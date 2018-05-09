Copa Holdings Reports Net Income of $136.5 million and EPS of $3.22 for the First Quarter of 2018

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Copa Holdings reported net income of US$136.5 million for 1Q18 or earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.22 , as compared to net income of US$101.0 million or earnings per share of US$2.38 in 1Q17.

for 1Q18 or earnings per share (EPS) of , as compared to net income of or earnings per share of in 1Q17. Operating income for 1Q18 came in at US$143.4 million , representing a 23.4% increase over operating income of US$116.2 million in 1Q17, as a result of a 7.2% increase in unit revenues (RASM), which outpaced the 5.6% oil-driven increase in unit costs (CASM). Operating margin for 1Q18 came in at a strong 20.1%, compared to an operating margin of 18.9% in 1Q17.

, representing a 23.4% increase over operating income of in 1Q17, as a result of a 7.2% increase in unit revenues (RASM), which outpaced the 5.6% oil-driven increase in unit costs (CASM). Operating margin for 1Q18 came in at a strong 20.1%, compared to an operating margin of 18.9% in 1Q17. For 1Q18, consolidated passenger traffic grew 10.4% while consolidated capacity grew 8.4%. As a result, consolidated load factor for the quarter increased 1.5 percentage points to 83.0%.

Total revenues for 1Q18 increased 16.2% to US$715.0 million . Yield per passenger mile increased 5.3% to 13.3 cents and RASM came in at 11.4 cents , or 7.2% above 1Q17.

. Yield per passenger mile increased 5.3% to and RASM came in at , or 7.2% above 1Q17. Operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) increased 5.6%, from 8.6 cents in 1Q17 to 9.1 cents in 1Q18. CASM excluding fuel costs increased 1.1% from 6.2 cents in 1Q17 to 6.3 cents in 1Q18, mainly as a result of maintenance events related to an aircraft lease return.

in 1Q17 to in 1Q18. CASM excluding fuel costs increased 1.1% from in 1Q17 to in 1Q18, mainly as a result of maintenance events related to an aircraft lease return. Cash, short-term and long-term investments ended the quarter slightly over US$1.0 billion , representing 38% of the last twelve months' revenues.

, representing 38% of the last twelve months' revenues. Copa Holdings ended the quarter with a consolidated fleet of 100 aircraft – 67 Boeing 737-800s, 14 Boeing 737-700s, and 19 Embraer-190s.

For 1Q18, Copa Airlines had an on-time performance of 91.3% and a flight-completion factor of 99.8%, maintaining its position among the best in the industry.

Subsequent Events

In April 2018 , the company took delivery of one Boeing 737-800, increasing the consolidated fleet to 101 aircraft.

, the company took delivery of one Boeing 737-800, increasing the consolidated fleet to 101 aircraft. Copa Holdings will pay its second quarterly dividend of $0.87 per share on June 15 , to all Class A and Class B shareholders on record as of May 31, 2018 .

