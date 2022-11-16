Copa Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2022

PANAMA CITY, Panama, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022 (3Q22). The terms "Copa Holdings" and the "Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the third quarter of 2019 (3Q19) (which the Company believes are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021).

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$115.9 million for the quarter or US$2.93 per share, as compared to a net profit of US$104.0 million or earnings per share of US$2.45 in 3Q19. Excluding special items, comprised of an unrealized mark-to-market net gain of US$0.9 million related to the Company's convertible notes as well as changes in the value of financial investments, the Company would have reported a net profit of US$115.1 million or US$2.91 per share.
  • Copa Holdings reported an operating profit of US$143.7 million for the quarter and a 17.8% operating margin, compared to an operating profit of US$132.9 million and an operating margin of 18.8% in 3Q19.
  • Total revenues for 3Q22 increased 14.3% to US$809.4 million, as compared to 3Q19 revenues. Yields increased 12.1% to 14.1 cents and revenue per available seat mile (RASM) increased 15.0% to 12.8 cents.
  • Operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) increased 16.4% from 9.0 cents in 3Q19 to 10.5 cents in 3Q22, driven by higher fuel prices. CASM excluding fuel (Ex-fuel CASM) decreased 5.3% in the quarter to 5.9 cents, as compared to 3Q19.
  • Passenger traffic, measured in terms of revenue passenger mile (RPMs), increased by 0.8% compared to 3Q19, while capacity (ASMs) decreased by 0.6%. As a result, load factors for the quarter increased by 1.2 percentage points to 86.8%. 
  • During the quarter, the Company started operations in one new route — Felipe Angeles International Airport in Mexico City.
  • The Company ended the quarter with approximately US$1.1 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, which represents 42% of the last twelve months' revenues.
  • The Company closed the quarter with total debt, including lease liabilities, of US$1.7 billion.
  • During the quarter, the Company took delivery of one Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, ending the quarter with a consolidated fleet of 95 aircraft – 67 Boeing 737-800s, 18 Boeing 737 MAX 9s, 9 Boeing 737-700s, and     1 Boeing 737-800 freighter, compared to a fleet of 102 aircraft prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Copa Airlines had an on-time performance for the quarter of 86.6% and a flight completion factor of 99.5%.

Subsequent Events

  • In October, the Company took delivery of one Boeing 737 MAX 9 and expects to receive one additional aircraft in November, to end the year with a total fleet of 97 aircraft.
  • In October, Copa Airlines was recognized by Skytrax – for the seventh consecutive year – as the "Best Airline in Central America and the Caribbean" and as the "Best Airline Staff in Central America and the Caribbean."

Consolidated Financial
& Operating Highlights

3Q22

3Q19 (3)

Variance
vs. 3Q19

2Q22

Variance vs. 2Q22

Revenue Passengers Carried (000s)

2,755

2,703

1.9 %

2,481

11.1 %

Revenue Passengers OnBoard (000s)

4,190

3,946

6.2 %

3,796

10.4 %

RPMs (millions) 

5,508

5,466

0.8 %

5,047

9.1 %

ASMs (millions) 

6,344

6,383

-0.6 %

5,955

6.5 %

Load Factor 

86.8 %

85.6 %

1.2 p.p.

84.8 %

2.1 p.p.

Yield (US$ Cents) 

14.1

12.5

12.1 %

13.0

8.0 %

PRASM (US$ Cents) 

12.2

10.7

13.7 %

11.0

10.6 %

RASM (US$ Cents) 

12.8

11.1

15.0 %

11.6

9.6 %

CASM (US$ Cents) 

10.5

9.0

16.4 %

10.9

-4.0 %

CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) 

5.9

6.2

-5.3 %

6.0

-1.1 %

Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions) 

75.7

82.0

-7.7 %

71.5

5.9 %

Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$)

3.81

2.16

76.6 %

4.14

-8.0 %

Average Length of Haul (miles)

1,999

2,022

-1.1 %

2,034

-1.7 %

Average Stage Length (miles)

1,265

1,295

-2.3 %

1,273

-0.7 %

Departures

31,484

33,373

-5.7 %

29,369

7.2 %

Block Hours

102,027

109,614

-6.9 %

95,315

7.0 %

Average Aircraft Utilization (hours) (2)

11.8

11.5

3.0 %

11.5

2.9 %

Operating Revenues (US$ millions) 

809.4

708.2

14.3 %

693.4

16.7 %

Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)

143.7

132.9

8.1 %

42.3

240.0 %

Operating Margin 

17.8 %

18.8 %

-1.0 p.p.

