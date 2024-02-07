Copa Holdings Reports Net Income of $191.8 million and EPS of $4.55 for the Fourth Quarter of 2023
Excluding special items, adjusted net income came in at $188.4 million, or Adjusted EPS of $4.47
PANAMA CITY, Panama, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 (4Q23) and the full year of 2023. The terms "Copa Holdings" and the "Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the fourth quarter of 2022 (4Q22).
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$191.8 million for 4Q23 or US$4.55 per share. Excluding special items comprised of a net gain of US$3.4 million related to the value of financial investments, the Company would have reported a net profit of US$188.4 million or US$4.47 per share.
- For the full year 2023, the Company reported a net profit of US$518.2 million or US$12.89 per share. Excluding special items, comprised of a net loss related to the Company's convertible notes as well as changes in the value of financial investments totaling US$156.9 million, Copa Holdings would have reported an adjusted net profit of US$675.1 million or US$16.79 per share, compared to an adjusted net profit of US$335.4 million or earnings per share of US$8.26 in 2022.
- Copa Holdings reported an operating profit of US$218.9 million and a 23.9% operating margin for the quarter.
- For the full year 2023, the Company reported an operating profit of US$811.8 million and an operating margin of 23.5%, compared to an adjusted operating profit of US$450.4 million and an operating margin of 15.2% in 2022.
- Passenger traffic for 4Q23, measured in terms of revenue passenger miles (RPMs), increased by 11.1% compared to 4Q22 in line with capacity which, measured in available seat miles (ASMs), increased by 11.0%. As a result, the load factor for the quarter increased by 0.1 percentage points to 86.7% compared to 4Q22.
- Total revenues for 4Q23 increased 3.0% to US$916.9 million mainly driven by higher capacity, while yields decreased by 7.1% to 14.0 cents. Consequently, revenue per available seat mile (RASM) decreased by 7.3% as compared to 4Q22 to 12.7 cents.
- Operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) decreased 6.3% from 10.3 cents in 4Q22 to 9.7 cents in 4Q23, mainly driven by a decrease of 12.7% in the price of jet fuel per gallon and lower sales and distribution costs. CASM excluding fuel (Ex-fuel CASM) decreased by 1.6% in the quarter to 6.0 cents, when compared to 4Q22.
- The Company ended the quarter with approximately US$1.2 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, which represent 34% of the last twelve months' revenues.
- The Company closed the quarter with total debt, including lease liabilities, of US$1.7 billion, while our Adjusted Net Debt to EBITDA ratio ended at 0.5 times.
- During the quarter, the Company took delivery of three Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, ending the year with a consolidated fleet of 106 aircraft – 67 Boeing 737-800s, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9s, 9 Boeing 737-700s, and 1 Boeing 737-800 freighter.
- Copa Airlines had an on-time performance for the quarter of 83.8% and a flight completion factor of 99.8%.
Subsequent Events
- In January, Copa Airlines was recognized by Cirium for the ninth time as the most on-time airline in Latin America in 2023. Copa Airlines' on-time performance of 89.5% for the year was the highest of any carrier in the Americas.
- Following the Airworthiness Directive issued by the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on January 6, the Company suspended operations of twenty-one 737 MAX9 aircraft. From January 6 to January 29, a total of 1788 flights were canceled. After undergoing the technical inspections required by the regulators, all of these aircraft have returned to Copa Airlines' flight schedule.
