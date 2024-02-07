Copa Holdings Reports Net Income of $191.8 million and EPS of $4.55 for the Fourth Quarter of 2023

Excluding special items, adjusted net income came in at $188.4 million, or Adjusted EPS of $4.47

PANAMA CITY, Panama, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --  Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 (4Q23) and the full year of 2023. The terms "Copa Holdings" and the "Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the fourth quarter of 2022 (4Q22).

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$191.8 million for 4Q23 or US$4.55 per share. Excluding special items comprised of a net gain of US$3.4 million related to the value of financial investments, the Company would have reported a net profit of US$188.4 million or US$4.47 per share.

  • For the full year 2023, the Company reported a net profit of US$518.2 million or US$12.89 per share. Excluding special items, comprised of a net loss related to the Company's convertible notes as well as changes in the value of financial investments totaling US$156.9 million, Copa Holdings would have reported an adjusted net profit of US$675.1 million or US$16.79 per share, compared to an adjusted net profit of US$335.4 million or earnings per share of US$8.26 in 2022.

  • Copa Holdings reported an operating profit of US$218.9 million and a 23.9% operating margin for the quarter.

  • For the full year 2023, the Company reported an operating profit of US$811.8 million and an operating margin of 23.5%, compared to an adjusted operating profit of US$450.4 million and an operating margin of 15.2% in 2022.

  • Passenger traffic for 4Q23, measured in terms of revenue passenger miles (RPMs), increased by 11.1% compared to 4Q22 in line with capacity which, measured in available seat miles (ASMs), increased by 11.0%. As a result, the load factor for the quarter increased by 0.1 percentage points to 86.7% compared to 4Q22.

  • Total revenues for 4Q23 increased 3.0% to US$916.9 million mainly driven by higher capacity, while yields decreased by 7.1% to 14.0 cents. Consequently, revenue per available seat mile (RASM) decreased by 7.3% as compared to 4Q22 to 12.7 cents.

  • Operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) decreased 6.3% from 10.3 cents in 4Q22 to 9.7 cents in 4Q23, mainly driven by a decrease of 12.7% in the price of jet fuel per gallon and lower sales and distribution costs. CASM excluding fuel (Ex-fuel CASM) decreased by 1.6% in the quarter to 6.0 cents, when compared to 4Q22.

  • The Company ended the quarter with approximately US$1.2 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, which represent 34% of the last twelve months' revenues.

  • The Company closed the quarter with total debt, including lease liabilities, of US$1.7 billion, while our Adjusted Net Debt to EBITDA ratio ended at 0.5 times.

  • During the quarter, the Company took delivery of three Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, ending the year with a consolidated fleet of 106 aircraft – 67 Boeing 737-800s, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9s, 9 Boeing 737-700s, and     1 Boeing 737-800 freighter.

  • Copa Airlines had an on-time performance for the quarter of 83.8% and a flight completion factor of 99.8%.

Subsequent Events

  • In January, Copa Airlines was recognized by Cirium for the ninth time as the most on-time airline in Latin America in 2023. Copa Airlines' on-time performance of 89.5% for the year was the highest of any carrier in the Americas.

  • Following the Airworthiness Directive issued by the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on January 6, the Company suspended operations of twenty-one 737 MAX9 aircraft. From January 6 to January 29, a total of 1788 flights were canceled. After undergoing the technical inspections required by the regulators, all of these aircraft have returned to Copa Airlines' flight schedule.

  • On February 7, 2024, the Board of Directors of Copa Holdings approved a 2024 quarterly dividend payment of US$1.61 per share. Dividends will be distributed during March, June, September, and December. The first quarterly dividend of US$1.61 per share will be paid on March 15, 2024, to shareholders on record as of February 29, 2024. 

