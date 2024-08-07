Copa Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2024

PANAMA CITY, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024 (2Q24). The terms "Copa Holdings" and the "Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the second quarter of 2023 (2Q23).

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$120.3 million for 2Q24 or US$2.88 per share. The Company reported an operating profit of US$159.5 million and an operating margin of 19.5%.

for 2Q24 or per share. The Company reported an operating profit of and an operating margin of 19.5%. Passenger traffic for 2Q24, measured in terms of revenue passenger miles (RPMs), increased by 10.6% compared to 2Q23 while capacity, measured in available seat miles (ASMs), increased by 9.7%. As a result, the load factor for the quarter increased by 0.7 percentage points to 86.8% compared to 2Q23.

Operating cost per available seat mile excluding fuel (Ex-fuel CASM) decreased by 5.8% in the quarter to 5.6 cents when compared to 2Q23, mainly driven by lower maintenance, materials and repair costs as well as lower sales and distribution costs.

when compared to 2Q23, mainly driven by lower maintenance, materials and repair costs as well as lower sales and distribution costs. Revenue per available seat mile (RASM) decreased by 7.7% to 11.0 cents compared to 2Q23, driven by an 8.7% decrease in passenger yields. Total revenues for 2Q24 increased by 1.3% to US$819.4 million .

compared to 2Q23, driven by an 8.7% decrease in passenger yields. Total revenues for 2Q24 increased by 1.3% to . The Company ended the quarter with approximately US$1.2 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, which represent 35% of the last twelve months' revenues.

in cash, short-term and long-term investments, which represent 35% of the last twelve months' revenues. The Company closed the quarter with total debt, including lease liabilities, of US$1.8 billion , while our Adjusted Net Debt to EBITDA ratio ended at 0.6 times.

, while our Adjusted Net Debt to EBITDA ratio ended at 0.6 times. During the quarter, the Company took delivery of three Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, ending the quarter with a consolidated fleet of 109 aircraft – 67 Boeing 737-800s, 32 Boeing 737 MAX 9s, 9 Boeing 737-700s, and 1 Boeing 737-800 freighter.

Copa Airlines had an on-time performance for the quarter of 87.6% and a flight completion factor of 99.7%, once again positioning itself among the very best in the industry.

Subsequent Events

In July, Copa Airlines was recognized by Skytrax – for the ninth consecutive year – as the "Best Airline in Central America and the Caribbean ."

and the ." In July, the Company took delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX 8, increasing its total fleet to 110 aircraft.

On July 29 , the Government of Venezuela temporarily suspended commercial flights between Venezuela and Panama effective July 31 st , forcing the Company to suspend its flights between the two countries. As of the date hereof, the official notice mandates the suspension of flights until August 31 st .

, the Government of temporarily suspended commercial flights between and effective , forcing the Company to suspend its flights between the two countries. As of the date hereof, the official notice mandates the suspension of flights until . Copa Holdings will make its third dividend payment of the year of US$1.61 per share on September 13, 2024 , to all Class A and Class B shareholders on record as of August 30, 2024 .

