Copa Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2022

Copa Holdings, S.A.

Aug 03, 2022, 16:30 ET

Adjusted Net Profit for the second quarter came in at US$13.2 million, or Adjusted EPS of US$0.32

PANAMA CITY, Panama, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- August 3, 2022.  Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22). The terms "Copa Holdings" and the "Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the second quarter of 2019 (2Q19) (which the Company believes are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impacts in 2020 and 2021 of the COVID-19 pandemic).

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Copa Holdings' adjusted net profit, excluding special items, for 2Q22 came in at US$13.2 million or US$0.32 per share, as compared to an adjusted net profit of US$50.9 million or earnings per share of US$1.20 in 2Q19.
  • Copa Holdings reported an operating profit of US$42.3 million for the quarter and a 6.1% operating margin, compared to an operating profit of US$82.6 million and an operating margin of 12.8% in 2Q19.
  • Total revenues for 2Q22 came in at US$693.4 million, a 7.5% increase compared to 2Q19 revenues. Passenger revenue for 2Q22 was 5.9% higher than 2Q19, while cargo revenue was 62.4% higher than 2Q19. Yields increased 10.1% to 13.0 cents while load factors decreased 0.4 percentage points to 84.8%, compared to 2Q19, resulting in Revenue per Available Seat Mile (RASM) of 11.6 cents, or 11.3% higher than 2Q19.
  • Operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) increased 19.9% from 9.1 cents in 2Q19 to 10.9 cents in 2Q22, driven by higher fuel prices. CASM excluding fuel (Ex-fuel CASM) decreased 4.6% in the quarter compared to 2Q19 to 6.0 cents.
  • Capacity for 2Q22, measured in terms of available seat miles (ASMs), was 96.6% of the capacity flown in 2Q19.
  • Including special items of US$110.9 million, comprised of an unrealized mark-to-market gain related to the Company's convertible notes and an unrealized mark-to-market loss related to changes in the value of financial investments, the Company reported a net profit of US$124.1 million for the quarter or US$3.01 per share.
  • The Company ended the quarter with approximately US$1.1 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, which represents 47% of the last twelve months' revenues.
  • The Company closed the quarter with total debt, including lease liabilities, of US$1.6 billion.
  • During the quarter, the Company took delivery of one Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.
  • Including three Boeing 737-700 aircraft in temporary storage and one Boeing 737-800 freighter, Copa Holdings ended the quarter with a consolidated fleet of 94 aircraft – 68 Boeing 737-800s, 17 Boeing 737 MAX 9s, and 9 Boeing 737-700s.
  • Copa Airlines had an on-time performance for the quarter of 85.9% and a flight completion factor of 99.8%.

Consolidated Financial
& Operating Highlights

2Q22

2Q19 (3)

Variance vs. 2Q19

1Q22

Variance vs. 1Q22

YTD22

YTD19

Variance vs. YTD19

Revenue Passengers Carried (000s)

2,481

2,550

-2.7 %

2,285

8.6 %

4,765

5,138

-7.3 %

Revenue Passengers OnBoard (000s)

3,796

3,810

-0.4 %

3,476

9.2 %

7,272

7,640

-4.8 %

RPMs (millions) 

5,047

5,249

-3.8 %

4,585

10.1 %

9,632

10,594

-9.1 %

ASMs (millions) 

5,955

6,166

-3.4 %

5,623

5.9 %

11,578

12,581

-8.0 %

Load Factor 

84.8 %

85.1 %

-0.4 p.p.

81.5 %

3.2 p.p.

83.2 %

84.2 %

-1.0 p.p.

