Copa Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2020

PANAMA CITY, Panama, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 (4Q20). The terms "Copa Holdings" and "the Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the fourth quarter of 2019 (4Q19).

The financial information included in this press release is preliminary, as the Company has not yet issued its audited financial statements. This information presented herein may differ from those results. During the preparation of the financial statements and related notes and our year-end audit, additional items that would require material adjustments to the preliminary financial information included in this press release may be identified.

Due to the continued effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the aviation industry, the Company operated on average, at approximately 27% of the capacity for the same period in 2019. Therefore, this earnings release will focus on the financial results and metrics that are relevant in these circumstances and will omit certain financial ratios, unit metrics and operational indicators that are usually provided, since they are either not measurable, not meaningful or not material on such a limited operational base.

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Copa Holdings reported a net loss of US$168.8 million for the quarter, or US$3.97 per share. Excluding special items, the Company would have reported a net loss of US$85.2 million , or US$2.00 per share. Special items for the quarter include an US$80.1 million unrealized mark-to-market loss related to the Company's convertible notes, a US$4.4 million asset impairment charge on the Boeing 737-700 fleet, and a US$0.9 million gain on the Embraer assets held for sale.

for the quarter, or per share. Excluding special items, the Company would have reported a net loss of , or per share. Special items for the quarter include an unrealized mark-to-market loss related to the Company's convertible notes, a asset impairment charge on the Boeing 737-700 fleet, and a gain on the Embraer assets held for sale. Copa Holdings reported an operating loss of US$95.1 million for the quarter. Excluding special items, the Company would have reported an operating loss of US$91.5 million .

for the quarter. Excluding special items, the Company would have reported an operating loss of . For the full year 2020, Copa Holdings reported a net loss of US$598.6 million , or US$14.08 per share. Excluding special items, the Company would have reported a net loss of US$259.5 million , or US$6.11 per share. Special items for the full year include a US$191.2 million in total impairment charges related to the Boeing 737-700 fleet, a US$98.7 million unrealized mark-to-market loss on to the Company's convertible notes, and a US$49.2 million expected loss on the Embraer assets held for sale.

, or per share. Excluding special items, the Company would have reported a net loss of , or per share. Special items for the full year include a in total impairment charges related to the Boeing 737-700 fleet, a unrealized mark-to-market loss on to the Company's convertible notes, and a expected loss on the Embraer assets held for sale. For the full year 2020, Copa Holdings reported an operating loss of US$460.9 million . Excluding special items, the Company would have reported an operating loss of US$220.6 million for 2020.

. Excluding special items, the Company would have reported an operating loss of for 2020. Cash consumption, defined as cash disbursements less proceeds, excluding extraordinary financing activities and asset sales, averaged approximately US$6 million per month during the quarter. Cash consumption for the quarter benefited from changes in working capital, as cash proceeds increased ahead of capacity growth, while cash outflows lagged given the timing of certain accounts payable.

per month during the quarter. Cash consumption for the quarter benefited from changes in working capital, as cash proceeds increased ahead of capacity growth, while cash outflows lagged given the timing of certain accounts payable. The Company ended the quarter with US$1.3 billion of available liquidity, consisting of approximately US$1.0 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, and committed and undrawn credit facilities of US$305 million .

of available liquidity, consisting of approximately in cash, short-term and long-term investments, and committed and undrawn credit facilities of . The Company closed the quarter with total debt, including lease liabilities, of US$1.4 billion .

. The Company's flight operations, measured in terms of available seat miles (ASMs), represented 15% in October, 28% in November, and 39% in December, as compared to the same periods in 2019. For the quarter, the Company's ASMs were approximately 27% of ASMs in the same period in 2019.

During the quarter, the Company completed the delivery of 5 Embraer 190 aircraft that were previously sold to a third party. As of December 31, 2020 , there were 8 Embraer 190 aircraft sold and pending to be delivered.

, there were 8 Embraer 190 aircraft sold and pending to be delivered. In December, The Export-Import Bank of the United States authorized a final commitment for a guaranteed loan in an amount up to US$327.9 million , related to 7 737 MAX 9 aircraft to be delivered to the Company during 2020 and 2021.

authorized a final commitment for a guaranteed loan in an amount up to , related to 7 737 MAX 9 aircraft to be delivered to the Company during 2020 and 2021. In December, the Company took delivery of 1 Boeing 737 MAX 9. Excluding the aircraft classified as assets held for sale, Copa Holdings ended the year with a consolidated fleet of 75 aircraft – 68 Boeing 737-800s and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9s, compared to a total fleet of 102 aircraft by year end 2019.

