Copa Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2023

PANAMA CITY, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023 (2Q23). The terms "Copa Holdings" and the "Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22).

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$17.5 million for 2Q23 or US$0.44 per share. Excluding special items comprised of the unrealized mark-to-market net loss of US$137.0 million related to the Company's convertible notes, as well as changes in the value of financial investments, the Company would have reported a net profit of US$154.5 million or US$3.92 per share.

for 2Q23 or per share. Excluding special items comprised of the unrealized mark-to-market net loss of related to the Company's convertible notes, as well as changes in the value of financial investments, the Company would have reported a net profit of or per share. Copa Holdings reported an operating profit of US$194.7 million and a 24.1% operating margin for the quarter, as compared to an operating profit of US$42.3 million and an operating margin of 6.1% in 2Q22.

and a 24.1% operating margin for the quarter, as compared to an operating profit of and an operating margin of 6.1% in 2Q22. Passenger traffic, measured in terms of revenue passenger miles (RPMs), increased by 15.4% year over year, while capacity (available seat miles or ASMs) increased by 13.6%. As a result, the load factor for the quarter increased by 1.3 percentage points to 86.1%, as compared to 2Q22.

Total revenues for 2Q23 increased 16.7% to US$809.2 million , mainly driven by higher capacity, while yields increased 2.0% to 13.3 cents . Revenue per available seat mile (RASM) increased 2.7% to 12.0 cents , as compared to 2Q22.

, mainly driven by higher capacity, while yields increased 2.0% to . Revenue per available seat mile (RASM) increased 2.7% to , as compared to 2Q22. Operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) decreased 17.0% from 10.9 cents in 2Q22 to 9.1 cents in 2Q23, mainly driven by a decrease of 35.9% in the price of jet fuel per gallon. CASM excluding fuel (Ex-fuel CASM) decreased by 0.8% in the quarter to 5.9 cents , when compared to 2Q22.

in 2Q22 to in 2Q23, mainly driven by a decrease of 35.9% in the price of jet fuel per gallon. CASM excluding fuel (Ex-fuel CASM) decreased by 0.8% in the quarter to , when compared to 2Q22. The Company ended the quarter with approximately US$1.3 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, which represent 39.6% of the last twelve months' revenues.

in cash, short-term and long-term investments, which represent 39.6% of the last twelve months' revenues. The Company closed the quarter with total debt, including lease liabilities, of US$1.8 billion , while our Adjusted Net Debt to EBITDA ratio ended at 0.5 times.

, while our Adjusted Net Debt to EBITDA ratio ended at 0.5 times. During the quarter, the Company announced that it will start service to Barquisimeto, Venezuela , bringing the total number of destinations in its network to 81. This new route is scheduled to start in October of 2023.

, bringing the total number of destinations in its network to 81. This new route is scheduled to start in October of 2023. During the quarter, the Company took delivery of two Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, ending the quarter with a consolidated fleet of 101 aircraft – 67 Boeing 737-800s, 24 Boeing 737 MAX 9s, 9 Boeing 737-700s, and 1 Boeing 737-800 freighter.

Copa Airlines had an on-time performance for the quarter of 91.6% and a flight completion factor of 99.8%, once again positioning itself among the very best in the industry.

Subsequent Events

In July, the Company took delivery of one Boeing 737 MAX 9 and expects to receive five additional aircraft during the remainder of 2023. The Company expects to end the year with 107 aircraft.

On July 14, 2023 , Copa Holdings publicly announced the redemption of all its outstanding 4.50% Convertible Senior Notes due in 2025, which will be completed on September 18, 2023 . Notes surrendered for conversion will be settled through a combination of cash (up to the principal amount of US$350 million ) and shares of Copa common stock, the latter to cover the remainder of the conversion obligation.

, Copa Holdings publicly announced the redemption of all its outstanding 4.50% Convertible Senior Notes due in 2025, which will be completed on . Notes surrendered for conversion will be settled through a combination of cash (up to the principal amount of ) and shares of Copa common stock, the latter to cover the remainder of the conversion obligation. In July, Copa Airlines was recognized by Skytrax – for the eighth consecutive year – as the "Best Airline in Central America and the Caribbean ".

and the ". Copa Holdings will make its third dividend payment of the year of US$0.82 per share on October 13, 2023 , to all Class A and Class B shareholders on record as of September 29, 2023 .

