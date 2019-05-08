Copa Holdings Reports Net Profit of $89.4 million and EPS of $2.11 for the First Quarter of 2019

PANAMA CITY, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2019 (1Q19). The terms "Copa Holdings" and "the Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the first quarter of 2018 (1Q18).

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Copa Holdings reported net profit of US$89.4 million for 1Q19 or earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.11 , as compared to net profit of US$136.6 million or earnings per share of US$3.22 in 1Q18.

for 1Q19 or earnings per share (EPS) of , as compared to net profit of or earnings per share of in 1Q18. Operating profit for 1Q19 came in at US$112.9 million , representing a 23.6% decrease from operating profit of US$147.6 million in 1Q18, as a result of a 7.7% decrease in unit revenues (RASM), partly offset by a 3.2% improvement in unit costs (CASM). Operating margin for 1Q19 came in at 16.8%, compared to an operating margin of 20.6% in 1Q18.

, representing a 23.6% decrease from operating profit of in 1Q18, as a result of a 7.7% decrease in unit revenues (RASM), partly offset by a 3.2% improvement in unit costs (CASM). Operating margin for 1Q19 came in at 16.8%, compared to an operating margin of 20.6% in 1Q18. For 1Q19, consolidated passenger traffic grew 2.3% while consolidated capacity grew 1.9%. As a result, consolidated load factor for the quarter increased 0.4 percentage points to 83.3%.

Total revenues for 1Q19 decreased 6.0% to US$672 million . Yield per passenger mile decreased 8.8% to 12.1 cents and RASM came in at 10.5 cents , or 7.7% lower than 1Q18.

. Yield per passenger mile decreased 8.8% to and RASM came in at , or 7.7% lower than 1Q18. Operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) decreased 3.2%, from 9.0 cents in 1Q18 to 8.7 cents in 1Q19. CASM excluding fuel costs decreased 2.9% from 6.2 cents in 1Q18 to 6.1 cents in 1Q19, mainly as a result of maintenance events related to aircraft lease returns in 2018.

in 1Q18 to in 1Q19. CASM excluding fuel costs decreased 2.9% from in 1Q18 to in 1Q19, mainly as a result of maintenance events related to aircraft lease returns in 2018. Cash, short-term and long-term investments ended the quarter at US$ 897.4 million , representing 34% of the last twelve months' revenues.

, representing 34% of the last twelve months' revenues. For 1Q19, Copa Airlines had an on-time performance of 93.0% and a flight-completion factor of 99.8%, maintaining its position among the best in the industry.

Copa Holdings ended the quarter with a consolidated fleet of 105 aircraft – 6 Boeing 737MAX9s, 68 Boeing 737-800s, 14 Boeing 737-700s, and 17 Embraer-190s.

The Company did not take delivery of the two B737-MAX9s that were scheduled for the month of March due to the world-wide grounding of the MAX fleet.

Subsequent Events

Copa Holdings will pay its second quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share on June 14 , to all Class A and Class B shareholders on record as of May 31, 2019 .

Consolidated Financial

& Operating Highlights 1Q19 1Q18* Variance vs. 1Q18* 4Q18* Variance vs. 4Q18* Revenue Passengers Carried ('000) 2,620 2,465 6.3% 2,554 2.6% RPMs (mm) 5,345 5,223 2.3% 5,335 0.2% ASMs (mm) 6,415 6,297 1.9% 6,445 -0.5% Load Factor 83.3% 83.0% 0.4 p.p. 82.8% 0.5 p.p. Yield 12.1 13.3 -8.8% 11.8 2.5% PRASM (US$ Cents) 10.1 11.0 -8.4% 9.8 3.2% RASM (US$ Cents) 10.5 11.4 -7.7% 10.2 2.9% CASM (US$ Cents) 8.7 9.0 -3.2% 12.1 -28.2% Adjusted CASM (US$ Cents) 8.7 9.0 -3.2% 9.2 -5.4% CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) 6.1 6.2 -2.9% 9.1 -33.3% Adjusted CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ cents) (1) 6.1 6.2 -2.9% 6.2 -1.7% Fuel Gallons Consumed (Millions) 81.2 80.1 1.4% 82.1 -1.1% Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$ Dollars) 2.09 2.16 -3.5% 2.38 -12.4% Average Length of Haul (Miles) 2,040 2,119 -3.7% 2,089 -2.3% Average Stage Length (Miles) 1,299 1,322 -1.7% 1,299 0.0% Departures 33,329 32,339 3.1% 33,541 -0.6% Block Hours 110,089 108,635 1.3% 111,315 -1.1% Average Aircraft Utilization (Hours) 11.7 12.0 -2.2% 11.7 0.5% Operating Revenues (US$ mm) 672.2 715.0 -6.0% 656.1 2.5% Operating Profit (US$ mm) 112.9 147.6 -23.6% -126.4 n/m Adjusted Operating Profit (US$ mm) (1) 112.9 147.6 -23.6% 62.2 81.5% Operating Margin 16.8% 20.6% -3.9 p.p. -19.3% 36.1 p.p. Adjusted Operating Margin (1) 16.8% 20.6% -3.9 p.p. 9.5% 7.3 p.p. Net Profit (US$ mm) 89.4 136.6 -34.5% -155.8 n/m Adjusted Net Profit (US$ mm) (1) 89.4 136.6 -34.5% 44.1 102.6% EPS - Basic and Diluted (US$) 2.11 3.22 -34.6% -3.67 n/m Adjusted EPS - Basic and Diluted (US$) (1) 2.11 3.22 -34.6% 1.04 102.6% # of Shares - Basic and Diluted ('000) 42,478 42,439 0.1% 42,468 0.0%











