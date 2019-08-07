Copa Holdings Reports Net Profit of $50.9 million and EPS of $1.20 for the Second Quarter of 2019

PANAMA CITY, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2019 (2Q19). The terms "Copa Holdings" and "the Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the second quarter of 2018 (2Q18).

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Copa Holdings reported net profit of US$50.9 million for 2Q19 or earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.20 , compared to net profit of US$49.8 million or earnings per share of US$1.17 in 2Q18.

for 2Q19 or earnings per share (EPS) of , compared to net profit of or earnings per share of in 2Q18. Operating profit for 2Q19 came in at US$82.6 million , representing a 36.7% increase from an operating profit of US$60.4 million in 2Q18, as a result of a 6.3% increase in unit revenues (RASM), partly offset by a 2.5% increase in unit costs (CASM) which was mostly related to the grounding of the MAX fleet.

, representing a 36.7% increase from an operating profit of in 2Q18, as a result of a 6.3% increase in unit revenues (RASM), partly offset by a 2.5% increase in unit costs (CASM) which was mostly related to the grounding of the MAX fleet. Operating margin for 2Q19 came in at 12.8%, compared to an operating margin of 9.5% in 2Q18.

Capacity (ASMs) decreased 4.3% in 2Q19, all due to the grounding of the MAX fleet, while consolidated passenger traffic (RPMs) decreased only 2.5%. As a result, consolidated load factor for the quarter increased 1.6 percentage points to 85.1%.

Total revenues for 2Q19 increased 1.7% to US$645.1 million . Yield per passenger mile increased 4.1% to 11.8 cents and RASM came in at 10.5 cents , 6.3% higher than 2Q18.

. Yield per passenger mile increased 4.1% to and RASM came in at , 6.3% higher than 2Q18. Operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) increased 2.5%, from 8.9 cents in 2Q18 to 9.1 cents in 2Q19. Excluding Fuel, unit costs increased 5.7% from 5.9 cents in 2Q18 to 6.2 cents in 2Q19, mainly due to the lower capacity and the timing of certain expenses.

in 2Q18 to in 2Q19. Excluding Fuel, unit costs increased 5.7% from in 2Q18 to in 2Q19, mainly due to the lower capacity and the timing of certain expenses. Cash, short-term and long-term investments ended the quarter at US$ 893.3 million , representing approximately 34% of the last twelve months' revenues.

, representing approximately 34% of the last twelve months' revenues. Despite the operational challenges due to the grounding of the MAX fleet, Copa Airlines delivered an on-time performance of 90.5% and a flight-completion factor of 99.8%, maintaining its position among the very best in the industry.

Copa Holdings ended the quarter with a consolidated fleet of 104 aircraft – 68 Boeing 737-800s, 14 Boeing 737-700s, 16 Embraer-190s and 6 Boeing MAX9s

The Company has not taken any aircraft deliveries since the world-wide grounding of the MAX fleet took effect in March. As per its original growth plan for 2019, The Company should have received three additional MAX 9s in the first half of 2019, and four more MAX 9s in the rest of the year.

Subsequent Events

Copa Holdings will pay its third quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share on September 13 , to all Class A and Class B shareholders on record as of August 30, 2019 .

per share on , to all Class A and Class B shareholders on record as of . As part of the world-wide grounding of the MAX fleet, the Company has removed all MAX operations from its schedule until December 15 th , 2019.

, 2019. The Company is announcing it will host an Investor Day, on December 3 rd and 4th in Panama City .