Consolidated Financial
& Operating Highlights

4Q23

4Q22

Variance vs. 4Q22

3Q23

Variance vs. 3Q23

FY23

FY22

Variance vs. FY22

Revenue Passengers Carried (000s)

3,310

2,813

17.7 %

3,272

1.2 %

12,442

10,334

20.4 %

Revenue Passengers OnBoard (000s)

4,930

4,262

15.7 %

4,873

1.2 %

18,566

15,724

18.1 %

RPMs (millions)

6,263

5,639

11.1 %

6,239

0.4 %

24,052

20,779

15.7 %

ASMs (millions)

7,228

6,509

11.0 %

7,109

1.7 %

27,700

24,430

13.4 %

Load Factor

86.7 %

86.6 %

0.1 p.p.

87.8 %

-1.1 p.p.

86.8 %

85.1 %

1.8 p.p.

Yield (US$ Cents)

14.0

15.1

-7.1 %

13.4

5.1 %

13.8

13.6

1.6 %

PRASM (US$ Cents)

12.2

13.1

-7.1 %

11.7

3.8 %

12.0

11.6

3.7 %

RASM (US$ Cents)

12.7

13.7

-7.3 %

12.2

3.9 %

12.5

12.1

3.0 %

CASM (US$ Cents)

9.7

10.3

-6.3 %

9.3

3.6 %

9.6

10.3

-7.1 %

CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents)

6.0

6.1

-1.6 %

5.8

3.9 %

6.0

6.0

-0.3 %

Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions)

85.6

77.7

10.2 %

83.9

2.1 %

327.6

291.4

12.4 %

Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$)

3.07

3.52

-12.7 %

3.00

2.6 %

3.02

3.60

-16.0 %

Average Length of Haul (miles)

1,892

2,005

-5.6 %

1,907

-0.8 %

1,933

2,011

-3.9 %

Average Stage Length (miles)

1,229

1,266

-2.9 %

1,238

-0.8 %

1,251

1,275

-1.9 %

Departures

36,207

32,112

12.8 %

35,468

2.1 %

137,044

120,155

14.1 %

Block Hours

115,118

104,822

9.8 %

112,114

2.7 %

438,913

390,639

12.4 %

Average Aircraft Utilization (hours)

11.9

11.8

1.3 %

11.9

0.0 %

11.9

11.3

5.0 %

Operating Revenues (US$ millions)

916.9

890.6

3.0 %

867.7

5.7 %

3,461.1

2,965.0

16.7 %

Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)

218.9

219.7

-0.4 %

205.0

6.8 %

811.8

450.4

80.2 %

Operating Margin

23.9 %

24.7 %

-0.8 p.p.

23.6 %

0.2 p.p.

23.5 %

15.2 %

8.3 p.p.

Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)

191.8

88.3

117.2 %

187.4

2.4 %

518.2

348.1

48.9 %

Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1)

188.4

177.7

6.0 %

174.4

8.0 %

675.1

335.4

101.3 %

Basic EPS (US$)

4.55

2.23

103.9 %

4.72

-3.5 %

12.89

8.58

50.3 %

Adjusted Basic EPS (US$) (1)

4.47

4.49

-0.5 %

4.39

1.8 %

16.79

8.26

103.2 %

Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s)

42,150

39,554

6.6 %

39,730

6.1 %

40,201

40,582

-0.9 %

(1)  Excludes Special Items. This earnings release includes a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures.

FULL 4Q23 EARNINGS RELEASE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD AT:

https://copa.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results

4Q23 EARNINGS RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Date:

February 8, 2024

Time:

11:00 AM US ET (11:00 AM Local Time)

Join by phone: 

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4cf2c550166242c38d9f247f0fa590a7

Webcast (listen-only):

https://copa.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations

Speakers:

Pedro Heilbron, Chief Executive Officer


José Montero, Chief Financial Officer

About Copa Holdings
Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: www.copaair.com. 

CPA-G

Copa Holdings, S.A.