Consolidated Financial

& Operating Highlights 2Q23 2Q22 Variance vs. 1Q19 1Q23 Variance vs. 1Q23 YTD23 YTD22 Variance vs. YTD22 Revenue Passengers Carried (000s) 2,980 2,481 20.1 % 2,881 3.4 % 5,860 4,765 23.0 % Revenue Passengers OnBoard (000s) 4,469 3,796 17.7 % 4,295 4.0 % 8,764 7,272 20.5 % RPMs (millions) 5,826 5,047 15.4 % 5,723 1.8 % 11,550 9,632 19.9 % ASMs (millions) 6,767 5,955 13.6 % 6,596 2.6 % 13,363 11,578 15.4 % Load Factor 86.1 % 84.8 % 1.3 p.p. 86.8 % -0.7 p.p. 86.4 % 83.2 % 3.2 p.p. Yield (US$ Cents) 13.3 13.0 2.0 % 14.6 -8.9 % 13.9 12.4 11.9 % PRASM (US$ Cents) 11.4 11.0 3.6 % 12.6 -9.6 % 12.0 10.3 16.3 % RASM (US$ Cents) 12.0 11.6 2.7 % 13.1 -9.1 % 12.5 10.9 14.8 % CASM (US$ Cents) 9.1 10.9 -17.0 % 10.2 -11.1 % 9.6 10.2 -5.2 % CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) 5.9 6.0 -0.8 % 6.2 -4.5 % 6.1 6.0 1.5 % Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions) 79.9 71.5 11.8 % 78.2 2.2 % 158.1 138.0 14.5 % Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$) 2.65 4.14 -35.9 % 3.36 -21.1 % 3.00 3.52 -14.8 % Average Length of Haul (miles) 1,955 2,034 -3.9 % 1,987 -1.6 % 1,971 2,021 -2.5 % Average Stage Length (miles) 1,260 1,273 -1.1 % 1,281 -1.7 % 1,270 1,285 -1.2 % Departures 33,385 29,369 13.7 % 31,984 4.4 % 65,369 56,559 15.6 % Block Hours 107,055 95,315 12.3 % 104,626 2.3 % 211,681 183,790 15.2 % Average Aircraft Utilization (hours) 11.8 11.2 5.4 % 11.9 -0.8 % 11.8 10.9 8.5 % Operating Revenues (US$ millions) 809.2 693.4 16.7 % 867.3 -6.7 % 1,676.5 1,265.0 32.5 % Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) 194.7 42.3 360.6 % 193.2 0.8 % 387.9 87.0 345.7 % Operating Margin 24.1 % 6.1 % 18.0 p.p. 22.3 % 1.8 p.p. 23.1 % 6.9 % 16.3 p.p. Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) 17.5 124.1 -85.9 % 121.5 -85.6 % 139.0 143.8 -3.3 % Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1) 154.5 13.2 1073.1 % 157.8 -2.1 % 312.3 42.7 632.0 % Basic EPS (US$) 0.44 3.01 -85.3 % 3.07 -85.5 % 3.52 3.49 1.0 % Adjusted Basic EPS (US$) (1) 3.92 0.32 1125.7 % 3.99 -1.8 % 7.92 1.04 664.9 % Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s) 39,442 41,212 -4.3 % 39,565 -0.3 % 39,442 41,212 -4.3 %

















(1) Excludes Special Items. This earnings release includes a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable

IFRS measures.

FULL 2Q23 EARNINGS RELEASE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD AT:

https://copa.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results

2Q23 EARNINGS RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Date: August 10, 2023



Time: 10:00 AM US ET (9:00 AM Local Time)



Join by phone: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4c91a9ca6f634c05bd431cabc09bb55d



Webcast (listen-only): https://copa.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations



Speakers: Pedro Heilbron, Chief Executive Officer





José Montero, Chief Financial Officer





About Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: www.copaair.com.

