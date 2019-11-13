Copa Holdings Reports Net Profit of $104.0 million and EPS of $2.45 for the Third Quarter of 2019

PANAMA CITY, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2019 (3Q19). The terms "Copa Holdings" and "the Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the third quarter of 2018 (3Q18).

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Copa Holdings reported net profit of US$104.0 million for 3Q19 or earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.45 , compared to net profit of US$57.6 million or earnings per share of US$1.36 in 3Q18.

for 3Q19 or earnings per share (EPS) of , compared to net profit of or earnings per share of in 3Q18. Operating profit for 3Q19 came in at US$132.9 million , representing a 70.9% increase from an operating profit of US$77.8 million in 3Q18.

, representing a 70.9% increase from an operating profit of in 3Q18. Total revenues for 3Q19 increased 5.3% to US$708.2 million . Yield per passenger mile increased 7.9% to 12.5 cents and revenue per available seat mile (RASM) increased 9.4% to 11.1 cents .

. Yield per passenger mile increased 7.9% to and revenue per available seat mile (RASM) increased 9.4% to . Operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) increased 0.5% to 9.0 cents in 3Q19. Excluding fuel costs, CASM increased 5.5% from 5.9 cents in 3Q18 to 6.2 cents in 3Q19, mainly due to the decrease in capacity related to the grounding of the Boeing MAX fleet.

in 3Q19. Excluding fuel costs, CASM increased 5.5% from in 3Q18 to in 3Q19, mainly due to the decrease in capacity related to the grounding of the Boeing MAX fleet. Operating margin for 3Q19 came in at 18.8%, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 11.6% generated in 3Q18.

While capacity (measured in available seat miles, or ASMs) decreased by 3.7% in 3Q19 due to the grounding of the Boeing MAX fleet, consolidated passenger traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles, or RPMs) decreased by only 2.2%. As a result, consolidated load factor for the quarter increased 1.4 percentage points to 85.6%.

The sum of cash, short-term and long-term investments was US$885.5 million at the end of 3Q19, representing approximately 33% of the last twelve months' revenues.

at the end of 3Q19, representing approximately 33% of the last twelve months' revenues. Despite the operational challenges presented by the grounding of its Boeing MAX fleet, Copa Airlines delivered an on-time performance of over 92% and a flight-completion factor of 99.8%, maintaining its position among the best in the industry.

Copa Holdings ended the quarter with a consolidated fleet of 103 aircraft – 68 Boeing 737-800s, 14 Boeing 737-700s, 15 Embraer-190s and 6 Boeing MAX9s.

The Company has not taken any aircraft deliveries since the world-wide grounding of the Boeing MAX fleet took effect in March 2019. According to its original growth plan for 2019, the Company should have received six additional Boeing MAX9s during the first three quarters of the year and would have received one more in the fourth quarter to end the year with 13 Boeing MAX9 aircraft.

Subsequent Events

Copa Holdings will pay its fourth quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share on December 13 , to all Class A and Class B shareholders on record as of November 29, 2019 .

per share on , to all Class A and Class B shareholders on record as of . As part of the world-wide grounding of the Boeing MAX fleet, the Company has removed all Boeing MAX operations from its schedule until mid-February 2020 .

. As part of its plan to increase efficiencies, the Company has decided to accelerate the exit of its E190 fleet and is planning to sell the remaining 14 aircraft over the next 18 months, 3 years earlier than previously planned. This anticipated exit could result in a book loss in the range of US$90 million related to the sale of the aircraft and spare parts inventory.