Consolidated statement of profit or loss














(US$ Thousands)
















Unaudited

Unaudited

%

Unaudited

%

Unaudited

Audited

%


4Q23

4Q22

Change

3Q23

Change

FY23

FY22

Change

Operating Revenues














Passenger revenue

879,351

852,291

3.2 %

833,306

5.5 %

3,320,455

2,824,719

17.5 %

Cargo and mail revenue

26,534

27,095

-2.1 %

23,431

13.2 %

97,105

1,01,765

-4.6 %

Other operating revenue

11,049

11,226

-1.6 %

10,973

0.7 %

43,538

38,549

12.9 %

Total Operating Revenue

916,933

890,612

3.0 %

867,711

5.7 %

3,461,098

2,965,033

16.7 %
















Operating Expenses














Fuel

264,166

273,901

-3.6 %

252,077

4.8 %

995,862

1,052,637

-5.4 %

Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses

119,669

105,019

14.0 %

108,416

10.4 %

436,526

380,385

14.8 %

Passenger servicing

24,148

19,518

23.7 %

23,147

4.3 %

89,146

70,080

27.2 %

Airport facilities and handling charges

59,010

49,734

18.7 %

58,243

1.3 %

2,21,878

1,92,584

15.2 %

Sales and distribution

55,111

61,498

-10.4 %

54,058

1.9 %

2,27,171

2,24,465

1.2 %

Maintenance, materials and repairs

31,276

28,875

8.3 %

29,528

5.9 %

1,32,531

1,04,114

27.3 %

Depreciation and amortization

79,815

70,251

13.6 %

78,359

1.9 %

3,05,668

2,67,704

14.2 %

Flight operations

27,987

25,667

9.0 %

29,476

-5.1 %

1,09,892

97,256

13.0 %

Other operating and administrative expenses

36,875

36,492

1.0 %

29,394

25.5 %

1,30,656

1,25,424

4.2 %

Total Operating Expense

698,058

670,954

4.0 %

662,697

5.3 %

2,649,331

2,514,648

5.4 %
















Operating Profit/(Loss)

218,875

219,657

-0.4 %

205,014

6.8 %

811,767

450,384

80.2 %
















Non-operating Income (Expense):














Finance cost

(20,408)

(23,388)

-12.7 %

(82,926)

-75.4 %

(1,58,216)

(87,631)

80.5 %

Finance income

14,289

7,413

92.8 %

15,108

-5.4 %

50,209

18,030

178.5 %

Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations

(272)

(2,560)

-89.4 %

(1,566)

-82.6 %

3,076

(9,812)

-131.3 %

Net change in fair value of derivatives

-

(91,305)

-100.0 %

77,058

-100.0 %

(98,347)

17,189

-672.2 %

Other non-operating income (expense)

3,126

1,221

156.0 %

1,867

67.5 %

7,153

70

10065.6 %

Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)

(3,264)

(1,08,619)

-97.0 %

9,540

-134.2 %

(196,126)

(62,155)

215.5 %
















Profit before taxes

215,611

111,039

94.2 %

214,555

0.5 %

615,641

388,229

58.6 %
















Income tax expense

(23,830)

(22,758)

4.7 %

(27,179)

-12.3 %

(97,456)

(40,176)

142.6 %
















Net Profit/(Loss)

191,780

88,280

117.2 %

187,375

2.4 %

518,185

348,054

48.9 %
















EPS














Basic

4.55

2.23

103.9 %

4.72

-3.5 %

12.89

8.58

50.3 %
















Shares used for calculation:














Basic

42,149,854

39,554,071

6.6 %

39,730,180

6.1 %

40,200,947

40,581,616

-0.9 %

Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries 

Consolidated statement of financial position 

(US$ Thousands)


December 2023

December 2022

 ASSETS 

 (Unaudited)  

 (Audited)  

