Copa Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2023

Copa Holdings, S.A.

09 Aug, 2023, 17:00 ET

PANAMA CITY, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023 (2Q23). The terms "Copa Holdings" and the "Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22).

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$17.5 million for 2Q23 or US$0.44 per share. Excluding special items comprised of the unrealized mark-to-market net loss of US$137.0 million related to the Company's convertible notes, as well as changes in the value of financial investments, the Company would have reported a net profit of US$154.5 million or US$3.92 per share.
  • Copa Holdings reported an operating profit of US$194.7 million and a 24.1% operating margin for the quarter, as compared to an operating profit of US$42.3 million and an operating margin of 6.1% in 2Q22.
  • Passenger traffic, measured in terms of revenue passenger miles (RPMs), increased by 15.4% year over year, while capacity (available seat miles or ASMs) increased by 13.6%. As a result, the load factor for the quarter increased by 1.3 percentage points to 86.1%, as compared to 2Q22.
  • Total revenues for 2Q23 increased 16.7% to US$809.2 million, mainly driven by higher capacity, while yields increased 2.0% to 13.3 cents. Revenue per available seat mile (RASM) increased 2.7% to 12.0 cents, as compared to 2Q22.
  • Operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) decreased 17.0% from 10.9 cents in 2Q22 to 9.1 cents in 2Q23, mainly driven by a decrease of 35.9% in the price of jet fuel per gallon. CASM excluding fuel (Ex-fuel CASM) decreased by 0.8% in the quarter to 5.9 cents, when compared to 2Q22.
  • The Company ended the quarter with approximately US$1.3 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, which represent 39.6% of the last twelve months' revenues.
  • The Company closed the quarter with total debt, including lease liabilities, of US$1.8 billion, while our Adjusted Net Debt to EBITDA ratio ended at 0.5 times.
  • During the quarter, the Company announced that it will start service to Barquisimeto, Venezuela, bringing the total number of destinations in its network to 81. This new route is scheduled to start in October of 2023.
  • During the quarter, the Company took delivery of two Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, ending the quarter with a consolidated fleet of 101 aircraft – 67 Boeing 737-800s, 24 Boeing 737 MAX 9s, 9 Boeing 737-700s, and 1 Boeing 737-800 freighter.
  • Copa Airlines had an on-time performance for the quarter of 91.6% and a flight completion factor of 99.8%, once again positioning itself among the very best in the industry.

Subsequent Events

  • In July, the Company took delivery of one Boeing 737 MAX 9 and expects to receive five additional aircraft during the remainder of 2023. The Company expects to end the year with 107 aircraft.
  • On July 14, 2023, Copa Holdings publicly announced the redemption of all its outstanding 4.50% Convertible Senior Notes due in 2025, which will be completed on September 18, 2023. Notes surrendered for conversion will be settled through a combination of cash (up to the principal amount of US$350 million) and shares of Copa common stock, the latter to cover the remainder of the conversion obligation.
  • In July, Copa Airlines was recognized by Skytrax – for the eighth consecutive year – as the "Best Airline in Central America and the Caribbean".
  • Copa Holdings will make its third dividend payment of the year of US$0.82 per share on October 13, 2023, to all Class A and Class B shareholders on record as of September 29, 2023.

Consolidated Financial
& Operating Highlights

2Q23

2Q22

Variance vs. 1Q19

1Q23

Variance vs. 1Q23

YTD23

YTD22

Variance vs. YTD22

Revenue Passengers Carried (000s)

2,980

2,481

20.1 %

2,881

3.4 %

5,860

4,765

23.0 %

Revenue Passengers OnBoard (000s)

4,469

3,796

17.7 %

4,295

4.0 %

8,764

7,272

20.5 %

RPMs (millions) 

5,826

5,047

15.4 %

5,723

1.8 %

11,550

9,632

19.9 %

ASMs (millions) 

6,767

5,955

13.6 %

6,596

2.6 %

13,363

11,578

15.4 %

Load Factor 

86.1 %

84.8 %

1.3 p.p.

86.8 %

-0.7 p.p.

86.4 %

83.2 %

3.2 p.p.

Yield (US$ Cents) 

13.3

13.0

2.0 %

14.6

-8.9 %

13.9

12.4

11.9 %

PRASM (US$ Cents) 

11.4

11.0

3.6 %

12.6

-9.6 %

12.0

10.3

16.3 %

RASM (US$ Cents) 

12.0

11.6

2.7 %

13.1

-9.1 %

12.5

10.9

14.8 %

CASM (US$ Cents) 

9.1

10.9

-17.0 %

10.2

-11.1 %

9.6

10.2

-5.2 %

CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) 

5.9

6.0

-0.8 %

6.2

-4.5 %

6.1

6.0

1.5 %

Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions) 

79.9

71.5

11.8 %

78.2

2.2 %

158.1

138.0

14.5 %

Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$)

2.65

4.14

-35.9 %

3.36

-21.1 %

3.00

3.52

-14.8 %

Average Length of Haul (miles)

1,955

2,034

-3.9 %

1,987

-1.6 %

1,971

2,021

-2.5 %

Average Stage Length (miles)

