Copa Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2024
Aug 07, 2024, 17:00 ET
PANAMA CITY, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024 (2Q24). The terms "Copa Holdings" and the "Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the second quarter of 2023 (2Q23).
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$120.3 million for 2Q24 or US$2.88 per share. The Company reported an operating profit of US$159.5 million and an operating margin of 19.5%.
- Passenger traffic for 2Q24, measured in terms of revenue passenger miles (RPMs), increased by 10.6% compared to 2Q23 while capacity, measured in available seat miles (ASMs), increased by 9.7%. As a result, the load factor for the quarter increased by 0.7 percentage points to 86.8% compared to 2Q23.
- Operating cost per available seat mile excluding fuel (Ex-fuel CASM) decreased by 5.8% in the quarter to 5.6 cents when compared to 2Q23, mainly driven by lower maintenance, materials and repair costs as well as lower sales and distribution costs.
- Revenue per available seat mile (RASM) decreased by 7.7% to 11.0 cents compared to 2Q23, driven by an 8.7% decrease in passenger yields. Total revenues for 2Q24 increased by 1.3% to US$819.4 million.
- The Company ended the quarter with approximately US$1.2 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, which represent 35% of the last twelve months' revenues.
- The Company closed the quarter with total debt, including lease liabilities, of US$1.8 billion, while our Adjusted Net Debt to EBITDA ratio ended at 0.6 times.
- During the quarter, the Company took delivery of three Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, ending the quarter with a consolidated fleet of 109 aircraft – 67 Boeing 737-800s, 32 Boeing 737 MAX 9s, 9 Boeing 737-700s, and 1 Boeing 737-800 freighter.
- Copa Airlines had an on-time performance for the quarter of 87.6% and a flight completion factor of 99.7%, once again positioning itself among the very best in the industry.
Subsequent Events
- In July, Copa Airlines was recognized by Skytrax – for the ninth consecutive year – as the "Best Airline in Central America and the Caribbean."
- In July, the Company took delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX 8, increasing its total fleet to 110 aircraft.
- On July 29, the Government of Venezuela temporarily suspended commercial flights between Venezuela and Panama effective July 31st, forcing the Company to suspend its flights between the two countries. As of the date hereof, the official notice mandates the suspension of flights until August 31st.
- Copa Holdings will make its third dividend payment of the year of US$1.61 per share on September 13, 2024, to all Class A and Class B shareholders on record as of August 30, 2024.
|
Consolidated Financial
|
2Q24
|
2Q23
|
Variance Vs
|
1Q24
|
Variance Vs
|
YTD24
|
YTD23
|
Variance Vs
|
Revenue Passengers Carried (000s)
|
3,303
|
2,980
|
10.8 %
|
3,272
|
0.9 %
|
6,575
|
5,860
|
12.2 %
|
Revenue Passengers OnBoard (000s)
|
4,970
|
4,469
|
11.2 %
|
4,790
|
3.7 %
|
9,760
|
8,764
|
11.4 %
|
RPMs (millions)
|
6,446
|
5,826
|
10.6 %
|
6,127
|
5.2 %
|
12,573
|
11,550
|
8.9 %
|
ASMs (millions)
|
7,424
|
6,767
|
9.7 %
|
7,121
|
4.2 %
|
14,545
|
13,363
|
8.8 %
|