Cash and cash equivalents

206,375

122,424

Short-term investments

708,809

812,323

Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

915,184

934,747



Accounts receivable, net

156,720

135,415

Accounts receivable from related parties

2,527

2,168

Expendable parts and supplies, net

116,604

93,332

Prepaid expenses

44,635

52,322

Prepaid income tax

66

798

Other current assets

32,227

17,043

352,779

301,078

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

1,267,963

1,235,825



Long-term investments

258,934

202,056

Long-term prepaid expenses

9,633

7,770

Property and equipment, net

3,239,078

2,883,524

Right of use assets

281,146

234,380

Intangible, net

87,986

78,555

Net defined benefit assets

5,346

504

Deferred tax assets

30,136

30,743

Other Non-Current Assets

17,048

17,005

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

3,929,307

3,454,537



TOTAL ASSETS

5,197,270

4,690,362



 LIABILITIES 

Loans and borrowings

2,22,430

1,42,484

Current portion of lease liability

68,304

80,084

Accounts payable

182,303

166,660

Accounts payable to related parties

1,228

1,004

Air traffic liability

605,900

651,805

Frequent flyer deferred revenue

126,677

111,526

Taxes Payable

44,210

43,878

Accrued expenses payable

64,940

44,913

Income tax payable

26,956

6,276

Other Current Liabilities

1,403

1,175

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

1,344,351

1,249,805



Loans and borrowings long-term

1,240,261

1,301,819

Lease Liability

215,353

158,289

Derivative financial instruments

-

251,150

Deferred tax Liabilities

36,594

16,571

Other long - term liabilities

234,474

220,618

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

1,726,682

1,948,447



TOTAL LIABILITIES

3,071,033

3,198,252



EQUITY

Class A - 34,075,142  issued and 31,090,299 outstanding

21,367

21,327

Class B - 10,938,125

7,466

7,466

Additional Paid-In Capital

210,936

103,465

Treasury Stock

(204,130)

(344,541)

Retained Earnings

1,581,739

1,367,784

Net profit 

518,185

348,054

Other comprehensive loss

(9,326)

(11,445)



TOTAL EQUITY

2,126,237

1,492,110

TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES

5,197,270

4,690,362

Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries 





Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows





For the twelve months ended December 31, 





(In US$ thousands)















2023

2022

2021









(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

Cash flow from operating activities 

1,020,974

740,948

462,612

Cash flow (used in) investing activities 

(542,995)

(555,911)

(459,135)

Cash flow (used in) from financing activities 

(394,028)

(273,694)

88,539

Net  increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 

83,951

(88,657)

92,016

Cash and cash equivalents at January 1

122,424

211,081

119,065

Cash and cash equivalents at December 31

$                   206,375

$                   122,424

$                   211,081














Short-term investments 

708,809

812,323

806,340

Long-term investments 

258,934

202,056

199,670

Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at December 31

$                1,174,118

$                1,136,803

$                1,217,091














Copa Holdings, S.A.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION

This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Basic EPS, and Operating CASM Excluding Fuel. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit, and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures: 

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Profit

4Q23

4Q22

3Q23

FY23

FY22











Net Profit as Reported

$    191,780

$       88,280

$    187,375

$    518,185

$    348,054

   Interest expense related to the settlement of the convertible notes

$                -

$                -

$       64,894

$       64,894

$                -

   Net change in fair value of derivatives

$                -

$       91,305

$      (77,058)

$       98,347

$      (17,189)

   Net change in fair value of financial investments

$        (3,372)

$        (1,924)

$           (810)

$        (6,349)

$          4,516

Adjusted Net Profit

$    188,409

$    177,661

$    174,400

$    675,077

$    335,381











Reconciliation of Adjusted Basic EPS

4Q23

4Q22

3Q23

FY23

FY22











Adjusted Net Profit

$    188,409

$    177,661

$    174,400

$    675,077

$    335,381

Shares used for calculation of Basic EPS

42,150

39,554

39,730

40,201

40,582

Adjusted Basic Earnings per share (Adjusted Basic EPS)

$            4.47

$            4.49

$            4.39

$          16.79

$            8.26











Reconciliation of Operating Costs per ASM









Excluding Fuel (CASM Excl. Fuel)

4Q23

4Q22

3Q23

FY23

FY22











Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)

9.7

10.3

9.3

9.6

10.3

Aircraft Fuel Cost per ASM  (in US$ Cents)

3.7

4.2

3.5

3.6

2.8

Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)

6.0

6.1

5.8

6.0

7.2











