9% Average Aircraft Utilization (Hours) 11.3 11.7 -3.6% 11.5 -2.1% 45.8 12.0 281.8% Operating Revenues (US$ mm) 681.9 656.1 3.9% 708.2 -3.7% 2,707.4 2,677.6 1.1% Operating Profit (US$ mm) 17.8 -126.4 n/m 132.9 -86.6% 346.2 159.5 117.1% Adjusted Operating Profit (US$ mm) (1) 107.1 62.2 72.1% 132.9 -19.4% 435.5 348.1 25.1% Operating Margin 2.6% -19.3% 21.9 p.p. 18.8% -16.2 p.p. 12.8% 6.0% 6.8 p.p. Adjusted Operating Margin (1) 15.7% 9.5% 6.2 p.p. 18.8% -3.0 p.p. 16.1% 13.0% 3.1 p.p. Net Profit (US$ mm) 2.7 -155.8 n/m 104.0 -97.4% 247.0 88.1 180.4% Adjusted Net Profit (US$ mm) (1) 92.1 44.1 108.6% 104.0 -11.5% 336.3 276.7 21.6% EPS - Basic and Diluted (US$) 0.06 -3.67 n/m 2.45 -97.4% 5.81 2.07 180.3% Adjusted EPS - Basic and Diluted (US$) (1) 2.17 1.04 108.5% 2.45 -11.5% 7.92 6.52 21.6% # of Shares - Basic and Diluted ('000) 42,487 42,468 0.0% 42,487 0.0% 42,483 42,456 0.1% (1)Adjusted CASM Excl. Fuel, Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Operating Margin and Adjusted EPS for 4Q19, 4Q18, 3Q19, 2019 and 2018 exclude non-cash charges/gains associated with the Embraer 190 Fleet impairment and a currency translation effects.

* Restated for the retrospective adoption of IFRS 16

Note: Attached to this press release is a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures.

FULL 4Q19 AND FULL YEAR 2019 EARNINGS RELEASE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD AT:

https://copa.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results

4Q19 AND FULL YEAR 2019 EARNINGS RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Date: February 13, 2020 Time: 11:00 AM US ET (11:00 AM Local Time) Conference telephone number: 877-293-5456 (US Domestic Callers)

707-287-9357 (International Callers) Webcast: https://copa.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations Speakers: Pedro Heilbron, Chief Executive Officer

José Montero, Chief Financial Officer

About Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean with one of the youngest and most modern fleets in the industry, consisting of 102 aircraft: 6 Boeing 737MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs and 14 EMBRAER 190s. For more information visit: www.copa.com.

Copa Holdings, S.A.































Income Statement - IFRS































(US$ Thousands)





































































Unaudited

Unaudited

%

Unaudited

%









%



4Q19

4Q18*

Change

3Q19

Change

FY 2019

FY 2018*

Change Operating Revenues































Passenger revenue

657,940

631,762

4.1%

685,337

-4.0%

2,612,605

2,587,389

1.0% Cargo and mail revenue

16,033

16,224

-1.2%

14,647

9.5%

62,460

62,483

0.0% Other operating revenue

7,955

8,077

-1.5%

8,226

-3.3%

32,343

27,755

16.5% Total Operating Revenue

681,927

656,063

3.9%

708,210

-3.7%

2,707,409

2,677,627

1.1%

































Operating Expenses































Fuel

171,314

196,230

-12.7%

177,603

-3.5%

696,249

765,781

-9.1% Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses

115,036

114,394

0.6%

113,398

1.4%

450,438

443,287

1.6% Passenger servicing

24,798

26,284

-5.7%

26,204

-5.4%

102,103

104,346

-2.1% Airport facilities and handling charges

44,877

48,514

-7.5%

47,022

-4.6%

181,959

186,422

-2.4% Sales and distribution

53,222

51,787

2.8%

52,980

0.5%

210,623

210,158

0.2% Maintenance, materials and repairs

37,648

27,486

37.0%

30,632

22.9%

127,562

110,710

15.2% Depreciation and amortization

70,469

66,478

6.0%

72,876

-3.3%

282,081

276,563

2.0% Flight operations

24,908

27,922

-10.8%

26,572

-6.3%

102,806

108,437

-5.2% Other operating and administrative expenses

32,506

34,719

-6.4%

28,047

15.9%

118,090

123,835

-4.6% Fleet Impairment

89,344

188,624

-52.6%

-

n/m

89,344

188,624

-52.6% Total Operating Expense

664,123

782,439

-15.1%

575,334

15.4%

2,361,255

2,518,163

-6.2%

































Operating Profit

17,804

(126,376)

n/m

132,876

-86.6%

346,154

159,464

117.1%

































Non-operating Income (Expense):































Finance cost

(17,154)

(12,791)

34.1%

(12,696)

35.1%

(57,432)

(50,826)

13.0% Finance income

6,289

6,115

2.9%

6,121

2.7%

24,405

23,628

3.3% Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations

2,406

(18,210)

n/m

(9,641)

n/m

(15,408)

(9,398)

63.9% Other non-operating income (expense)

(989)

(496)

99.5%

(350)

182.4%

(4,279)

(239)

1687.8% Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)

(9,448)

(25,383)

-62.8%

(16,567)

-43.0%

(52,715)

(36,835)