- On February 7, 2024, the Board of Directors of Copa Holdings approved a 2024 quarterly dividend payment of US$1.61 per share. Dividends will be distributed during March, June, September, and December. The first quarterly dividend of US$1.61 per share will be paid on March 15, 2024, to shareholders on record as of February 29, 2024.
|
Consolidated Financial
|
4Q23
|
4Q22
|
Variance vs. 4Q22
|
3Q23
|
Variance vs. 3Q23
|
FY23
|
FY22
|
Variance vs. FY22
|
Revenue Passengers Carried (000s)
|
3,310
|
2,813
|
17.7 %
|
3,272
|
1.2 %
|
12,442
|
10,334
|
20.4 %
|
Revenue Passengers OnBoard (000s)
|
4,930
|
4,262
|
15.7 %
|
4,873
|
1.2 %
|
18,566
|
15,724
|
18.1 %
|
RPMs (millions)
|
6,263
|
5,639
|
11.1 %
|
6,239
|
0.4 %
|
24,052
|
20,779
|
15.7 %
|
ASMs (millions)
|
7,228
|
6,509
|
11.0 %
|
7,109
|
1.7 %
|
27,700
|
24,430
|
13.4 %
|
Load Factor
|
86.7 %
|
86.6 %
|
0.1 p.p.
|
87.8 %
|
-1.1 p.p.
|
86.8 %
|
85.1 %
|
1.8 p.p.
|
Yield (US$ Cents)
|
14.0
|
15.1
|
-7.1 %
|
13.4
|
5.1 %
|
13.8
|
13.6
|
1.6 %
|
PRASM (US$ Cents)
|
12.2
|
13.1
|
-7.1 %
|
11.7
|
3.8 %
|
12.0
|
11.6
|
3.7 %
|
RASM (US$ Cents)
|
12.7
|
13.7
|
-7.3 %
|
12.2
|
3.9 %
|
12.5
|
12.1
|
3.0 %
|
CASM (US$ Cents)
|
9.7
|
10.3
|
-6.3 %
|
9.3
|
3.6 %
|
9.6
|
10.3
|
-7.1 %
|
CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents)
|
6.0
|
6.1
|
-1.6 %
|
5.8
|
3.9 %
|
6.0
|
6.0
|
-0.3 %
|
Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions)
|
85.6
|
77.7
|
10.2 %
|
83.9
|
2.1 %
|
327.6
|
291.4
|
12.4 %
|
Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$)
|
3.07
|
3.52
|
-12.7 %
|
3.00
|
2.6 %
|
3.02
|
3.60
|
-16.0 %
|
Average Length of Haul (miles)
|
1,892
|
2,005
|
-5.6 %
|
1,907
|
-0.8 %
|
1,933
|
2,011
|
-3.9 %
|
Average Stage Length (miles)
|
1,229
|
1,266
|
-2.9 %
|
1,238
|
-0.8 %
|
1,251
|
1,275
|
-1.9 %
|
Departures
|
36,207
|
32,112
|
12.8 %
|
35,468
|
2.1 %
|
137,044
|
120,155
|
14.1 %
|
Block Hours
|
115,118
|
104,822
|
9.8 %
|
112,114
|
2.7 %
|
438,913
|
390,639
|
12.4 %
|
Average Aircraft Utilization (hours)
|
11.9
|
11.8
|
1.3 %
|
11.9
|
0.0 %
|
11.9
|
11.3
|
5.0 %
|
Operating Revenues (US$ millions)
|
916.9
|
890.6
|
3.0 %
|
867.7
|
5.7 %
|
3,461.1
|
2,965.0
|
16.7 %
|
Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)
|
218.9
|
219.7
|
-0.4 %
|
205.0
|
6.8 %
|
811.8
|
450.4
|
80.2 %
|
Operating Margin
|
23.9 %
|
24.7 %
|
-0.8 p.p.
|
23.6 %
|
0.2 p.p.
|
23.5 %
|
15.2 %
|
8.3 p.p.
|
Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)
|
191.8
|
88.3
|
117.2 %
|
187.4
|
2.4 %
|
518.2
|
348.1
|
48.9 %
|
Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1)
|
188.4
|
177.7
|
6.0 %
|
174.4
|
8.0 %
|
675.1
|
335.4
|
101.3 %
|
Basic EPS (US$)
|
4.55
|
2.23
|
103.9 %
|
4.72
|
-3.5 %
|
12.89
|
8.58
|
50.3 %
|
Adjusted Basic EPS (US$) (1)
|
4.47
|
4.49
|
-0.5 %
|
4.39
|
1.8 %
|
16.79
|
8.26
|
103.2 %
|
Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s)
|
42,150
|
39,554
|
6.6 %
|
39,730
|
6.1 %
|
40,201
|
40,582
|
-0.9 %
(1) Excludes Special Items. This earnings release includes a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures.