6.1 %

11.7 p.p.

Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)

115.9

104.0

11.5 %

124.1

-6.6 %

Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1)

115.1

104.0

10.7 %

13.2

773.8 %

Basic EPS (US$)

2.93

2.45

19.7 %

3.01

-2.7 %

Adjusted Basic EPS (US$) (1)

2.91

2.45

18.8 %

0.32

809.6 %

Shares  for calculation of Basic EPS (000s) 

39,589

42,487

-6.8 %

41,212

-3.9 %

(1)  Excludes Special Items. This earnings release includes a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures. 
(2)  Average Aircraft Utilization is calculated based on the Company's active fleet, excluding aircraft in storage. 
(3)  The Company believes that comparisons with 2019 are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impacts in 2020 and 2021 of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FULL 3Q22 EARNINGS RELEASE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD AT: 
https://copa.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results

3Q22 EARNINGS RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

 

Date:

November 17, 2022

Time:

11:00 AM US ET (11:00 AM Local Time)



Join by phone: 

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI09fdd12e99dd439db610429d1901849a

Webcast (listen-only):

https://copa.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations

Speakers:

Pedro Heilbron, Chief Executive Officer


José Montero, Chief Financial Officer

About Copa Holdings 
Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: www.copaair.com. 

CONTACT: Copa Holdings S.A. 
Investor Relations: 
Ph: 011 507 304-2774 
www.copaair.com (IR section)

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management's expectations that involve several business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements in this release are among those disclosed in Copa Holdings' filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice.

Copa Holdings, S.A.








Income Statement - IFRS








(US$ Thousands)










Unaudited

Unaudited

%

Unaudited

%


3Q22

3Q19

Change

2Q22

Change

Operating Revenues








Passenger revenue

774,230

685,337

13.0 %

656,943

17.9 %

Cargo and mail revenue

26,400

14,647

80.2 %

26,734

-1.2 %

Other operating revenue

8,815

8,226

7.2 %

9,718

-9.3 %

Total Operating Revenue

809,445

708,210

14.3 %

693,394

16.7 %










Operating Expenses








Fuel

291,528

177,603

64.1 %

295,952

-1.5 %

Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses

96,612

113,398

-14.8 %

88,995

8.6 %

Passenger servicing

18,881

26,204

-27.9 %

16,074

17.5 %

Airport facilities and handling charges

49,783

47,022

5.9 %

47,280

5.3 %

Sales and distribution

60,712

52,980

14.6 %

56,222

8.0 %

Maintenance, materials and repairs

23,577

30,632

-23.0 %

28,311

-16.7 %

Depreciation and amortization

68,813

72,876

-5.6 %

65,337

5.3 %

Flight operations

25,483

26,572

-4.1 %

24,068

5.9 %

Other operating and administrative expenses

30,363

28,047

8.3 %

28,894

5.1 %

Total Operating Expense

665,752

575,334

15.7 %

651,133

2.2 %










Operating Profit/(Loss)

143,692

132,876

8.1 %

42,261

240.0 %










Non-operating Income (Expense):








Finance cost

(22,528)

(12,696)

77.4 %

(21,270)

5.9 %

Finance income

4,546

6,121

-25.7 %

3,526

28.9 %

Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations

(3,335)

(9,641)

-65.4 %

(6,834)

-51.2 %

Net change in fair value of derivatives

1,575

-

-100.0 %

113,670

-98.6 %

Other non-operating income (expense)

4,230

(350)

-1307.8 %

(2,717)

-255.7 %

Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)

(15,513)

(16,567)

-6.4 %

86,375

-118.0 %










Profit before taxes

128,179

116,309

10.2 %

128,636

-0.4 %










Income tax expense

(12,241)

(12,332)

-0.7 %

(4,560)

168.4 %










Net Profit/(Loss)

115,939

103,978

11.5 %

124,076

-6.6 %










EPS








Basic

2.93

2.45

19.7 %

3.01

-2.7 %










Shares used for calculation:








Basic

39,588,984

42,487,355

-6.8 %

41,211,540

-3.9 %










Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries 

Consolidated statement of financial position 

(US$ Thousands)


September 2022

December 2021

 ASSETS 

 (Unaudited)  