Consolidated Financial

& Operating Highlights 2Q24 2Q23 Variance Vs

2Q23 1Q24 Variance Vs

1Q24 YTD24 YTD23 Variance Vs

YTD23 Revenue Passengers Carried (000s) 3,303 2,980 10.8 % 3,272 0.9 % 6,575 5,860 12.2 % Revenue Passengers OnBoard (000s) 4,970 4,469 11.2 % 4,790 3.7 % 9,760 8,764 11.4 % RPMs (millions) 6,446 5,826 10.6 % 6,127 5.2 % 12,573 11,550 8.9 % ASMs (millions) 7,424 6,767 9.7 % 7,121 4.2 % 14,545 13,363 8.8 % Load Factor 86.8 % 86.1 % 0.7 p.p 86.0 % 0.8 p.p 86.4 % 86.4 % 0.0 p.p Yield (US$ Cents) 12.1 13.3 (8.7) % 14.0 (13.5) % 13.0 13.9 (6.3) % PRASM (US$ Cents) 10.5 11.4 (7.9) % 12.1 (12.7) % 11.3 12.0 (6.3) % RASM (US$ Cents) 11.0 12.0 (7.7) % 12.5 (12.0) % 11.8 12.5 (6.1) % CASM (US$ Cents) 8.9 9.1 (2.1) % 9.5 (6.6) % 9.2 9.6 (4.6) % CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) 5.6 5.9 (5.8) % 6.1 (8.1) % 5.8 6.1 (3.9) % Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions) 87.6 79.9 9.6 % 84.4 3.7 % 172.0 158.1 8.8 % Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$) 2.79 2.65 5.2 % 2.90 (3.7) % 2.84 3.00 (5.4) % Average Length of Haul (miles) 1,952 1,955 (0.2) % 1,873 4.2 % 1,912 1,971 (3.0) % Average Stage Length (miles) 1,253 1,260 (0.5) % 1,246 0.6 % 1,249 1,270 (1.6) % Departures 36,313 33,385 8.8 % 35,220 3.1 % 71,533 65,369 9.4 % Block Hours 116,062 107,055 8.4 % 112,164 3.5 % 228,226 211,681 7.8 % Average Aircraft Utilization (hours) 11.9 11.8 0.3 % 11.6 2.0 % 11.7 11.9 (0.9) % Operating Revenues (US$ millions) 819.4 809.2 1.3 % 893.5 (8.3) % 1,712.9 1,676.5 2.2 % Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) 159.5 194.7 (18.1) % 216.0 (26.1) % 375.5 387.9 (3.2) % Operating Margin 19.5 % 24.1 % -4.6 p.p 24.2 % -4.7 p.p 21.9 % 23.1 % -1.2 p.p Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) 120.3 17.5 586.8 % 176.1 (31.7) % 296.3 139.0 113.1 % Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1) 120.3 154.5 (22.2) % 176.1 (31.7) % 296.3 312.3 (5.1) % Basic EPS (US$) 2.88 0.44 549.4 % 4.19 (31.1) % 7.07 3.52 101.0 % Adjusted Basic EPS (US$) (1) 2.88 3.92 (26.4) % 4.19 (31.1) % 7.07 7.90 (10.5) % Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s) 41,715 39,444 5.8 % 42,052 (0.8) % 41,883 39,504 6.0 %

(1) Excludes Special Items. This earnings release includes a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures.

About Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: www.copaair.com .

The risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements in this release are among those disclosed in Copa Holdings' filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice.

Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated statement of profit or loss

(In US$ thousands)





Unaudited

Unaudited

% Unaudited

%

Unaudited

Unaudited %



2Q24

2Q23

Change 1Q24

Change

YTD24

YTD23 Change Operating Revenues



























Passenger revenue

781,497

773,781

1.0 % 858,725

(9.0 %)

1,640,222

1,607,798 2.0 % Cargo and mail revenue

25,184

23,888

5.4 % 21,910

14.9 %

47,095

47,140 (0.1 %) Other operating revenue

12,722

11,521

10.4 % 12,831

(0.9 %)

25,553

21,516 18.8 % Total Operating Revenue

819,403

809,190

1.3 % 893,467

(8.3 %)

1,712,870

1,676,454 2.2 %





























Operating Expenses



























Fuel

246,011

214,121

14.9 % 245,352

0.3 %

491,363

479,619 2.4 % Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses

114,878

105,788

8.6 % 114,314

0.5 %

229,193

208,441 10.0 % Passenger servicing

27,579

21,460

28.5 % 29,684

(7.1 %)

57,263

41,852 36.8 % Airport facilities and handling charges

62,768

54,146

15.9 % 60,347

4.0 %

123,115

104,625 17.7 % Sales and distribution

52,210

56,596

(7.8 %) 55,494

(5.9 %)

107,704

118,002 (8.7 %) Maintenance, materials and repairs

10,883

31,430

(65.4 %) 25,627

(57.5 %)

36,510

71,726 (49.1 %) Depreciation and amortization

79,462

74,818

6.2 % 83,365

(4.7 %)

162,827

147,494 10.4 % Flight operations

31,914

25,005

27.6 % 31,029

2.9 %

62,944

52,429 20.1 % Other operating and administrative expenses

34,190

31,158

9.7 % 32,270

6.0 %

66,461

64,387 3.2 % Total Operating Expense

659,896

614,523

7.4 % 677,482

(2.6 %)

1,337,378

1,288,576 3.8 %





























Operating Profit/(Loss)

159,507

194,667

(18.1 %) 215,985

(26.1 %)

375,492

387,878 (3.2 %)





























Non-operating Income (Expense):



























Finance cost

(20,632)

(30,517)

(32.4 %) (18,840)

9.5 %

(39,472)

(54,882) (28.1 %) Finance income

13,537

11,970

13.1 % 13,746

(1.5 %)

27,284

20,812 31.1 % Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations

(16,097)

3,712

(533.6 %) (3,914)

311.3 %

(20,010)

4,914 (507.2 %) Net change in fair value of derivatives

2,533

(137,473)

(101.8 %) (8)

— %

2,525

(175,406) (101.4 %) Other non-operating income (expense)

1,766

925

90.9 % (112)