FULL 4Q23 EARNINGS RELEASE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD AT:
https://copa.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results
4Q23 EARNINGS RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
|
Date:
|
February 8, 2024
|
Time:
|
11:00 AM US ET (11:00 AM Local Time)
|
Join by phone:
|
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4cf2c550166242c38d9f247f0fa590a7
|
Webcast (listen-only):
|
Speakers:
|
Pedro Heilbron, Chief Executive Officer
|
José Montero, Chief Financial Officer
About Copa Holdings
Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: www.copaair.com.
|
Copa Holdings, S.A.
|
Consolidated statement of profit or loss
|
(US$ Thousands)
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
%
|
Unaudited
|
%
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
%
|
4Q23
|
4Q22
|
Change
|
3Q23
|
Change
|
FY23
|
FY22
|
Change
|
Operating Revenues
|
Passenger revenue
|
879,351
|
852,291
|
3.2 %
|
833,306
|
5.5 %
|
3,320,455
|
2,824,719
|
17.5 %
|
Cargo and mail revenue
|
26,534
|
27,095
|
-2.1 %
|
23,431
|
13.2 %
|
97,105
|
1,01,765
|
-4.6 %
|
Other operating revenue
|
11,049
|
11,226
|
-1.6 %
|
10,973
|
0.7 %
|
43,538
|
38,549
|
12.9 %
|
Total Operating Revenue
|
916,933
|
890,612
|
3.0 %
|
867,711
|
5.7 %
|
3,461,098
|
2,965,033
|
16.7 %
|
Operating Expenses
|
Fuel
|
264,166
|
273,901
|
-3.6 %
|
252,077
|
4.8 %
|
995,862
|
1,052,637
|
-5.4 %
|
Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses
|
119,669
|
105,019
|
14.0 %
|
108,416
|
10.4 %
|
436,526
|
380,385
|
14.8 %
|
Passenger servicing
|
24,148
|
19,518
|
23.7 %
|
23,147
|
4.3 %
|
89,146
|
70,080
|
27.2 %
|
Airport facilities and handling charges
|
59,010
|
49,734
|
18.7 %
|
58,243
|
1.3 %
|
2,21,878
|
1,92,584
|
15.2 %
|
Sales and distribution
|
55,111
|
61,498
|
-10.4 %
|
54,058
|
1.9 %
|
2,27,171
|
2,24,465
|
1.2 %
|
Maintenance, materials and repairs
|
31,276
|
28,875
|
8.3 %
|
29,528
|
5.9 %
|
1,32,531
|
1,04,114
|
27.3 %
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
79,815
|
70,251
|
13.6 %
|
78,359
|
1.9 %
|
3,05,668
|
2,67,704
|
14.2 %
|
Flight operations
|
27,987
|
25,667
|
9.0 %
|
29,476
|
-5.1 %
|
1,09,892
|
97,256
|
13.0 %
|
Other operating and administrative expenses
|
36,875
|
36,492
|
1.0 %
|
29,394
|
25.5 %
|
1,30,656
|
1,25,424
|
4.2 %
|
Total Operating Expense
|
698,058
|
670,954
|
4.0 %
|
662,697
|
5.3 %
|
2,649,331
|
2,514,648
|
5.4 %
|
Operating Profit/(Loss)
|
218,875
|
219,657
|
-0.4 %
|
205,014
|
6.8 %
|
811,767
|
450,384
|
80.2 %
|
Non-operating Income (Expense):
|
Finance cost
|
(20,408)
|
(23,388)
|
-12.7 %
|
(82,926)
|
-75.4 %
|
(1,58,216)
|
(87,631)
|
80.5 %
|
Finance income
|
14,289
|
7,413
|
92.8 %
|
15,108
|
-5.4 %
|
50,209
|
18,030
|
178.5 %
|
Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations
|
(272)
|
(2,560)
|
-89.4 %
|
(1,566)
|
-82.6 %
|
3,076
|
(9,812)
|
-131.3 %
|
Net change in fair value of derivatives
|
-
|
(91,305)
|
-100.0 %
|
77,058
|
-100.0 %
|
(98,347)
|