1,260

1,273

-1.1 %

1,281

-1.7 %

1,270

1,285

-1.2 %

Departures

33,385

29,369

13.7 %

31,984

4.4 %

65,369

56,559

15.6 %

Block Hours

107,055

95,315

12.3 %

104,626

2.3 %

211,681

183,790

15.2 %

Average Aircraft Utilization (hours)

11.8

11.2

5.4 %

11.9

-0.8 %

11.8

10.9

8.5 %

Operating Revenues (US$ millions) 

809.2

693.4

16.7 %

867.3

-6.7 %

1,676.5

1,265.0

32.5 %

Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)

194.7

42.3

360.6 %

193.2

0.8 %

387.9

87.0

345.7 %

Operating Margin 

24.1 %

6.1 %

18.0 p.p.

22.3 %

1.8 p.p.

23.1 %

6.9 %

16.3 p.p.

Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)

17.5

124.1

-85.9 %

121.5

-85.6 %

139.0

143.8

-3.3 %

Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1)

154.5

13.2

1073.1 %

157.8

-2.1 %

312.3

42.7

632.0 %

Basic EPS (US$)

0.44

3.01

-85.3 %

3.07

-85.5 %

3.52

3.49

1.0 %

Adjusted Basic EPS (US$) (1)

3.92

0.32

1125.7 %

3.99

-1.8 %

7.92

1.04

664.9 %

Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s) 

39,442

41,212

-4.3 %

39,565

-0.3 %

39,442

41,212

-4.3 %









(1) Excludes Special Items. This earnings release includes a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable
IFRS measures.

FULL 2Q23 EARNINGS RELEASE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD AT:

https://copa.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results

2Q23 EARNINGS RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

 

Date:

August 10, 2023

Time:

10:00 AM US ET (9:00 AM Local Time)



Join by phone: 

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4c91a9ca6f634c05bd431cabc09bb55d

Webcast (listen-only):

https://copa.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations

Speakers:

Pedro Heilbron, Chief Executive Officer


José Montero, Chief Financial Officer

About Copa Holdings 
Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: www.copaair.com. 

CONTACT: Copa Holdings S.A.
Investor Relations: 
Ph: 011 507 304-2774
www.copaair.com (IR section)

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management's expectations that involve several business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements in this release are among those disclosed in Copa Holdings' filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice.

CPA-G

Copa Holdings, S.A.













Income Statement - IFRS













(US$ Thousands)















Unaudited

Unaudited

%

Unaudited

%

Unaudited

Unaudited

%


2Q23

2Q22

Change

1Q23

Change

YTD23

YTD22

Change

Operating Revenues













Passenger revenue

773,781

656,943

17.8 %

834,018

-7.2 %

1,607,798

1,198,198

34.2 %

Cargo and mail revenue

23,888

26,734

-10.6 %

23,252

2.7 %

47,140

48,270

-2.3 %

Other operating revenue

11,521

9,718

18.6 %

9,995

15.3 %

21,516

18,508

16.3 %

Total Operating Revenue

809,190

693,394

16.7 %

867,264

-6.7 %

1,676,454

1,264,976

32.5 %















Operating Expenses













Fuel

214,121

295,952

-27.7 %

265,498

-19.4 %

479,619

487,208

-1.6 %

Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses

105,788

88,995

18.9 %

102,652

3.1 %

208,441

178,754

16.6 %

Passenger servicing

21,460

16,074

33.5 %

20,391

5.2 %

41,852

31,681

32.1 %

Airport facilities and handling charges

54,146

47,280

14.5 %

50,479

7.3 %

104,625

93,067

12.4 %

Sales and distribution

56,596

56,222

0.7 %

61,406

-7.8 %

118,002

102,255

15.4 %

Maintenance, materials and repairs

31,430

28,311

11.0 %

40,296

-22.0 %

71,726

51,662

38.8 %

Depreciation and amortization

74,818

65,337

14.5 %

72,677

2.9 %

147,494

128,640

14.7 %

Flight operations

25,005

24,068

3.9 %

27,424

-8.8 %

52,429

46,106

13.7 %

Other operating and administrative expenses

31,158

28,894

7.8 %

33,228

-6.2 %

64,387

58,568

9.9 %

Total Operating Expense

614,523

651,133

-5.6 %

674,053

-8.8 %

1,288,576

1,177,942

9.4 %















Operating Profit/(Loss)

194,667

42,261

360.6 %

193,212

0.8 %

387,878

87,035

345.7 %















Non-operating Income (Expense):













Finance cost

(30,517)

(21,270)

43.5 %

(24,365)

25.2 %

(54,882)

(41,715)

31.6 %

Finance income

11,970

3,526

239.5 %

8,842

35.4 %

20,812

6,071

242.8 %

Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations

3,712

(6,834)

-154.3 %

1,201

209.0 %

4,914

(3,916)

-225.5 %

Net change in fair value of derivatives

(137,473)

113,670

-220.9 %

(37,933)

262.4 %

(175,406)

106,918

-264.1 %

Other non-operating income (expense)

925

(2,717)