Load Factor
|
86.8 %
|
86.1 %
|
0.7 p.p
|
86.0 %
|
0.8 p.p
|
86.4 %
|
86.4 %
|
0.0 p.p
|
Yield (US$ Cents)
|
12.1
|
13.3
|
(8.7) %
|
14.0
|
(13.5) %
|
13.0
|
13.9
|
(6.3) %
|
PRASM (US$ Cents)
|
10.5
|
11.4
|
(7.9) %
|
12.1
|
(12.7) %
|
11.3
|
12.0
|
(6.3) %
|
RASM (US$ Cents)
|
11.0
|
12.0
|
(7.7) %
|
12.5
|
(12.0) %
|
11.8
|
12.5
|
(6.1) %
|
CASM (US$ Cents)
|
8.9
|
9.1
|
(2.1) %
|
9.5
|
(6.6) %
|
9.2
|
9.6
|
(4.6) %
|
CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents)
|
5.6
|
5.9
|
(5.8) %
|
6.1
|
(8.1) %
|
5.8
|
6.1
|
(3.9) %
|
Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions)
|
87.6
|
79.9
|
9.6 %
|
84.4
|
3.7 %
|
172.0
|
158.1
|
8.8 %
|
Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$)
|
2.79
|
2.65
|
5.2 %
|
2.90
|
(3.7) %
|
2.84
|
3.00
|
(5.4) %
|
Average Length of Haul (miles)
|
1,952
|
1,955
|
(0.2) %
|
1,873
|
4.2 %
|
1,912
|
1,971
|
(3.0) %
|
Average Stage Length (miles)
|
1,253
|
1,260
|
(0.5) %
|
1,246
|
0.6 %
|
1,249
|
1,270
|
(1.6) %
|
Departures
|
36,313
|
33,385
|
8.8 %
|
35,220
|
3.1 %
|
71,533
|
65,369
|
9.4 %
|
Block Hours
|
116,062
|
107,055
|
8.4 %
|
112,164
|
3.5 %
|
228,226
|
211,681
|
7.8 %
|
Average Aircraft Utilization (hours)
|
11.9
|
11.8
|
0.3 %
|
11.6
|
2.0 %
|
11.7
|
11.9
|
(0.9) %
|
Operating Revenues (US$ millions)
|
819.4
|
809.2
|
1.3 %
|
893.5
|
(8.3) %
|
1,712.9
|
1,676.5
|
2.2 %
|
Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)
|
159.5
|
194.7
|
(18.1) %
|
216.0
|
(26.1) %
|
375.5
|
387.9
|
(3.2) %
|
Operating Margin
|
19.5 %
|
24.1 %
|
-4.6 p.p
|
24.2 %
|
-4.7 p.p
|
21.9 %
|
23.1 %
|
-1.2 p.p
|
Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)
|
120.3
|
17.5
|
586.8 %
|
176.1
|
(31.7) %
|
296.3
|
139.0
|
113.1 %
|
Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1)
|
120.3
|
154.5
|
(22.2) %
|
176.1
|
(31.7) %
|
296.3
|
312.3
|
(5.1) %
|
Basic EPS (US$)
|
2.88
|
0.44
|
549.4 %
|
4.19
|
(31.1) %
|
7.07
|
3.52
|
101.0 %
|
Adjusted Basic EPS (US$) (1)
|
2.88
|
3.92
|
(26.4) %
|
4.19
|
(31.1) %
|
7.07
|
7.90
|
(10.5) %
|
Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s)
|
41,715
|
39,444
|
5.8 %
|
42,052
|
(0.8) %
|
41,883
|
39,504
|
6.0 %
(1) Excludes Special Items. This earnings release includes a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures.
FULL 2Q24 EARNINGS RELEASE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD AT:
https://copa.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results
2Q24 EARNINGS RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
|
Date:
|
August 8, 2024
|
Time:
|
11:00 AM US ET (11:00 AM Local Time)
|
Join by phone:
|
https://register.vevent.com/register/BIaa69ad95e8754597ac5a227df82cb25e
|
Webcast (listen-only):
|
Speakers:
|
Pedro Heilbron, Chief Executive Officer
|
José Montero, Chief Financial Officer
About Copa Holdings
Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: www.copaair.com.
CONTACT: Copa Holdings S.A.
Investor Relations:
Ph: 011 507 304-2774
www.copaair.com (IR section)
This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management's expectations that involve several business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements in this release are among those disclosed in Copa Holdings' filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice.