17,189
|
-672.2 %
|
Other non-operating income (expense)
|
3,126
|
1,221
|
156.0 %
|
1,867
|
67.5 %
|
7,153
|
70
|
10065.6 %
|
Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)
|
(3,264)
|
(1,08,619)
|
-97.0 %
|
9,540
|
-134.2 %
|
(196,126)
|
(62,155)
|
215.5 %
|
Profit before taxes
|
215,611
|
111,039
|
94.2 %
|
214,555
|
0.5 %
|
615,641
|
388,229
|
58.6 %
|
Income tax expense
|
(23,830)
|
(22,758)
|
4.7 %
|
(27,179)
|
-12.3 %
|
(97,456)
|
(40,176)
|
142.6 %
|
Net Profit/(Loss)
|
191,780
|
88,280
|
117.2 %
|
187,375
|
2.4 %
|
518,185
|
348,054
|
48.9 %
|
EPS
|
Basic
|
4.55
|
2.23
|
103.9 %
|
4.72
|
-3.5 %
|
12.89
|
8.58
|
50.3 %
|
Shares used for calculation:
|
Basic
|
42,149,854
|
39,554,071
|
6.6 %
|
39,730,180
|
6.1 %
|
40,200,947
|
40,581,616
|
-0.9 %
|
Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries
|
Consolidated statement of financial position
|
(US$ Thousands)
|
December 2023
|
December 2022
|
ASSETS
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
206,375
|
122,424
|
Short-term investments
|
708,809
|
812,323
|
Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
|
915,184
|
934,747
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
156,720
|
135,415
|
Accounts receivable from related parties
|
2,527
|
2,168
|
Expendable parts and supplies, net
|
116,604
|
93,332
|
Prepaid expenses
|
44,635
|
52,322
|
Prepaid income tax
|
66
|
798
|
Other current assets
|
32,227
|
17,043
|
352,779
|
301,078
|
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|
1,267,963
|
1,235,825
|
Long-term investments
|
258,934
|
202,056
|
Long-term prepaid expenses
|
9,633
|
7,770
|
Property and equipment, net
|
3,239,078
|
2,883,524
|
Right of use assets
|
281,146
|
234,380
|
Intangible, net
|
87,986
|
78,555
|
Net defined benefit assets
|
5,346
|
504
|
Deferred tax assets
|
30,136
|
30,743
|
Other Non-Current Assets
|
17,048
|
17,005
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
3,929,307
|
3,454,537
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
5,197,270
|
4,690,362
|
LIABILITIES
|
Loans and borrowings
|
2,22,430
|
1,42,484
|
Current portion of lease liability
|
68,304
|
80,084
|
Accounts payable
|
182,303
|
166,660
|
Accounts payable to related parties
|
1,228
|
1,004
|
Air traffic liability
|
605,900
|
651,805
|
Frequent flyer deferred revenue
|
126,677
|
111,526
|
Taxes Payable
|
44,210
|
43,878
|
Accrued expenses payable
|
64,940
|
44,913
|
Income tax payable
|
26,956
|
6,276
|
Other Current Liabilities
|
1,403
|
1,175
|
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
1,344,351
|
1,249,805
|
Loans and borrowings long-term
|
1,240,261
|
1,301,819
|
Lease Liability
|
215,353
|
158,289
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
-
|
251,150
|
Deferred tax Liabilities
|
36,594
|
16,571
|
Other long - term liabilities
|
234,474
|
220,618
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
1,726,682
|
1,948,447
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
3,071,033
|
3,198,252
|