Subsequent Events

In January, the Company delivered 1 Embraer 190 aircraft, out of 14 that were sold to a third party.

In January and the first week of February, the Company took delivery of 3 Boeing 737 MAX 9s and expects to receive 3 additional Boeing 737 MAX 9s by the end of the first quarter.

During the month of February, the company added new credit facility commitments for an aggregate amount of US$40 million , bringing the total of undrawn committed credit facilities to US$345 million .

, bringing the total of undrawn committed credit facilities to . The Company has reached an agreement with Boeing regarding compensation related to the Boeing 737 MAX grounding. Terms remain confidential.

Consolidated Financial

& Operating Highlights 4Q20 4Q19 Variance

vs. 4Q19 3Q20 Variance

vs. 3Q20 2020 2019 Variance

vs. 2019 Revenue Passengers Carried (000s) 696 2,633 -73.6% 30 2256.3% 2,852 10,474 -72.8% RPMs (millions) 1,267 5,244 -75.8% 57 2130.0% 5,812 21,303 -72.7% ASMs (millions) 1,684 6,149 -72.6% 95 1667.7% 7,301 25,113 -70.9% Load Factor 75.3% 85.3% -10.0 p.p. 59.7% 15.6 p.p. 79.6% 84.8% -5.2 p.p. Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions) 20.75 78.94 -73.7% 1.32 1469.1% 92.8 321.4 -71.1% Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$) 1.41 2.16 -34.7% 1.41 -0.3% 1.81 2.16 -16.0% Average Length of Haul (miles) 1,822 1,992 -8.5% 1,925 -5.4% 2,038 2,034 0.2% Average Stage Length (miles) 1,211 1,279 -5.4% 1,081 12.0% 1,278 1,288 -0.8% Departures 8,795 32,441 -72.9% 559 1473.3% 37,865 131,819 -71.3% Block Hours 26,870 105,620 -74.6% 1,710 1471.8% 122,968 431,749 -71.5% Average Aircraft Utilization (hours) (2) 5.2 11.3 -53.8% 0.9 477.8% 7.5 11.4 -70.8% Operating Revenues (US$ millions) 158.6 681.9 -76.7% 32.4 389.9% 801.0 2,707.4 -70.4% Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) -95.1 17.8 -633.9% -107.0 -11.1% -460.9 346.2 -233.2% Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1) -91.5 107.1 -185.4% -107.0 -14.4% -220.6 435.5 -150.6% Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) -168.8 2.7 n/m -118.1 43.0% -598.6 247.0 -342.3% Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1) -85.2 92.1 n/m -121.6 -30.0% -259.5 336.3 -177.2% Basic EPS (US$) -3.97 0.06 n/m -2.78 43.0% -14.08 5.81 -342.2% Adjusted Basic EPS (US$) (1) -2.00 2.17 n/m -2.86 -30.0% -6.11 7.92 -177.1% Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s) 42,511 42,487 0.1% 42,510 0.0% 42,508 42,483 0.1%

(1) Excludes Special Items. This earnings release includes a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures.

(2) Average Aircraft Utilization is calculated based on the Company's active fleet, excluding aircraft in storage as well as those classified as assets held for sale.

FULL 4Q20 EARNINGS RELEASE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD AT:

https://copa.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results

4Q20 EARNINGS RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Date: Feb 11, 2021 Time: 11:00 AM US ET (11:00 AM Local Time) Conference telephone number: 877-293-5456 (US Domestic Callers)

707-287-9357 (International Callers) Webcast: https://copa.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations Speakers: Pedro Heilbron, Chief Executive Officer

José Montero, Chief Financial Officer

About Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: www.copa.com.

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management's expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements in this release are among those disclosed in Copa Holdings' filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice.