CPA-G
Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated statement of profit or loss
(In US$ thousands)
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
%
|
Unaudited
|
%
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
%
|
2Q24
|
2Q23
|
Change
|
1Q24
|
Change
|
YTD24
|
YTD23
|
Change
|
Operating Revenues
|
Passenger revenue
|
781,497
|
773,781
|
1.0 %
|
858,725
|
(9.0 %)
|
1,640,222
|
1,607,798
|
2.0 %
|
Cargo and mail revenue
|
25,184
|
23,888
|
5.4 %
|
21,910
|
14.9 %
|
47,095
|
47,140
|
(0.1 %)
|
Other operating revenue
|
12,722
|
11,521
|
10.4 %
|
12,831
|
(0.9 %)
|
25,553
|
21,516
|
18.8 %
|
Total Operating Revenue
|
819,403
|
809,190
|
1.3 %
|
893,467
|
(8.3 %)
|
1,712,870
|
1,676,454
|
2.2 %
|
Operating Expenses
|
Fuel
|
246,011
|
214,121
|
14.9 %
|
245,352
|
0.3 %
|
491,363
|
479,619
|
2.4 %
|
Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses
|
114,878
|
105,788
|
8.6 %
|
114,314
|
0.5 %
|
229,193
|
208,441
|
10.0 %
|
Passenger servicing
|
27,579
|
21,460
|
28.5 %
|
29,684
|
(7.1 %)
|
57,263
|
41,852
|
36.8 %
|
Airport facilities and handling charges
|
62,768
|
54,146
|
15.9 %
|
60,347
|
4.0 %
|
123,115
|
104,625
|
17.7 %
|
Sales and distribution
|
52,210
|
56,596
|
(7.8 %)
|
55,494
|
(5.9 %)
|
107,704
|
118,002
|
(8.7 %)
|
Maintenance, materials and repairs
|
10,883
|
31,430
|
(65.4 %)
|
25,627
|
(57.5 %)
|
36,510
|
71,726
|
(49.1 %)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
79,462
|
74,818
|
6.2 %
|
83,365
|
(4.7 %)
|
162,827
|
147,494
|
10.4 %
|
Flight operations
|
31,914
|
25,005
|
27.6 %
|
31,029
|
2.9 %
|
62,944
|
52,429
|
20.1 %
|
Other operating and administrative expenses
|
34,190
|
31,158
|
9.7 %
|
32,270
|
6.0 %
|
66,461
|
64,387
|
3.2 %
|
Total Operating Expense
|
659,896
|
614,523
|
7.4 %
|
677,482
|
(2.6 %)
|
1,337,378
|
1,288,576
|
3.8 %
|
Operating Profit/(Loss)
|
159,507
|
194,667
|
(18.1 %)
|
215,985
|
(26.1 %)
|
375,492
|
387,878
|
(3.2 %)
|
Non-operating Income (Expense):
|
Finance cost
|
(20,632)
|
(30,517)
|
(32.4 %)
|
(18,840)
|
9.5 %
|
(39,472)
|
(54,882)
|
(28.1 %)
|
Finance income
|
13,537
|
11,970
|
13.1 %
|
13,746
|
(1.5 %)
|
27,284
|
20,812
|
31.1 %
|
Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations
|
(16,097)
|
3,712
|
(533.6 %)
|
(3,914)
|
311.3 %
|
(20,010)
|
4,914
|
(507.2 %)
|
Net change in fair value of derivatives
|
2,533
|
(137,473)
|
(101.8 %)
|
(8)
|
— %
|
2,525
|
(175,406)
|
(101.4 %)
|
Other non-operating income (expense)
|
1,766
|
925
|
90.9 %
|
(112)
|
(1679.9 %)
|
1,654
|
2,160
|
(23.4 %)
|
Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)
|
(18,892)
|
(151,382)
|
(87.5 %)
|
(9,127)
|
107.0 %
|
(28,019)
|
(202,402)
|
(86.2 %)
|
Profit before taxes
|
140,615
|
43,284
|
224.9 %
|
206,858
|
(32.0 %)
|
347,472
|
185,476
|
87.3 %
|
Income tax expense
|
(20,362)
|
(25,775)
|
(21.0 %)
|
(30,792)
|
(33.9 %)
|
(51,154)
|
(46,447)
|
10.1 %
|
Net Profit/(Loss)
|
120,253
|
17,509
|
586.8 %
|
176,066
|
(31.7 %)
|
296,318
|
139,030
|
113.1 %
Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated statement of financial position
(In US$ thousands)
|
June 2024
|
December 2023
|
ASSETS
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
200,635
|
206,375
|
Short-term investments
|
748,239
|
708,809
|
Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
|
948,874
|
915,184
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
186,902
|
156,720
|
Accounts receivable from related parties
|
2,637
|
2,527
|
Expendable parts and supplies, net
|
116,578
|
116,604
|
Prepaid expenses
|
44,134
|
44,635
|
Prepaid income tax
|
98
|
66
|
Other current assets
|
21,375
|
32,227
|
371,723
|
352,780
|
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|
1,320,598
|
1,267,963
|
Long-term investments
|
258,379
|
258,934
|
Long-term prepaid expenses
|
7,766
|
9,633
|
Property and equipment, net