CONTACT: Copa Holdings S.A.

Investor Relations:

Ph: 011 507 304-2774

www.copaair.com (IR section)

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management's expectations that involve several business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements in this release are among those disclosed in Copa Holdings' filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice.

CPA-G

Copa Holdings, S.A.



























Income Statement - IFRS



























(US$ Thousands)































Unaudited

Unaudited

% Unaudited

% Unaudited

Unaudited

%



2Q23

2Q22

Change 1Q23

Change YTD23

YTD22

Change Operating Revenues



























Passenger revenue

773,781

656,943

17.8 % 834,018

-7.2 % 1,607,798

1,198,198

34.2 % Cargo and mail revenue

23,888

26,734

-10.6 % 23,252

2.7 % 47,140

48,270

-2.3 % Other operating revenue

11,521

9,718

18.6 % 9,995

15.3 % 21,516

18,508

16.3 % Total Operating Revenue

809,190

693,394

16.7 % 867,264

-6.7 % 1,676,454

1,264,976

32.5 %





























Operating Expenses



























Fuel

214,121

295,952

-27.7 % 265,498

-19.4 % 479,619

487,208

-1.6 % Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses

105,788

88,995

18.9 % 102,652

3.1 % 208,441

178,754

16.6 % Passenger servicing

21,460

16,074

33.5 % 20,391

5.2 % 41,852

31,681

32.1 % Airport facilities and handling charges

54,146

47,280

14.5 % 50,479

7.3 % 104,625

93,067

12.4 % Sales and distribution

56,596

56,222

0.7 % 61,406

-7.8 % 118,002

102,255

15.4 % Maintenance, materials and repairs

31,430

28,311

11.0 % 40,296

-22.0 % 71,726

51,662

38.8 % Depreciation and amortization

74,818

65,337

14.5 % 72,677

2.9 % 147,494

128,640

14.7 % Flight operations

25,005

24,068

3.9 % 27,424

-8.8 % 52,429

46,106

13.7 % Other operating and administrative expenses

31,158

28,894

7.8 % 33,228

-6.2 % 64,387

58,568

9.9 % Total Operating Expense

614,523

651,133

-5.6 % 674,053

-8.8 % 1,288,576

1,177,942

9.4 %





























Operating Profit/(Loss)

194,667

42,261

360.6 % 193,212

0.8 % 387,878

87,035

345.7 %





























Non-operating Income (Expense):



























Finance cost

(30,517)

(21,270)

43.5 % (24,365)

25.2 % (54,882)

(41,715)

31.6 % Finance income

11,970

3,526

239.5 % 8,842

35.4 % 20,812

6,071

242.8 % Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations

3,712

(6,834)

-154.3 % 1,201

209.0 % 4,914

(3,916)

-225.5 % Net change in fair value of derivatives

(137,473)

113,670

-220.9 % (37,933)

262.4 % (175,406)

106,918

-264.1 % Other non-operating income (expense)

925

(2,717)

-134.0 % 1,235

-25.1 % 2,160

(5,381)

-140.1 % Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)

(151,382)

86,375

-275.3 % (51,020)

196.7 % (202,402)

61,977

-426.6 %





























Profit before taxes

43,284

128,636

-66.4 % 142,192

-69.6 % 185,476

149,012

24.5 %





























Income tax expense

(25,775)

(4,560)

465.2 % (20,671)

24.7 % (46,447)

(5,177)

797.2 %





























Net Profit/(Loss)

17,509

124,076

-85.9 % 121,521

-85.6 % 139,030

143,835

-3.3 %





























EPS



























Basic

0.44

3.01

-85.3 % 3.07

-85.5 % 3.52

3.49

1.0 %





























Shares used for calculation:



























Basic

39,442,367

41,211,540

-4.3 % 39,565,223

-0.3 % 39,442,367

41,211,540

-4.3 %































Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries



Consolidated statement of financial position



(US$ Thousands)