4Q20

4Q19

Change

3Q20

Change

2020

2019

Change Operating Revenues































Passenger revenue

147,535

657,940

-77.6%

27,619

434.2%

760,594

2,612,605

-70.9% Cargo and mail revenue

7,243

16,033

-54.8%

596

1114.3%

21,002

62,460

-66.4% Other operating revenue

3,858

7,955

-51.5%

4,167

-7.4%

19,407

32,343

-40.0% Total Operating Revenue

158,636

681,927

-76.7%

32,382

389.9%

801,003

2,707,409

-70.4%

































Operating Expenses































Fuel

28,346

171,314

-83.5%

1,287

2102.7%

166,723

696,249

-76.1% Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses

63,599

115,036

-44.7%

44,241

43.8%

256,327

450,438

-43.1% Passenger servicing

4,180

24,798

-83.1%

1,095

281.9%

27,567

102,103

-73.0% Airport facilities and handling charges

16,914

44,877

-62.3%

1,752

865.2%

59,536

181,959

-67.3% Sales and distribution

18,646

53,222

-65.0%

5,985

211.6%

70,395

210,623

-66.6% Maintenance, materials and repairs

33,221

37,648

-11.8%

9,079

265.9%

76,948

127,562

-39.7% Depreciation and amortization

67,850

159,812

-57.5%

63,022

7.7%

502,433

371,424

35.3% Flight operations

5,925

24,908

-76.2%

454

1206.5%

30,028

102,806

-70.8% Other operating and administrative expenses

15,011

32,506

-53.8%

12,435

20.7%

71,977

118,072

-39.0% Total Operating Expense

253,693

664,123

-61.8%

139,349

82.1%

1,261,934

2,361,238

-46.6%

































Operating Profit (Loss)

(95,057)

17,804

n/m

(106,966)

n/m

(460,931)

346,171

-233.2%

































Non-operating Income (Expense):































Finance cost

(18,360)

(17,154)

7.0%

(16,264)

12.9%

(73,045)

(57,450)

27.1% Finance income

3,571

6,289

-43.2%

4,394

-18.7%

19,963

24,405

-18.2% Net change in fair value of derivatives

(80,076)

2,406

n/m

3,591

n/m

(8,459)

(15,408)

-45.1% Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations

2,361

-

n/m

(370)

n/m

(98,683)

-

n/m Other non-operating income (expense)

1,026

(989)

n/m

(2,631)

n/m

(1,169)

(4,279)

-72.7% Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)

(91,478)

(9,448)

868.2%

(11,278)

711.1%

(161,392)

(52,732)

206.1%

































Profit (Loss) before taxes

(186,535)

8,356

n/m

(118,245)

n/m

(622,323)

293,439

-312.1%

































Income tax expense

(17,731)

5,629

n/m

(188)

n/m

(23,717)

46,437

-151.1%

































Net Profit (Loss)

(168,805)

2,728

n/m

(118,057)

n/m

(598,606)

247,002

-342.3%

































EPS































Basic

-3.97

0.06

n/m

-2.78

n/m

-14.08

5.81

n/m

































Shares used for calculation:































Basic

42,510,573

42,486,717





42,509,959





42,508,448

42,483,048









































































Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries



Consolidated statement of financial position



(US$ Thousands) December December

2020 2019

(Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS



Current Assets



Cash and cash equivalents 119,065 158,733 Short-term investments 770,816 692,403 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 889,881 851,136





Accounts receivable, net 63,206 129,634 Accounts receivable from related parties 1,429 147 Expendable parts and supplies, net 74,319 69,100 Prepaid expenses 30,473 49,034 Prepaid income tax 16,716 1,181 Other current assets 7,805 14,206

193,948 263,301 Assets held for sale 135,542 120,006





TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,219,371 1,234,442





Long-term investments 119,617 134,347 Long-term accounts receivable 1,054 2,139 Long-term prepaid expenses 6,066 17,743 Property and equipment, net 2,147,486 2,532,402 Right of use assets 214,279 290,843 Intangible, net 95,568 108,116 Net employee defined benefit assets - 249 Deferred tax assets 35,595 19,216 Other Non-Current Assets 14,348 17,881 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 2,634,013 3,122,935





TOTAL ASSETS 3,853,384 4,357,377





LIABILITIES



Loans and borrowings 127,946 122,581 Current portion of lease liability 83,605 97,732 Accounts payable 63,461 119,332 Accounts payable to related parties 2,970 14,086 Air traffic liability 470,695 497,374 Frequent flyer deferred revenue 91,213 80,325 Taxes Payable 13,400 46,267 Employee benefits obligations 33,995 55,373 Income tax payable 1,023 9,683 Other Current Liabilities 252 83 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 888,561 1,042,836