|
3,326,243
|
3,238,632
|
Right of use assets
|
341,009
|
281,146
|
Intangible, net
|
92,715
|
87,986
|
Net defined benefit assets
|
6,204
|
5,346
|
Deferred tax assets
|
21,497
|
30,148
|
Other Non-Current Assets
|
16,821
|
17,048
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
4,070,634
|
3,928,872
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
5,391,232
|
5,196,836
|
LIABILITIES
|
Loans and borrowings
|
226,513
|
222,430
|
Current portion of lease liability
|
59,743
|
68,304
|
Accounts payable
|
193,427
|
182,303
|
Accounts payable to related parties
|
3,913
|
1,228
|
Air traffic liability
|
640,643
|
611,856
|
Frequent flyer deferred revenue
|
127,024
|
124,815
|
Taxes Payable
|
53,642
|
44,210
|
Accrued expenses payable
|
41,417
|
64,940
|
Income tax payable
|
6,630
|
26,741
|
Other Current Liabilities
|
737
|
1,403
|
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
1,353,688
|
1,348,229
|
Loans and borrowings long-term
|
1,241,684
|
1,240,261
|
Lease Liability
|
296,402
|
215,353
|
Deferred tax Liabilities
|
47,457
|
36,369
|
Other long - term liabilities
|
216,512
|
234,474
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
1,802,054
|
1,726,457
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
3,155,742
|
3,074,685
|
EQUITY
|
Class A - 34,185,954 issued and 30,654,620 outstanding
|
23,244
|
23,201
|
Class B - 10,938,125
|
7,466
|
7,466
|
Additional Paid-In Capital
|
211,260
|
209,102
|
Treasury Stock
|
(254,532)
|
(204,130)
|
Retained Earnings
|
1,961,060
|
1,581,739
|
Net profit
|
296,318
|
514,098
|
Other comprehensive loss
|
(9,326)
|
(9,326)
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
2,235,490
|
2,122,150
|
TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES
|
5,391,232
|
5,196,836
Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated statement of cash flows
For the six months ended
(In US$ thousands)
|
2024
|
2023
|
2022
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
470,777
|
420,171
|
327,833
|
Cash flow (used in) investing activities
|
(258,696)
|
(293,193)
|
(262,743)
|
Cash flow (used in) from financing activities
|
(217,820)
|
32,461
|
(142,046)
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
(5,739)
|
159,439
|
(76,956)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at January 1
|
206,375
|
122,424
|
211,081
|
Cash and cash equivalents at June 30
|
$ 200,636
|
$ 281,863
|
$ 134,125
|
Short-term investments
|
748,239
|
833,576
|
801,132
|
Long-term investments
|
258,379
|
222,282
|
140,374
|
Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at June 30
|
$ 1,207,254
|
$ 1,337,721
|
$ 1,075,631
Copa Holdings, S.A.
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION
This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Basic EPS, and Operating CASM Excluding Fuel. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit, and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Profit
|
2Q24
|
2Q23
|
1Q24
|
Net Profit as Reported
|
$ 120,253
|
$ 17,509
|
$ 176,066
|
Net change in fair value of derivatives
|
$ —
|
$ 137,473
|
$ —
|
Net change in fair value of financial investments
|
$ —
|
$ (512)
|
$ —
|
Adjusted Net Profit
|
$ 120,253
|
$ 154,469
|
$ 176,066
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted Basic EPS
|
2Q24
|
2Q23
|
1Q24
|
Adjusted Net Profit
|
$ 120,253
|
$ 154,469
|
$ 176,066
|
Shares used for calculation of Basic EPS
|
41,715
|
39,444
|
42,052
|
Adjusted Basic Earnings per share (Adjusted Basic EPS)
|
$ 2.88
|
$ 3.92
|
$ 4.19
|
Reconciliation of Operating Costs per ASM
|
Excluding Fuel (CASM Excl. Fuel)
|
2Q24
|
2Q23
|
1Q24
|
Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)
|
8.9
|
9.1
|
9.5
|
Aircraft Fuel Cost per ASM (in US$ Cents)
|
3.3
|
3.2
|
3.4
|
Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)
|
5.6
|
5.9
|
6.1