Consolidated Financial

& Operating Highlights 3Q19 3Q18* Variance vs. 3Q18* 2Q19 Variance vs. 2Q19 Revenue Passengers Carried ('000) 2,703 2,591 4.3% 2,550 6.0% RPMs (mm) 5,466 5,587 -2.2% 5,249 4.1% ASMs (mm) 6,383 6,629 -3.7% 6,166 3.5% Load Factor 85.6% 84.3% 1.4 p.p. 85.1% 0.5 p.p. Yield 12.5 11.6 7.9% 11.8 6.0% PRASM (US$ Cents) 10.7 9.8 9.7% 10.1 6.7% RASM (US$ Cents) 11.1 10.1 9.4% 10.5 6.0% CASM (US$ Cents) 9.0 9.0 0.5% 9.1 -1.2% CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) 6.2 5.9 5.5% 6.2 -0.3% Fuel Gallons Consumed (Millions) 82.0 84.2 -2.7% 79.3 3.3% Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$ Dollars) 2.16 2.40 -10.2% 2.22 -3.0% Average Length of Haul (Miles) 2,022 2,156 -6.2% 2,058 -1.8% Average Stage Length (Miles) 1,295 1,331 -2.7% 1,279 1.3% Departures 33,373 33,775 -1.2% 32,676 2.1% Block Hours 109,614 114,009 -3.9% 106,425 3.0% Average Aircraft Utilization (Hours) 11.5 12.3 -6.2% 11.2 2.2% Operating Revenues (US$ mm) 708.2 672.4 5.3% 645.1 9.8% Operating Profit (US$ mm) 132.9 77.8 70.9% 82.6 60.9% Operating Margin 18.8% 11.6% 7.2 p.p. 12.8% 6.0 p.p. Net Profit (US$ mm) 104.0 57.6 80.6% 50.9 104.4% EPS - Basic and Diluted (US$) 2.45 1.36 80.5% 1.20 104.4% # of Shares - Basic and Diluted ('000) 42,487 42,469 0.0% 42,478 0.0% *Restated for the retrospective adoption of IFRS16.

Notes:

Attached to this press release is a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures.

The Company is taking into account the six grounded Boeing MAX9 aircraft currently in its fleet in the calculation of all its financial and operating statistics.

About Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean with one of the youngest and most modern fleets in the industry, consisting of 102 aircraft: 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 14 EMBRAER-190s. For more information visit: www.copa.com.

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management's expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements in this release are among those disclosed in Copa Holdings' filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice.

CPA-G

Copa Holdings, S.A. Income Statement - IFRS (US$ Thousands)





Unaudited

Unaudited

%

Unaudited

%



3Q19

3Q18*

Change

2Q19

Change Operating Revenues



















Passenger revenue

685,337

649,110

5.6%

620,538

10.4% Cargo and mail revenue

14,647

15,919

-8.0%

16,464

-11.0% Other operating revenue

8,226

7,375

11.5%

8,100

1.6% Total Operating Revenue

708,210

672,405

5.3%

645,102

9.8%





















Operating Expenses



















Fuel

177,603

203,121

-12.6%

177,169

0.2% Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses

113,398

109,814

3.3%

108,342

4.7% Passenger servicing

26,204

26,487

-1.1%

25,530

2.6% Airport facilities and handling charges

47,022

47,415

-0.8%

44,698

5.2% Sales and distribution

52,980

51,832

2.2%

51,289

3.3% Maintenance, materials and repairs

30,632

24,626

24.4%

31,235

-1.9% Depreciation and amortization

72,876

71,149

2.4%

70,549

3.3% Flight operations

26,572

27,434

-3.1%

25,450

4.4% Other operating and administrative expenses

28,047

32,762

-14.4%

28,240

-0.7% Total Operating Expense

575,334

594,640

-3.2%

562,502

2.3%





















Operating Profit

132,876

77,765

70.9%

82,601

60.9%





















Non-operating Income (Expense):



















Finance cost

(12,696)

(12,718)

-0.2%

(13,573)

-6.5% Finance income

6,121

6,228

-1.7%

6,041

1.3% Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations

(9,641)

(2,446)

n/m

(2,213)

n/m Other non-operating income (expense)

(350)

40

n/m

(2,115)

-83.4% Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)

(16,567)

(8,897)

86.2%

(11,859)