Yield (US$ Cents) 

13.0

11.8

10.1 %

11.8

10.3 %

12.4

12.0

3.8 %

PRASM (US$ Cents) 

11.0

10.1

9.6 %

9.6

14.6 %

10.3

10.1

2.6 %

RASM (US$ Cents) 

11.6

10.5

11.3 %

10.2

14.6 %

10.9

10.5

4.4 %

CASM (US$ Cents) 

10.9

9.1

19.9 %

9.4

16.7 %

10.2

8.9

14.1 %

CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) 

6.0

6.2

-4.6 %

6.0

0.0 %

6.0

6.2

-3.1 %

Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions) 

71.5

79.3

-9.9 %

66.5

7.4 %

138.0

160.5

-14.0 %

Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$)

4.14

2.22

86.1 %

2.87

44.4 %

3.52

2.15

63.7 %

Average Length of Haul (miles)

2,034

2,058

-1.2 %

2,007

1.4 %

2,021

2,062

-2.0 %

Average Stage Length (miles)

1,273

1,279

-0.4 %

1,298

-1.9 %

1,285

1,289

-0.3 %

Departures

29,369

32,676

-10.1 %

27,190

8.0 %

56,559

66,005

-14.3 %

Block Hours

95,315

106,425

-10.4 %

88,474

7.7 %

183,790

216,515

-15.1 %

Average Aircraft Utilization (hours) (2)

11.5

11.2

2.4 %

11.0

5.0 %

11.2

11.4

-1.8 %

Operating Revenues (US$ millions) 

693.4

645.1

7.5 %

571.6

21.3 %

1,265.0

1,317.3

-4.0 %

Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)

42.3

82.6

-48.8 %

44.8

-5.6 %

87.0

195.5

-55.5 %

Operating Margin 

6.1 %

12.8 %

-6.7 p.p.

7.8 %

-1.7 p.p.

6.9 %

14.8 %

-8.0 p.p.

Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)

124.1

50.9

143.9 %

19.8

527.9 %

143.8

140.3

2.5 %

Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1)

13.2

50.9

-74.1 %

29.5

-55.3 %

42.7

140.3

-69.6 %

Basic EPS (US$)

3.01

1.20

151.4 %

0.47

540.0 %

3.49

3.30

5.7 %

Adjusted Basic EPS (US$) (1)

0.32

1.20

-73.3 %

0.70

-54.5 %

1.04

3.30

-68.7 %

Shares  for calculation of Basic EPS (000s) 

41,212

42,478

-3.0 %

42,006

-1.9 %

41,212

42,478

-3.0 %









(1) Excludes Special Items. This earnings release includes a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures.

(2) Average Aircraft Utilization is calculated based on the Company's active fleet, excluding aircraft in storage as well as those classified as assets held for sale

(3) The Company believes that comparisons with 2019 are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impacts in 2020 of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FULL 2Q22 EARNINGS RELEASE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD AT:

https://copa.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results

2Q22 EARNINGS RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Date:

August 4, 2022

Time:

11:00 AM US ET (10:00 AM Local Time)

Join by phone: 

Join by phone

Webcast (listen-only):

Webcast (listen-only)

Speakers:

Pedro Heilbron, Chief Executive Officer

José Montero, Chief Financial Officer

About Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services.  The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: www.copaair.com.

CONTACT: Copa Holdings S.A.
Investor Relations:
Ph: 011 507 304-2774
www.copaair.com (IR section)

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management's expectations that involve several business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements in this release are among those disclosed in Copa Holdings' filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice.

Copa Holdings, S.A.













Income Statement - IFRS













(US$ Thousands)