June 2023 December 2022 ASSETS (Unaudited) (Audited) Cash and cash equivalents 281,863 122,424 Short-term investments 833,576 812,323 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 1,115,439 934,747





Accounts receivable, net 162,333 135,415 Accounts receivable from related parties 2,388 2,168 Expendable parts and supplies, net 104,332 93,332 Prepaid expenses 46,025 52,322 Prepaid income tax 335 798 Other current assets 21,855 17,043

337,268 301,078 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,452,707 1,235,825





Long-term investments 222,282 202,056 Long-term prepaid expenses 8,832 7,770 Property and equipment, net 3,025,624 2,883,524 Right of use assets 258,268 234,380 Intangible, net 82,919 78,555 Net defined benefit assets 1,732 504 Deferred tax assets 29,499 30,743 Other Non-Current Assets 16,796 17,005 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 3,645,952 3,454,537





TOTAL ASSETS 5,098,659 4,690,362





LIABILITIES



Loans and borrowings 445,083 142,484 Derivative financial instruments 426,555 - Current portion of lease liability 71,940 80,084 Accounts payable 161,880 166,660 Accounts payable to related parties 2,340 1,004 Air traffic liability 649,054 651,805 Frequent flyer deferred revenue 114,570 111,526 Taxes Payable 49,178 43,878 Employee benefits obligations 39,537 44,913 Income tax payable 14,814 6,276 Other Current Liabilities 757 1,175 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,975,708 1,249,805





Loans and borrowings long-term 1,107,037 1,301,819 Lease Liability 186,558 158,289 Derivative financial instruments - 251,150 Deferred tax Liabilities 34,710 16,571 Other long - term liabilities 239,763 220,618 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,568,068 1,948,447





TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,543,776 3,198,252





EQUITY



Class A - 34,064,142 issued and 28,367,386 outstanding 21,366 21,327 Class B - 10,938,125 7,466 7,466 Additional Paid-In Capital 105,551 103,465 Treasury Stock (360,001) (344,541) Retained Earnings 1,652,916 1,367,784 Net profit 139,030 348,054 Other comprehensive loss (11,445) (11,445)





TOTAL EQUITY 1,554,883 1,492,110 TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES 5,098,659 4,690,362







Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries











Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows











For the six months ended June 30,











(In US$ thousands)































2023

2022

2021

















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flow from operating activities

420,171

327,833

149,669 Cash flow used in investing activities

(293,193)

(262,743)

(119,776) Cash flow from (used in) from financing activities

32,461

(142,046)

107,806 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

159,439

(76,956)

137,699 Cash and cash equivalents at January 1

122,424

211,081

119,065 Cash and cash equivalents at June 30

$ 281,863

$ 134,125

$ 256,764



























Short-term investments

833,576

801,132

925,680 Long-term investments

222,282

140,374

99,235 Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at June 30

$ 1,337,721

$ 1,075,631

$ 1,281,679





























Copa Holdings, S.A.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION

This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Basic EPS, and Operating CASM Excluding Fuel. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit, and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Profit

2Q23

2Q22

1Q23













Net Profit as Reported

$ 17,509

$ 124,076

$ 121,521 Add: Net change in fair value of derivatives

$ 137,473

$ (113,670)

$ 37,933 Add: Net change in fair value of financial investments

$ (512)

$ 2,761

$ (1,655) Adjusted Net Profit

$ 154,469

$ 13,168

$ 157,798













Reconciliation of Adjusted Basic EPS

2Q23

2Q22

1Q23













Adjusted Net Profit

$ 154,469

$ 13,168

$ 157,798 Shares used for calculation of Basic EPS

39,442

41,212

39,565 Adjusted Basic Earnings per share (Adjusted Basic EPS)

$ 3.92

$ 0.32

$ 3.99













Reconciliation of Operating Costs per ASM











Excluding Fuel (CASM Excl. Fuel)

2Q23

2Q22

1Q23













Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)

9.1

10.9

10.2 Aircraft Fuel Cost per ASM (in US$ Cents)

3.2

5.0

4.0 Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)

5.9

6.0

6.2















SOURCE Copa Holdings, S.A.