43.1%

































Profit before taxes

8,356

(151,759)

n/m

116,309

-92.8%

293,439

122,629

139.3%

































Income tax expense

5,629

4,087

37.7%

12,332

-54.4%

46,437

34,553

34.4%

































Net Profit

2,728

(155,846)

n/m

103,978

-97.4%

247,002

88,075

180.4%



































































EPS - Basic and Diluted

0.06

-3.67

-101.7%

2.45

-97.4%

5.81

2.07

180.3% Shares - Basic and Diluted

42,486,717

42,468,402

0.0%

42,487,355

0.0%

42,483,048

42,456,032

0.1%

































* Restated for retrospective adoption of IFRS 16



































































Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows











For the twelve months ended December 31











(In US$ thousands)



































2019

2018

2017



















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flow from operating activities

782,979

497,153

798,194 Cash flow used in investing activities

(235,071)

(149,596)

(578,159) Cash flow used in financing activities

(545,334)

(430,191)

(312,930) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

2,574

(82,634)

(92,895) Cash and cash equivalents at January 1

156,158

238,792

331,687 Cash and cash equivalents at December 31

$ 158,732

$ 156,158

$ 238,792





























Short-term investments



692,403

566,200

705,108 Long-term investments



134,347

138,846

65,953 Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at December 31

$ 985,482

$ 861,204

$ 1,009,853































Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries



Consolidated statement of financial position



(US$ Thousands) December December 31

2019 2018

(Unaudited) (Restated) * ASSETS









Current Assets



Cash and cash equivalents 158,732 156,158 Short-term investments 692,403 566,200 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 851,135 722,358





Accounts receivable, net 129,634 115,831 Accounts receivable from related parties 147 223 Expendable parts and supplies, net 69,100 86,530 Prepaid expenses 38,953 70,237 Prepaid income tax 1,181 10,357 Other current assets 14,206 14,056

253,221 297,234 Assets held for sale 120,006 40,330





TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,224,362 1,059,922





Long-term investments 134,347 138,846 Long-term accounts receivable 2,139 1,177 Long-term prepaid expenses 17,743 25,637 Property and equipment, net 2,532,402 2,698,131 Right of use assets 290,843 361,993 Intangible, net 108,116 101,168 Net pension asset 248 5,091 Deferred tax assets 19,216 16,041 Other Non-Current Assets 17,881 33,899 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 3,122,934 3,381,983





TOTAL ASSETS 4,347,296 4,441,905





Current maturities of long-term debt 117,238 311,965 Current portion of lease liability 97,732 102,452 Accounts payable 109,252 124,962 Accounts payable to related parties 14,086 14,673 Air traffic liability 497,374 471,676 Frequent flyer deferred revenue 80,326 67,815 Taxes and interest payable 51,611 44,749 Employee benefits obligations 55,373 47,390 Income tax payable 9,683 - Other Current Liabilities 83 604 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,032,758 1,186,287





Long-term debt 938,182 975,283 Lease Liability 206,832 273,231 Other long - term liabilities 191,221 161,571 Deferred tax Liabilities 43,397 48,940 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,379,633 1,459,025





TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,412,391 2,645,312





EQUITY



Issued Capital



Class A -33,835,747 issued and 31,337,856 outstanding 21,142 21,087 Class B common stock - 10,938,125 7,466 7,466 Additional Paid-In Capital 86,135 80,041 Treasury Stock (136,388) (136,388) Retained Earnings 1,718,176 1,828,615 Net profit 247,002 - Other comprehensive loss (8,628) (4,227)





TOTAL EQUITY 1,934,905 1,796,594





TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES 4,347,296 4,441,905











*Restated for the retrospective adoption of IFRS16.





Copa Holdings, S.A.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION

This press release includes the following non IFRS financial measures: Adjusted CASM Excluding Fuel, CASM Excluding Fuel, Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted EPS. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation, and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular Operating Profit and Net Profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Profit,



















Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted EPS

4Q19

4Q18*

3Q19

FY19

FY18*





















Operating Profit as Reported

$ 17,804

$ (126,376)

$ 132,876

$ 346,154

$ 159,464 Special Items (adjustments):



















Fleet Impairment

$ 89,344

$ 188,624





$ 89,344

$ 188,624





















Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 107,148

$ 62,248

$ 132,876

$ 435,497

$ 348,088





















Net profit as Reported

$ 2,728

$ (155,846)

$ 103,978

$ 247,002

$ 88,075 Special Items (adjustments):



















Fleet Impairment

$ 89,344

$ 188,624

$ -

$ 89,344

$ 188,624 Loss on foreign currency fluctuations





$ 11,364

































Adjusted Net Profit

$ 92,071

$ 44,143

$ 103,978

$ 336,346

$ 276,699





















Shares used for Computation (in thousands)



















Basic and Diluted

42,487

42,468

42,487

42,483

42,456





















Adjusted earnings per share - Basic and Diluted

$ 2.17

$ 1.04

$ 2.45

$ 7.92

$ 6.52

































































Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Costs per ASM



















Excluding Fuel (Adjusted CASM Excl. Fuel)

4Q19

4Q18*

3Q19

FY19

FY18*





















Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)

10.8

12.1

9.0

9.4

9.8 Fleet Impairment per ASM (in US$ Cents)

(1.5)

(2.9)

-

(0.3)

(0.7) Aircraft fuel per ASM (in US$ Cents)

(2.8)

(3.0)

(2.8)

(2.8)

(3.0) Adjusted Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)

6.6

6.2

6.2

6.3

6.1





















* Restated for retrospective adoption of IFRS 16

SOURCE Copa Holdings, S.A.