(1679.9 %)

1,654

2,160 (23.4 %) Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)

(18,892)

(151,382)

(87.5 %) (9,127)

107.0 %

(28,019)

(202,402) (86.2 %)





























Profit before taxes

140,615

43,284

224.9 % 206,858

(32.0 %)

347,472

185,476 87.3 %





























Income tax expense

(20,362)

(25,775)

(21.0 %) (30,792)

(33.9 %)

(51,154)

(46,447) 10.1 %





























Net Profit/(Loss)

120,253

17,509

586.8 % 176,066

(31.7 %)

296,318

139,030 113.1 %

Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated statement of financial position

(In US$ thousands)





June 2024

December 2023 ASSETS

(Unaudited)

(Audited) Cash and cash equivalents

200,635

206,375 Short-term investments

748,239

708,809 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

948,874

915,184 Accounts receivable, net

186,902

156,720 Accounts receivable from related parties

2,637

2,527 Expendable parts and supplies, net

116,578

116,604 Prepaid expenses

44,134

44,635 Prepaid income tax

98

66 Other current assets

21,375

32,227



371,723

352,780 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

1,320,598

1,267,963 Long-term investments

258,379

258,934 Long-term prepaid expenses

7,766

9,633 Property and equipment, net

3,326,243

3,238,632 Right of use assets

341,009

281,146 Intangible, net

92,715

87,986 Net defined benefit assets

6,204

5,346 Deferred tax assets

21,497

30,148 Other Non-Current Assets

16,821

17,048 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

4,070,634

3,928,872 TOTAL ASSETS

5,391,232

5,196,836 LIABILITIES







Loans and borrowings

226,513

222,430 Current portion of lease liability

59,743

68,304 Accounts payable

193,427

182,303 Accounts payable to related parties

3,913

1,228 Air traffic liability

640,643

611,856 Frequent flyer deferred revenue

127,024

124,815 Taxes Payable

53,642

44,210 Accrued expenses payable

41,417

64,940 Income tax payable

6,630

26,741 Other Current Liabilities

737

1,403 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

1,353,688

1,348,229









Loans and borrowings long-term

1,241,684

1,240,261 Lease Liability

296,402

215,353 Deferred tax Liabilities

47,457

36,369 Other long - term liabilities

216,512

234,474 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

1,802,054

1,726,457 TOTAL LIABILITIES

3,155,742

3,074,685 EQUITY







Class A - 34,185,954 issued and 30,654,620 outstanding

23,244

23,201 Class B - 10,938,125

7,466

7,466 Additional Paid-In Capital

211,260

209,102 Treasury Stock

(254,532)

(204,130) Retained Earnings

1,961,060

1,581,739 Net profit

296,318

514,098 Other comprehensive loss

(9,326)

(9,326) TOTAL EQUITY

2,235,490

2,122,150 TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES

5,391,232

5,196,836

Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated statement of cash flows

For the six months ended

(In US$ thousands)



2024

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flow from operating activities 470,777

420,171

327,833 Cash flow (used in) investing activities (258,696)

(293,193)

(262,743) Cash flow (used in) from financing activities (217,820)

32,461

(142,046) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (5,739)

159,439

(76,956) Cash and cash equivalents at January 1 206,375

122,424

211,081 Cash and cash equivalents at June 30 $ 200,636

$ 281,863

$ 134,125











Short-term investments 748,239

833,576

801,132 Long-term investments 258,379

222,282

140,374 Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at June 30 $ 1,207,254

$ 1,337,721

$ 1,075,631

Copa Holdings, S.A.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION

This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Basic EPS, and Operating CASM Excluding Fuel. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit, and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Profit 2Q24

2Q23

1Q24











Net Profit as Reported $ 120,253

$ 17,509

$ 176,066 Net change in fair value of derivatives $ —

$ 137,473

$ — Net change in fair value of financial investments $ —

$ (512)

$ — Adjusted Net Profit $ 120,253

$ 154,469

$ 176,066











Reconciliation of Adjusted Basic EPS 2Q24

2Q23

1Q24











Adjusted Net Profit $ 120,253

$ 154,469

$ 176,066 Shares used for calculation of Basic EPS 41,715

39,444

42,052 Adjusted Basic Earnings per share (Adjusted Basic EPS) $ 2.88

$ 3.92

$ 4.19











Reconciliation of Operating Costs per ASM









Excluding Fuel (CASM Excl. Fuel) 2Q24

2Q23

1Q24











Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents) 8.9

9.1

9.5 Aircraft Fuel Cost per ASM (in US$ Cents) 3.3

3.2

3.4 Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents) 5.6

5.9

6.1