Consolidated Financial

& Operating Highlights 2Q19 2Q18* Variance

vs. 2Q18* 1Q19 Variance

vs. 1Q19 Revenue Passengers Carried ('000) 2,550 2,458 3.7% 2,588 -1.5% RPMs (mm) 5,249 5,384 -2.5% 5,345 -1.8% ASMs (mm) 6,166 6,446 -4.3% 6,415 -3.9% Load Factor 85.1% 83.5% 1.6 p.p. 83.3% 1.8 p.p. Yield 11.8 11.4 4.1% 12.1 -2.6% PRASM (US$ Cents) 10.1 9.5 6.1% 10.1 -0.5% RASM (US$ Cents) 10.5 9.8 6.3% 10.5 -0.1% CASM (US$ Cents) 9.1 8.9 -2.5% 8.7 -4.6% CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) 6.2 5.9 -5.7% 6.1 -3.0% Fuel Gallons Consumed (Millions) 79.3 81.7 2.9% 81.2 2.3% Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$ Dollars) 2.22 2.35 5.3% 2.09 -6.6% Average Length of Haul (Miles) 2,058 2,190 -6.0% 2,065 -0.3% Average Stage Length (Miles) 1,279 1,331 -3.9% 1,299 -1.5% Departures 32,676 32,843 -0.5% 33,329 -2.0% Block Hours 106,425 110,893 -4.0% 110,089 -3.3% Average Aircraft Utilization (Hours) 11.2 12.1 -6.8% 11.6 -3.5% Operating Revenues (US$ mm) 645.1 634.1 1.7% 672.2 -4.0% Operating Profit (US$ mm) 82.6 60.4 36.7% 112.9 -26.8% Operating Margin 12.8% 9.5% 3.3 p.p. 16.8% -4.0 p.p. Net Profit (US$ mm) 50.9 49.8 2.1% 89.4 -43.1% Adjusted Net Profit (US$ mm) (1) 50.9 38.4 32.3% 89.4 -43.1% EPS - Basic and Diluted (US$) 1.20 1.17 2.1% 2.11 -43.1% Adjusted EPS - Basic and Diluted (US$) (1) 1.20 0.91 32.2% 2.11 -43.1% # of Shares - Basic and Diluted ('000) 42,478 42,447 0.1% 42,478 0.0%











(1) Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted EPS for 2Q18, exclude a currency translation adjustment. * Restated for the retrospective adoption of IFRS 16

Notes:



Attached to this press release is a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures.



The Company is taking into account the 6 MAX9 aircraft currently in its fleet in the calculation of all its financial and operating statistics.

About Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to 80 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean with one of the youngest and most modern fleets in the industry, consisting of 104 aircraft: 82 Boeing 737NG aircraft, 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s and 16 EMBRAER-190s. For more information visit: www.copa.com.

Copa Holdings, S.A. Income Statement - IFRS (US$ Thousands)

























Unaudited

Unaudited

%

Unaudited

%



2Q19

2Q18*

Change

1Q19

Change Operating Revenues



















Passenger revenue

620,538

611,605

1.5%

648,790

-4.4% Cargo and mail revenue

16,464

16,003

2.9%

15,316

7.5% Other operating revenue

8,100

6,528

24.1%

8,063

0.5% Total Operating Revenue

645,102

634,136

1.7%

672,169

-4.0%





















Operating Expenses



















Fuel

177,169

192,474

-8.0%

170,163

4.1% Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses

108,342

108,449

-0.1%

113,662

-4.7% Passenger servicing

25,530

26,113

-2.2%

25,571

-0.2% Airport facilities and handling charges

44,698

45,945

-2.7%

45,362

-1.5% Sales and distribution

51,289

52,760

-2.8%

53,133

-3.5% Maintenance, materials and repairs

31,235

27,840

12.2%

28,047

11.4% Depreciation and amortization

70,549

70,003

0.8%

68,187

3.5% Flight operations

25,450

25,417

0.1%

25,875

-1.6% Other operating and administrative expenses

28,240

24,706

14.3%

29,297

-3.6% Total Operating Expense

562,502

573,707

-2.0%

559,296

0.6%





















Operating Profit

82,601

60,430

36.7%

112,873

-26.8%





















Non-operating Income (Expense):



















Finance cost

(13,573)

(13,036)

4.1%

(14,010)

-3.1% Finance income

6,041

6,038

0.0%

5,954

1.5% Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations

(2,213)

3,992

n/m

(5,960)

n/m Other non-operating income (expense)

(2,115)

(279)

n/m

(825)

156.4% Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)

(11,859)

(3,285)

261.0%

(14,841)