Unaudited

Unaudited

%

Unaudited

%

Unaudited

Unaudited

%


2Q22

2Q19

Change

1Q22

Change

YTD22

YTD19

Change

Operating Revenues













Passenger revenue

656,943

620,538

5.9 %

541,255

21.4 %

1,198,198

1,269,328

-5.6 %

Cargo and mail revenue

26,734

16,464

62.4 %

21,537

24.1 %

48,270

31,780

51.9 %

Other operating revenue

9,718

8,100

20.0 %

8,790

10.6 %

18,508

16,163

14.5 %

Total Operating Revenue

693,394

645,102

7.5 %

571,582

21.3 %

1,264,976

1,317,271

-4.0 %















Operating Expenses













Fuel

295,952

177,169

67.0 %

191,256

54.7 %

487,208

347,332

40.3 %

Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses

88,995

108,342

-17.9 %

89,759

-0.9 %

178,754

222,004

-19.5 %

Passenger servicing

16,074

25,530

-37.0 %

15,607

3.0 %

31,681

51,101

-38.0 %

Airport facilities and handling charges

47,280

44,698

5.8 %

45,787

3.3 %

93,067

90,060

3.3 %

Sales and distribution

56,222

51,289

9.6 %

46,033

22.1 %

102,255

104,421

-2.1 %

Maintenance, materials and repairs

28,311

31,235

-9.4 %

23,350

21.2 %

51,662

59,282

-12.9 %

Depreciation and amortization

65,337

70,549

-7.4 %

63,303

3.2 %

128,640

138,736

-7.3 %

Flight operations

24,068

25,450

-5.4 %

22,039

9.2 %

46,106

51,325

-10.2 %

Other operating and administrative expenses

28,894

28,240

2.3 %

29,674

-2.6 %

58,568

57,537

1.8 %

Total Operating Expense

651,133

562,502

15.8 %

526,809

23.6 %

1,177,942

1,121,798

5.0 %















Operating Profit/(Loss)

42,261

82,601

-48.8 %

44,774

-5.6 %

87,035

195,474

-55.5 %















Non-operating Income (Expense):













Finance cost

(21,270)

(13,573)

56.7 %

(20,445)

4.0 %

(41,715)

(27,583)

51.2 %

Finance income

3,526

6,041

-41.6 %

2,545

38.6 %

6,071

11,995

-49.4 %

Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations

(6,834)

(2,213)

208.8 %

2,917

-334.2 %

(3,916)

(8,173)

-52.1 %

Net change in fair value of derivatives

113,670

-

-100.0 %

(6,752)

-1783.6 %

106,918

-

-100.0 %

Other non-operating income (expense)

(2,717)

(2,115)

28.5 %

(2,664)

2.0 %

(5,381)

(2,940)

83.0 %

Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)

86,375

(11,859)

-828.3 %

(24,398)

-454.0 %

61,977

(26,700)

-332.1 %















Profit before taxes

128,636

70,742

81.8 %

20,376

531.3 %

149,012

168,773

-11.7 %















Income tax expense

(4,560)

(19,876)

-77.1 %

(617)

639.5 %

(5,177)

(28,476)

-81.8 %















Net Profit/(Loss)

124,076

50,866

143.9 %

19,759

527.9 %

143,835

140,297

2.5 %















EPS













Basic

3.01

1.20

151.4 %

0.47

540.0 %

3.49

3.30

5.7 %















Shares used for calculation:













Basic

41,211,540

42,478,415

-3.0 %

42,006,022

-1.9 %

41,211,540

42,478,415

-3.0 %

Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries 

Consolidated statement of financial position 

(US$ Thousands)


June 2022

December 2021

 ASSETS 

 (Unaudited)  