Cash and cash equivalents

198,744

211,081

Short-term investments

752,812

806,340

Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

951,557

1,017,421


-

Accounts receivable, net

155,571

90,618

Accounts receivable from related parties

2,159

1,832

Expendable parts and supplies, net

91,986

74,778

Prepaid expenses

45,418

31,148

Prepaid income tax

19,573

16,938

Other current assets

9,533

6,054

324,240

221,368

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

1,275,797

1,238,789



Long-term investments

168,114

199,670

Long-term prepaid expenses

11,987

6,727

Property and equipment, net

2,855,422

2,512,704

Right of use assets

186,887

166,328

Intangible, net

77,061

81,749

Deferred tax assets

30,941

28,196

Other Non-Current Assets

16,319

14,098

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

3,346,731

3,009,472



TOTAL ASSETS

4,622,529

4,248,261



LIABILITIES

Loans and borrowings

199,437

196,602

Current portion of lease liability

77,418

73,917

Accounts payable

148,469

112,596

Accounts payable to related parties

10,667

7,948

Air traffic liability

736,581

557,331

Frequent flyer deferred revenue

105,914

95,114

Taxes Payable

46,124

32,600

Employee benefits obligations

34,883

32,767

Income tax payable

14,569

3,835

Other Current Liabilities

819

786

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

1,374,881

1,113,496



Loans and borrowings long-term

1,323,182

1,229,031

Lease Liability

117,213

104,734

Net Defined Benefit Liability

7,043

7,670

Derivative financial instruments

159,845

268,338

Deferred tax Liabilities

23,853

18,782

Other long - term liabilities

220,941

206,813

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

1,852,077

1,835,368



TOTAL LIABILITIES

3,226,958

2,948,864



EQUITY

-

Class A - 34,033,575  issued and 28,477,704 outstanding

21,327

21,289

Class B - 10,938,125

7,466

7,466

Additional Paid-In Capital

102,208

98,348

Treasury Stock

(344,541)

(176,902)

Retained Earnings

1,367,868

1,324,022

Net profit

259,773

43,844

Other comprehensive loss

(18,531)

(18,670)



TOTAL EQUITY

1,395,570

1,299,397

TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES

4,622,529

4,248,261



Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries 





Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows





For the nine months ended September 30, 





(In US$ thousands)














2022

2021

2020









(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Cash flow from (used in) operating activities 

543,471

263,252

(75,298)

Cash flow used in investing activities 

(387,334)

(140,844)

(2,333)

Cash flow (used in) from financing activities 

(168,474)

48,758

141,162

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents 

(12,337)

171,166

63,531

Cash and cash equivalents at January 1

211,081

119,065

158,732

Cash and cash equivalents at September 30

$               198,744

$               290,231

$               222,263














Short-term investments 

752,812

901,645

644,137

Long-term investments 

168,114

96,956

139,503

Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at September 30

$            1,119,670

$            1,288,832

$            1,005,903

Copa Holdings, S.A. 
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION

This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Basic EPS, and Operating CASM Excluding Fuel. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit, and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Profit







and Adjusted Net Profit

3Q22

3Q21

2Q22

3Q19









Operating Profit as Reported

$   143,692

$     59,010

$     42,261

$   132,876

   Subtract: Unredeemed Ticket Revenue provision reversal


$     10,395



Adjusted Operating Profit

$   143,692

$     48,615

$     42,261

$   132,876









Net Profit as Reported

$   115,939

$       8,242

$   124,076

$   103,978

   Subtract: Unredeemed Ticket Revenue provision reversal


$     10,395



   Add: Net change in fair value of derivatives

$     (1,575)

$     32,092

$ (113,670)

   Add: Net change in fair value of financial investments

$          699


$       2,761

Adjusted Net Profit

$   115,062

$     29,939

$     13,168

$   103,978









Reconciliation of Adjusted Basic EPS

3Q22

3Q21

2Q22

3Q19









Adjusted Net Profit

$   115,062

$   (16,220)

$     13,168

$   103,978

Shares used for calculation of Basic EPS

39,589

42,651

41,212

42,487

Adjusted Basic Earnings per share (Adjusted Basic EPS)

$         2.91

$         0.70

$         0.32

$         2.45









Reconciliation of Operating Costs per ASM







Excluding Fuel (CASM Excl. Fuel)

3Q22

3Q21

2Q22

3Q19









Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)

10.5

8.8

10.9

9.0

Aircraft Fuel Cost per ASM  (in US$ Cents)

4.6

2.6

5.0

2.8

Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)

5.9

6.2

6.0

6.2