-20.1%





















Profit before taxes

70,742

57,144

23.8%

98,032

-27.8%





















Income tax expense

19,876

7,343

170.7%

8,600

131.1%





















Net Profit

50,866

49,801

2.1%

89,431

-43.1%











































EPS - Basic and Diluted

1.20

1.17

2.1%

2.11

-43.1% Shares - Basic and Diluted

42,478,415

42,447,386

0.1%

42,477,761

0.0%





















* Restated for retrospective adoption of IFRS 16

Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries Consolidated statement of financial position (US$ Thousands) June 30 December 31

2019 2018

(Unaudited) (Restated) * ASSETS









Current Assets



Cash and cash equivalents 226,140 156,158 Short-term investments 523,134 566,200 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 749,275 722,359





Accounts receivable, net 159,004 115,831 Accounts receivable from related parties 3,225 223 Expendable parts and supplies, net 93,496 86,530 Prepaid expenses 52,522 74,384 Prepaid income tax 3,610 10,357 Other current assets 26,342 54,387 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,087,474 1,064,071





Long-term investments 144,072 138,846 Long-term accounts receivable 1,942 1,177 Long-term prepaid expenses 28,874 25,637 Property and equipment, net 2,754,928 2,701,322 Right of use assets 339,244 361,993 Intangible, net 107,399 101,168 Net pension asset 5,586 5,091 Deferred tax assets 17,343 16,041 Other Non-Current Assets 34,223 33,899 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 3,433,612 3,385,174





TOTAL ASSETS 4,521,085 4,449,245





Current maturities of long-term debt 236,541 311,965 Current portion of lease liability 100,105 102,452 Accounts payable 87,672 129,851 Accounts payable to related parties 13,172 14,674 Air traffic liability 526,299 471,676 Frequent flyer deferred revenue 74,425 67,814 Taxes and interest payable 58,536 44,749 Employee benefits obligations 39,473 42,890 Other Current Liabilities 277 604 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,136,501 1,186,674

-

Long-term debt 1,005,385 975,283 Lease Liability 253,057 273,231 Other long - term liabilities 175,180 161,571 Deferred tax Liabilities 60,455 48,940 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,494,077 1,459,025





TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,630,578 2,645,700





EQUITY



Issued Capital



Class A -33,825,130 issued and 31,328,697 outstanding 21,136 21,087 Class B common stock - 10,938,125 7,466 7,466 Additional Paid-In Capital 82,976 80,041 Treasury Stock (136,388) (136,388) Retained Earnings 1,780,398 1,835,566 Net profit 140,297 - Other comprehensive loss (5,378) (4,227)





TOTAL EQUITY 1,890,507 1,803,545





TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES 4,521,085 4,449,245





*Restated for the retrospective adoption of IFRS 16.





Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the six months ended June 30, (In US$ thousands)



2019

2018

2017



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flow from operating activities

331,143

267,114

330,227 Cash flow used in investing activities

(8,691)

(105,907)

(241,655) Cash flow used in financing activities

(252,469)

(228,840)

(227,391) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

69,982

(67,633)

(138,819) Cash and cash equivalents at January 1

156,158

238,792

331,687 Cash and cash equivalents at June 30

$ 226,140

$ 171,159

$ 192,868













Short-term investments

523,134

604,869

679,991 Long-term investments

144,072

171,356

953 Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at June 30

$ 893,346

$ 947,384

$ 873,812

Copa Holdings, S.A.



NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION

This press release includes the following non IFRS financial measures: Adjusted Operating CASM Excluding Fuel, Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Profit, and Adjusted EPS. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation, and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Profit Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted EPS

2Q19

2Q18*

1Q19













Net profit as Reported

$ 50,866

$ 49,801

$ 89,431 Special Items (adjustments):











Gain on foreign currency fluctuations





$ (11,364)

















Adjusted Net Profit

$ 50,866

$ 38,437

$ 89,431













Shares used for Computation (in thousands)











Basic and Diluted

42,478

42,447

42,478













Adjusted earnings per share - Basic and Diluted

$ 1.20

$ 0.91

$ 2.11









































Reconciliation of Operating Costs per ASM











Excluding Fuel (CASM Excl. Fuel)

2Q19

2Q18*

1Q19













Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)

9.1

8.9

8.7 Aircraft fuel per ASM (in US$ Cents)

(2.9)

(3.0)

(2.7) Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)

6.2

5.9

6.1













* Restated for retrospective adoption of IFRS 16