Cash and cash equivalents

134,125

211,081

Short-term investments

801,132

806,340

Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

935,257

1,017,421

-

-

Accounts receivable, net

155,322

90,618

Accounts receivable from related parties

1,767

1,832

Expendable parts and supplies, net

88,980

74,778

Prepaid expenses

42,029

31,148

Prepaid income tax

15,832

16,938

Other current assets

8,127

6,054

312,057

221,368

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

1,247,314

1,238,789



Long-term investments

140,374

199,670

Long-term prepaid expenses

9,785

6,727

Property and equipment, net

2,755,741

2,512,704

Right of use assets

137,339

166,328

Intangible, net

77,302

81,749

Deferred tax assets

29,874

28,196

Other Non-Current Assets

15,045

14,098

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

3,165,461

3,009,472



TOTAL ASSETS

4,412,774

4,248,261



LIABILITIES

Loans and borrowings

148,158

196,602

Current portion of lease liability

75,494

73,917

Accounts payable

142,711

112,596

Accounts payable to related parties

27,400

7,948

Air traffic liability

711,135

557,331

Frequent flyer deferred revenue

100,230

95,114

Taxes Payable

43,650

32,600

Employee benefits obligations

29,933

32,767

Income tax payable

4,993

3,835

Other Current Liabilities

592

786

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

1,284,295

1,113,496



Loans and borrowings long-term

1,350,239

1,229,031

Lease Liability

72,745

104,734

Net Defined Benefit Liability

7,006

7,670

Derivative financial instruments

161,420

268,338

Deferred tax Liabilities

18,919

18,782

Other long - term liabilities

221,480

206,813

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

1,831,810

1,835,368



TOTAL LIABILITIES

3,116,105

2,948,864



EQUITY

-

-

Class A - 34,012,213  issued and 28,770,135 outstanding

21,326

21,289

Class B - 10,938,125

7,466

7,466

Additional Paid-In Capital

100,945

98,348

Treasury Stock

(326,239)

(176,902)

Retained Earnings

1,367,868

1,324,022

Net profit

143,835

43,844

Other comprehensive loss

(18,531)

(18,670)



TOTAL EQUITY

1,296,669

1,299,397

TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES

4,412,774

4,248,261



Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries 





Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows





For the six months ended June 30, 





(In US$ thousands)















2022

2021

2020









(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Cash flow from (used in) operating activities 

327,833

149,669

(56,632)

Cash flow used in investing activities 

(262,743)

(119,776)

(48,009)

Cash flow (used in) from financing activities 

(142,046)

107,806

253,205

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents 

(76,956)

137,699

148,564

Cash and cash equivalents at January 1

211,081

119,065

158,733

Cash and cash equivalents at June 30

$               134,125

$               256,764

$               307,297














Short-term investments 

801,132

925,680

740,887

Long-term investments 

140,374

99,235

95,540

Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at June 30

$            1,075,631

$            1,281,679

$            1,143,724














Copa Holdings, S.A.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION

This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Basic EPS, and Operating CASM Excluding Fuel. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit, and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Profit







and Adjusted Net Profit

2Q22

2Q21

1Q22

2Q19









Operating Profit as Reported

$     42,261

$       8,736

$     44,774

$     82,601

   Subtract: Unredeemed Ticket Revenue provision reversal


$   (10,395)



Adjusted Operating Profit

$     42,261

$     (1,659)

$     44,774

$     82,601









Net Profit as Reported

$   124,076

$     28,073

$     19,759

$     50,866

   Subtract: Unredeemed Ticket Revenue provision reversal


$   (10,395)



   Add: Net change in fair value of derivatives

$ (113,670)

$   (33,898)

$       6,752

   Add: Net change in fair value of financial investments

$       2,761


$       2,979

Adjusted Net Profit

$     13,168

$   (16,220)

$     29,490

$     50,866









Reconciliation of Adjusted Basic EPS

2Q22

2Q21

1Q22

2Q19









Adjusted Net Profit

$     13,168

$   (16,220)

$     29,490

$     50,866

Shares used for calculation of Basic EPS

41,212

42,651

42,006

42,478

Adjusted Basic Earnings per share (Adjusted Basic EPS)

$         0.32

$       (0.38)

$         0.70

$         1.20









Reconciliation of Operating Costs per ASM







Excluding Fuel (CASM Excl. Fuel)

2Q22

2Q21

1Q22

2Q19









Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)

10.9

9.0

9.4

9.1

Aircraft Fuel Cost per ASM  (in US$ Cents)

5.0

2.5

3.4

2.9

Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)

6.0

6.6

6.0

6.2