Loans and borrowings long-term 1,035,954 938,182 Lease Liability 146,905 206,832 Derivative financial instruments 237,104 - Net employee defined benefit liabilities 14,332 - Other long - term liabilities 216,325 191,221 Deferred tax Liabilities 22,190 43,397 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,672,810 1,379,633





TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,561,371 2,422,469





EQUITY



Issued Capital



Class A -33,861,872 issued and 31,421,265 outstanding 21,199 21,142 Class B common stock - 10,938,125 7,466 7,466 Additional Paid-In Capital 91,341 86,135 Treasury Stock (136,388) (136,388) Retained Earnings 1,931,084 1,718,179 Net profit (598,606) 247,002 Other comprehensive loss (24,082) (8,628)





TOTAL EQUITY 1,292,014 1,934,908





TOTAL EQUITY & LIABILITIES 3,853,384 4,357,377













Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries











Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows











For the twelve months ended December 31,











(In US$ thousands)



































2020

2019

2018



















(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Audited) Cash flow (used in) from operating activities

(39,515)

740,776

497,153 Cash flow used in investing activities

(93,761)

(192,868)

(149,596) Cash flow from (used in) financing activities

93,609

(545,334)

(430,191) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(39,667)

2,574

(82,634) Cash and cash equivalents at January 1

158,732

156,158

238,792 Cash and cash equivalents at December 31

$ 119,065

$ 158,732

$ 156,158





























Short-term investments



770,816

692,403

566,200 Long-term investments



119,617

134,347

138,846 Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at December 31

$ 1,009,498

$ 985,482

$ 861,204































Copa Holdings, S.A.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION

This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Basic EPS and Monthly Cash Consumption. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation, and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Profit



















and Adjusted Net Profit

4Q20

4Q19

3Q20

FY20

FY19





















Operating Profit as Reported

$ (95,057)

$ 17,804

$ (106,966)

$ (460,931)

$ 346,171 Add: Fleet Impairment charges

$ 4,400

$ 89,344





$ 191,207

$ 89,344 Add: Expected loss (gain) on Embraer assets held for sale

$ (877)









$ 49,171



Adjusted Operating Profit

$ (91,533)

$ 107,148

$ (106,966)

$ (220,552)

$ 435,515





















Net Profit as Reported

$ (168,805)

$ 2,728

$ (118,057)

$ (598,606)

$ 247,002 Add: Fleet Impairment charges

$ 4,400

$ 89,344





$ 191,207

$ 89,344 Add: Expected loss (gain) on Embraer assets held for sale

$ (877)









$ 49,171



Add: Net change in fair value of derivatives

$ 80,076





$ (3,591)

$ 98,683



Adjusted Net Profit

$ (85,205)

$ 92,071

$ (121,648)

$ (259,545)

$ 336,346





















Reconciliation of Adjusted Basic EPS

4Q20

4Q19

3Q20

FY20

FY19





















Adjusted Net Profit

$ (85,205)

$ 92,071

$ (121,648)

$ (259,545)

$ 336,346 Shares used for calculation of Basic EPS

42,511

42,487

42,510

42,508

42,483 Adjusted Basic Earnings per share (Adjusted Basic EPS)

$ (2.00)

$ 2.17

$ (2.86)

$ (6.11)

$ 7.92





















Reconciliation of Monthly Cash Consumption for 2020

4Q20

3Q20

2Q20







Beginning Cash balance

$ 1,006

$ 1,143

$ 1,127







Ending Cash balance

$ 1,009

$ 1,006

$ 1,143







Net cashflows in the quarter

$ 4

$ (137)

$ 16







Substract: Proceeds from Convertible Notes Offering

$ -

$ -

$ 343







Substract: Others proceeds (assets sold and other non-op proceeds)

$ 23

$ 22











Add: Repayment of short term credit lines

$ -

$ 50

$ 95







Cash Consumption excluding extraordinary activities

$ (19)

$ (109)

$ (232)







Monthly Cash Consumption excluding extraordinary activities

$ (6)

$ (36)

$ (77)