Consolidated Financial

& Operating Highlights 1Q18 1Q17* Variance vs. 1Q17 4Q17* Variance vs. 4Q17 Revenue Passengers Carried ('000) 2,465 2,264 8.9% 2,460 0.2% RPMs (mm) 5,223 4,732 10.4% 5,086 2.7% ASMs (mm) 6,297 5,808 8.4% 6,111 3.0% Load Factor 83.0% 81.5% 1.5 p.p. 83.2% -0.3 p.p. Yield 13.3 12.6 5.3% 12.7 4.5% PRASM (US$ Cents) 11.0 10.3 7.2% 10.6 4.1% RASM (US$ Cents) 11.4 10.6 7.2% 11.0 3.7% CASM (US$ Cents) 9.1 8.6 5.6% 9.1 -0.1% CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) 6.3 6.2 1.1% 6.5 -2.4% Fuel Gallons Consumed (Millions) 80.1 74.2 8.0% 78.7 1.8% Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$ Dollars) 2.16 1.84 17.6% 2.03 6.7% Average Length of Haul (Miles) 2,119 2,090 1.4% 2,067 2.5% Average Stage Length (Miles) 1,322 1,275 3.7% 1,292 2.3% Departures 32,339 31,095 4.0% 32,183 0.5% Block Hours 108,635 101,495 7.0% 106,750 1.8% Average Aircraft Utilization (Hours) 12.0 11.3 6.1% 11.6 3.3% Operating Revenues (US$ mm) 715.0 615.3 16.2% 669.3 6.8% Operating Income (US$ mm) 143.4 116.2 23.4% 114.1 25.7% Operating Margin 20.1% 18.9% 1.2 p.p. 17.1% 3.0 p.p. Net Income (US$ mm) 136.5 101.0 35.1% 94.6 44.3% Adjusted Net Income (US$ mm) (1) 136.5 101.9 34.0% 94.0 45.1% EPS - Basic and Diluted (US$) 3.22 2.38 35.0% 2.23 44.3% Adjusted EPS - Basic and Diluted (US$) (1) 3.22 2.40 33.8% 2.22 45.1% # of Shares - Basic and Diluted ('000) 42,439 42,396 0.1% 42,430 0.0% (1)Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS for 1Q17, and 4Q17 exclude non-cash charges/gains associated with the mark-to-market of fuel hedges. * Restated for retrospective adoption of IFRS15. Note: Attached to this press release is a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures.

About Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean with one of the youngest and most modern fleets in the industry, consisting of 101 aircraft: 82 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 19 EMBRAER-190s. For more information visit: www.copa.com.

Copa Holdings, S.A.



















Income Statement - IFRS



















(US$ Thousands)













































Unaudited

Unaudited

%

Unaudited

%



1Q18

1Q17*

Change

4Q17*

Change Operating Revenues



















Passenger revenue

694,912

597,736

16.3%

647,776

7.3% Cargo and mail revenue

14,337

12,856

11.5%

14,841

-3.4% Other operating revenue

5,775

4,665

23.8%

6,665

-13.4% Total Operating Revenue

715,024

615,257

16.2%

669,282

6.8%





















Operating Expenses



















Fuel

173,957

136,343

27.6%

159,556

9.0% Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses

110,630

100,817

9.7%

110,952

-0.3% Passenger servicing

25,462

23,074

10.3%

26,481

-3.8% Airport facilities and handling charges

44,547

40,966

8.7%

42,238

5.5% Sales and distribution

53,779

49,760

8.1%

51,452

4.5% Maintenance, materials and repairs

31,724

25,596

23.9%

31,932

-0.7% Depreciation and amortization

41,909

39,775

5.4%

42,151

-0.6% Flight operations

27,664

24,031

15.1%

25,082

10.3% Aircraft rentals and other rentals

33,330

34,231

-2.6%

33,313

0.1% Cargo and courier expenses

2,047

1,464

39.8%

2,218

-7.7% Other operating and administrative expenses

26,579

23,001

15.6%

29,790

-10.8% Total Operating Expense

571,628

499,059

14.5%

555,165

3.0%





















Operating Profit

143,396

116,198

23.4%

114,117

25.7%





















Non-operating Income (Expense):



















Finance cost

(8,564)

(8,921)

-4.0%

(8,725)

-1.8% Finance income

5,248

3,446

52.3%

5,443

-3.6% Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations

7,723

2,723

183.7%

(5,676)

n/m Net change in fair value of derivatives

-

(860)

n/m

540

n/m Other non-operating income (expense)

496

(615)

n/m

(916)

n/m Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)

4,902

(4,227)

n/m

(9,334)

n/m





















Profit before taxes

148,298

111,971

32.4%

104,783

41.5%





















Income tax expense

11,825

10,971

7.8%

10,212

15.8%





















Net Profit

136,473

101,000

35.1%

94,571

44.3%











































EPS - Basic and Diluted

3.22

2.38

35.0%

2.23

44.3% Shares - Basic and Diluted

42,438,748

42,395,784

0.1%

42,429,821

0.0%





















* Restated for retrospective adoption of IFRS 15











































Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries



Balance Sheet - IFRS



(US$ Thousands) March December 31

2018 2017

(Unaudited) (Restated) *





ASSETS









Current Assets



Cash and cash equivalents 196,584 238,792 Restricted cash and cash equivalents - - Short-term investments 650,110 705,108 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 846,694 943,900