39.7%





















Profit before taxes

116,309

68,868

68.9%

70,742

64.4%





















Income tax expense

12,332

11,298

9.2%

19,876

-38.0%





















Net Profit

103,978

57,570

80.6%

50,866

104.4%











































EPS - Basic and Diluted

2.45

1.36

80.5%

1.20

104.4% Shares - Basic and Diluted

42,487,355

42,469,122

0.0%

42,478,415

0.0%





















* Restated for retrospective adoption of IFRS 16





















Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries



Consolidated statement of financial position



(US$ Thousands) September 30 December 31

2019 2018

(Unaudited) (Restated) * ASSETS









Current Assets



Cash and cash equivalents 225,289 156,158 Short-term investments 536,084 566,200 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 761,374 722,359





Accounts receivable, net 138,249 115,831 Accounts receivable from related parties 2,850 223 Expendable parts and supplies, net 93,081 86,530 Prepaid expenses 53,430 74,384 Prepaid income tax 916 10,357 Other current assets 19,156 54,387 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,069,057 1,064,071





Long-term investments 124,169 138,846 Long-term accounts receivable 1,942 1,177 Long-term prepaid expenses 16,551 25,637 Property and equipment, net 2,738,111 2,701,322 Right of use assets 317,423 361,993 Intangible, net 108,474 101,168 Net pension asset 6,145 5,091 Deferred tax assets 17,617 16,041 Other Non-Current Assets 17,422 33,899 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 3,347,855 3,385,174





TOTAL ASSETS 4,416,912 4,449,245





Current maturities of long-term debt 135,982 311,965 Current portion of lease liability 99,838 102,452 Accounts payable 101,108 129,851 Accounts payable to related parties 14,002 14,674 Air traffic liability 504,921 471,676 Frequent flyer deferred revenue 78,021 67,814 Taxes and interest payable 45,278 44,749 Employee benefits obligations 44,454 42,890 Income tax payable 4,683 - Other Current Liabilities 203 604 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,028,490 1,186,674

-

Long-term debt 965,500 975,283 Lease Liability 231,079 273,231 Other long - term liabilities 178,920 161,571 Deferred tax Liabilities 44,761 48,940 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,420,260 1,459,025





TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,448,750 2,645,700





EQUITY



Issued Capital



Class A -33,825,130 issued and 31,328,697 outstanding 21,139 21,087 Class B common stock - 10,938,125 7,466 7,466 Additional Paid-In Capital 84,338 80,041 Treasury Stock (136,388) (136,388) Retained Earnings 1,752,710 1,835,566 Net profit 244,275 - Other comprehensive loss (5,378) (4,227)





TOTAL EQUITY 1,968,162 1,803,545





TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES 4,416,912 4,449,245





*Restated for the retrospective adoption of IFRS 16.





Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows











For the nine months ended September 30,











(In US$ thousands)



































2019

2018

2017



















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flow from operating activities

548,947

377,941

603,995 Cash flow used in investing activities

(32,863)

(129,541)

(344,088) Cash flow used in financing activities

(446,953)

(316,461)

(342,001) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

69,131

(68,061)

(82,094) Cash and cash equivalents at January 1

156,158

238,792

331,687 Cash and cash equivalents at September 30

$ 225,289

$ 170,731

$ 249,593





























Short-term investments



536,084

579,246

565,994 Long-term investments



124,169

165,865

155,953 Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at September 30

$ 885,542

$ 915,842

$ 971,540































Copa Holdings, S.A.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION

This press release includes the following non IFRS financial measures: Operating CASM Excluding Fuel. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:

Reconciliation of Operating Costs per ASM











Excluding Fuel (CASM Excl. Fuel)

3Q19

3Q18*

2Q19













Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)

9.0

9.0

9.1 Aircraft fuel per ASM (in US$ Cents)

(2.8)

(3.1)

(2.9) Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)

6.2

5.9

6.2













* Restated for retrospective adoption of IFRS 16