EQUITY
|
Class A - 34,075,142 issued and 31,090,299 outstanding
|
21,367
|
21,327
|
Class B - 10,938,125
|
7,466
|
7,466
|
Additional Paid-In Capital
|
210,936
|
103,465
|
Treasury Stock
|
(204,130)
|
(344,541)
|
Retained Earnings
|
1,581,739
|
1,367,784
|
Net profit
|
518,185
|
348,054
|
Other comprehensive loss
|
(9,326)
|
(11,445)
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
2,126,237
|
1,492,110
|
TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES
|
5,197,270
|
4,690,362
|
Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
For the twelve months ended December 31,
|
(In US$ thousands)
|
2023
|
2022
|
2021
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
(Audited)
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
1,020,974
|
740,948
|
462,612
|
Cash flow (used in) investing activities
|
(542,995)
|
(555,911)
|
(459,135)
|
Cash flow (used in) from financing activities
|
(394,028)
|
(273,694)
|
88,539
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
83,951
|
(88,657)
|
92,016
|
Cash and cash equivalents at January 1
|
122,424
|
211,081
|
119,065
|
Cash and cash equivalents at December 31
|
$ 206,375
|
$ 122,424
|
$ 211,081
|
Short-term investments
|
708,809
|
812,323
|
806,340
|
Long-term investments
|
258,934
|
202,056
|
199,670
|
Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at December 31
|
$ 1,174,118
|
$ 1,136,803
|
$ 1,217,091
Copa Holdings, S.A.
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION
This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Basic EPS, and Operating CASM Excluding Fuel. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit, and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Profit
|
4Q23
|
4Q22
|
3Q23
|
FY23
|
FY22
|
Net Profit as Reported
|
$ 191,780
|
$ 88,280
|
$ 187,375
|
$ 518,185
|
$ 348,054
|
Interest expense related to the settlement of the convertible notes
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ 64,894
|
$ 64,894
|
$ -
|
Net change in fair value of derivatives
|
$ -
|
$ 91,305
|
$ (77,058)
|
$ 98,347
|
$ (17,189)
|
Net change in fair value of financial investments
|
$ (3,372)
|
$ (1,924)
|
$ (810)
|
$ (6,349)
|
$ 4,516
|
Adjusted Net Profit
|
$ 188,409
|
$ 177,661
|
$ 174,400
|
$ 675,077
|
$ 335,381
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted Basic EPS
|
4Q23
|
4Q22
|
3Q23
|
FY23
|
FY22
|
Adjusted Net Profit
|
$ 188,409
|
$ 177,661
|
$ 174,400
|
$ 675,077
|
$ 335,381
|
Shares used for calculation of Basic EPS
|
42,150
|
39,554
|
39,730
|
40,201
|
40,582
|
Adjusted Basic Earnings per share (Adjusted Basic EPS)
|
$ 4.47
|
$ 4.49
|
$ 4.39
|
$ 16.79
|
$ 8.26
|
Reconciliation of Operating Costs per ASM
|
Excluding Fuel (CASM Excl. Fuel)
|
4Q23
|
4Q22
|
3Q23
|
FY23
|
FY22
|
Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)
|
9.7
|
10.3
|
9.3
|
9.6
|
10.3
|
Aircraft Fuel Cost per ASM (in US$ Cents)
|
3.7
|
4.2
|
3.5
|
3.6
|
2.8
|
Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)
|
6.0
|
6.1
|
5.8
|
6.0
|
7.2