Accounts receivable, net 148,900 115,323 Accounts receivable from related parties 1,499 318 Expendable parts and supplies, net 84,849 81,825 Prepaid expenses 51,538 45,421 Other current assets 11,843 11,701 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,145,323 1,198,488





Long-term investments 155,313 65,953 Long-term accounts receivable 2,365 2,444 Long-term prepaid expenses 25,714 26,130 Property and equipment, net 2,863,901 2,825,904 Intangible, net 84,951 81,115 Net pension asset 3,561 3,185 Deferred tax assets 17,592 18,572 Other Non-Current Assets 31,285 31,140 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 3,184,682 3,054,443





TOTAL ASSETS 4,330,005 4,252,931





LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current Liabilities:



Current maturities of long-term debt 253,944 298,462 Accounts payable 118,200 116,554 Accounts payable to related parties 14,405 12,880 Air traffic liability 485,199 477,168 Frequent flyer deferred revenue 54,959 50,312 Taxes and interest payable 89,058 81,440 Accrued expenses payable 38,616 60,321 Income tax payable 6,522 3,700 Other Current Liabilities 1,444 1,156 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,062,347 1,101,993





Long-term debt 889,011 876,119 Other long - term liabilities 130,834 123,182 Deferred tax Liabilities 45,268 50,628 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,065,113 1,049,929





TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,127,460 2,151,922





EQUITY



Issued Capital



Class A - 33,796,272 issued and 31,243,732 outstanding 21,078 21,038 Class B - 10,938,125 shares issued and outstanding 7,466 7,466 Additional Paid-In Capital 74,871 72,945 Treasury Stock (136,388) (136,388) Retained Earnings 2,102,933 1,775,426 Net Income 136,473 364,410 Other Comprehensive Income (3,888) (3,888) TOTAL EQUITY 2,202,545 2,101,009





TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 4,330,005 4,252,931





* Restated for retrospective adoption of IFRS 15











Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries











Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows











For the three months ended March 31,











(In US$ thousands)































2018

2017

2016

















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flow from operating activities

145,019

132,752

118,934 Cash flow used in investing activities

(74,198)

(74,800)

(42,044) Cash flow used in financing activities

(113,029)

(119,743)

(71,652) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(42,208)

(61,791)

5,238 Cash and cash equivalents at January 1

238,792

331,687

204,715 Cash and cash equivalents at March 31

$ 196,584

$ 269,896

$ 209,953



























Short-term investments

650,110

570,497

457,505 Long-term investments

155,313

954

864 Restricted cash and cash equivalents

-

-

55,611 Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at March 31

$ 1,002,007

$ 841,347

$ 723,933



























* Restricted cash corresponds to margin calls to secure derivative financial instruments transactions.





Copa Holdings, S.A.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION

This press release includes the following non IFRS financial measures: CASM Excluding Fuel, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation, and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating income and net income. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income











and Adjusted EPS

1Q18

1Q17*

4Q17*













Net profit as Reported

$ 136,473

$ 101,000

$ 94,571













Special Items (adjustments):











Net change in fair value of derivatives





$ 860

$ (540) Adjusted Net Income

$ 136,473

$ 101,860

$ 94,031













Shares used for Computation (in thousands)











Basic and Diluted

$ 42,439

$ 42,396

$ 42,430













Adjusted earnings per share - Basic and Diluted

$ 3.22

$ 2.40

$ 2.22













Reconciliation of Operating Costs per ASM











Excluding Fuel (CASM Excl. Fuel)

1Q18

1Q17*

4Q17*













Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)

9.1

8.6

9.1 Aircraft fuel per ASM (in US$ Cents)

(2.8)

(2.3)

(2.6) Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)

6.3

6.2

6.5













* Restated for retrospective adoption of IFRS 15