-134.0 %

1,235

-25.1 %

2,160

(5,381)

-140.1 %

Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)

(151,382)

86,375

-275.3 %

(51,020)

196.7 %

(202,402)

61,977

-426.6 %















Profit before taxes

43,284

128,636

-66.4 %

142,192

-69.6 %

185,476

149,012

24.5 %















Income tax expense

(25,775)

(4,560)

465.2 %

(20,671)

24.7 %

(46,447)

(5,177)

797.2 %















Net Profit/(Loss)

17,509

124,076

-85.9 %

121,521

-85.6 %

139,030

143,835

-3.3 %















EPS













Basic

0.44

3.01

-85.3 %

3.07

-85.5 %

3.52

3.49

1.0 %















Shares used for calculation:













Basic

39,442,367

41,211,540

-4.3 %

39,565,223

-0.3 %

39,442,367

41,211,540

-4.3 %















Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries 

Consolidated statement of financial position 

(US$ Thousands)


June 2023

December 2022

 ASSETS 

 (Unaudited)  

 (Audited)  

Cash and cash equivalents

281,863

122,424

Short-term investments

833,576

812,323

Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

1,115,439

934,747



Accounts receivable, net

162,333

135,415

Accounts receivable from related parties

2,388

2,168

Expendable parts and supplies, net

104,332

93,332

Prepaid expenses

46,025

52,322

Prepaid income tax

335

798

Other current assets

21,855

17,043

337,268

301,078

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

1,452,707

1,235,825



Long-term investments

222,282

202,056

Long-term prepaid expenses

8,832

7,770

Property and equipment, net

3,025,624

2,883,524

Right of use assets

258,268

234,380

Intangible, net

82,919

78,555

Net defined benefit assets

1,732

504

Deferred tax assets

29,499

30,743

Other Non-Current Assets

16,796

17,005

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

3,645,952

3,454,537



TOTAL ASSETS

5,098,659

4,690,362



LIABILITIES

Loans and borrowings

445,083

142,484

Derivative financial instruments

426,555

-

Current portion of lease liability

71,940

80,084

Accounts payable

161,880

166,660

Accounts payable to related parties

2,340

1,004

Air traffic liability

649,054

651,805

Frequent flyer deferred revenue

114,570

111,526

Taxes Payable

49,178

43,878

Employee benefits obligations

39,537

44,913

Income tax payable

14,814

6,276

Other Current Liabilities

757

1,175

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

1,975,708

1,249,805



Loans and borrowings long-term

1,107,037

1,301,819

Lease Liability

186,558

158,289

Derivative financial instruments

-

251,150

Deferred tax Liabilities

34,710

16,571

Other long - term liabilities

239,763

220,618

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

1,568,068

1,948,447



TOTAL LIABILITIES

3,543,776

3,198,252



EQUITY

Class A - 34,064,142  issued and 28,367,386 outstanding

21,366

21,327

Class B - 10,938,125

7,466

7,466

Additional Paid-In Capital

105,551

103,465

Treasury Stock

(360,001)

(344,541)

Retained Earnings

1,652,916

1,367,784

Net profit 

139,030

348,054

Other comprehensive loss

(11,445)

(11,445)



TOTAL EQUITY

1,554,883

1,492,110

TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES

5,098,659

4,690,362



Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries 





Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows





For the six months ended June 30, 





(In US$ thousands)















2023

2022

2021









(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Cash flow from operating activities 

420,171

327,833

149,669

Cash flow used in investing activities 

(293,193)

(262,743)

(119,776)

Cash flow from (used in) from financing activities 

32,461

(142,046)

107,806

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 

159,439

(76,956)

137,699

Cash and cash equivalents at January 1

122,424

211,081

119,065

Cash and cash equivalents at June 30

$               281,863

$               134,125

$               256,764














Short-term investments 

833,576

801,132

925,680

Long-term investments 

222,282

140,374

99,235

Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at June 30

$            1,337,721

$            1,075,631

$            1,281,679














Copa Holdings, S.A.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION

This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Basic EPS, and Operating CASM Excluding Fuel. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit, and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Profit

2Q23

2Q22

1Q23







Net Profit as Reported

$     17,509

$   124,076

$   121,521

   Add: Net change in fair value of derivatives

$   137,473

$ (113,670)

$     37,933

   Add: Net change in fair value of financial investments

$        (512)

$       2,761

$     (1,655)

Adjusted Net Profit

$   154,469

$     13,168

$   157,798







Reconciliation of Adjusted Basic EPS

2Q23

2Q22

1Q23







Adjusted Net Profit

$   154,469

$     13,168

$   157,798

Shares used for calculation of Basic EPS

39,442

41,212

39,565

Adjusted Basic Earnings per share (Adjusted Basic EPS)

$         3.92

$         0.32

$         3.99







Reconciliation of Operating Costs per ASM





Excluding Fuel (CASM Excl. Fuel)

2Q23

2Q22

1Q23







Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)

9.1

10.9

10.2

Aircraft Fuel Cost per ASM  (in US$ Cents)

3.2

5.0

4.0

Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)

5.9

6.0

6.2







SOURCE Copa Holdings, S.A.