(1)Adjusted CASM, Adjusted CASM Excl. Fuel, Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Operating Margin and Adjusted EPS for 4Q18, exclude non-cash charges/gains associated with the Embraer 190 Fleet impairment and a currency translation adjustment. *Restated for the retrospective adoption of IFRS16. Note: Attached to this press release is a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures.

FULL 1Q19 EARNINGS RELEASE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD AT:

https://copa.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results

1Q19 EARNINGS RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST



Date: May 9, 2019 Time: 12:00 NOON US ET (11:00 AM Local Time) Conference telephone number: 877-293-5456 (US Domestic Callers)

707-287-9357 (International Callers) Webcast: https://copa.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations Speakers: Pedro Heilbron, Chief Executive Officer

José Montero, Chief Financial Officer

About Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean with one of the youngest and most modern fleets in the industry, consisting of 105 aircraft: 82 Boeing 737NG aircraft, 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s and 17 EMBRAER-190s. For more information visit: www.copa.com.

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management's expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements in this release are among those disclosed in Copa Holdings' filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice.

Copa Holdings, S.A. Income Statement - IFRS (US$ Thousands)

























Unaudited

Unaudited

%

Unaudited

%



1Q19

1Q18*

Change

4Q18*

Change Operating Revenues



















Passenger revenue

648,790

694,912

-6.6%

631,762

2.7% Cargo and mail revenue

15,316

14,337

6.8%

16,224

-5.6% Other operating revenue

8,063

5,775

39.6%

8,077

-0.2% Total Operating Revenue

672,169

715,024

-6.0%

656,063

2.5%





















Operating Expenses



















Fuel

170,163

173,957

-2.2%

196,230

-13.3% Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses

113,662

110,630

2.7%

114,394

-0.6% Passenger servicing

25,571

25,462

0.4%

26,284

-2.7% Airport facilities and handling charges

45,362

44,547

1.8%

48,514

-6.5% Sales and distribution

53,133

53,779

-1.2%

51,787

2.6% Maintenance, materials and repairs

28,047

30,757

-8.8%

27,486

2.0% Depreciation and amortization

68,187

68,934

-1.1%

66,478

2.6% Flight operations

25,875

27,664

-6.5%

27,922

-7.3% Other operating and administrative expenses

29,297

31,648

-7.4%

34,719

-15.6% Fleet Impairment

-

-

n/m

188,624

n/m Total Operating Expense

559,296

567,378

-1.4%

782,439

-28.5%





















Operating Profit

112,873

147,646

-23.6%

(126,376)

n/m





















Non-operating Income (Expense):



















Finance cost

(14,010)

(12,280)

14.1%

(12,791)

9.5% Finance income

5,954

5,248

13.5%

6,115

-2.6% Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations

(5,960)

7,266

n/m

(18,210)

-67.3% Other non-operating income (expense)

(825)

496

n/m

(496)

66.3% Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)

(14,841)

730

n/m

(25,383)

-41.5%





















Profit before taxes

98,032

148,375

-33.9%

(151,759)

n/m





















Income tax expense

8,600

11,825

-27.3%

4,087

110.4%





















Net Profit

89,431

136,550

-34.5%

(155,846)

n/m











































EPS - Basic and Diluted

2.11

3.22

-34.6%

-3.67

-157.4% Shares - Basic and Diluted

42,477,761

42,438,749

0.1%

42,468,402

0.0%





















* Restated for retrospective adoption of IFRS 16

Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries Consolidated statement of financial position (US$ Thousands) March 31 December 31

2019 2018

(Unaudited) (Restated) * ASSETS









Current Assets



Cash and cash equivalents 212,267 156,158 Short-term investments 556,127 566,200 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 768,394 722,359





Accounts receivable, net 157,101 115,831 Accounts receivable from related parties 2,329 223 Expendable parts and supplies, net 91,082 86,530 Prepaid expenses 98,420 74,384 Prepaid income tax 6,014 10,357 Other current assets 37,959 54,387 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,161,300 1,064,071





Long-term investments 128,992 138,846 Long-term accounts receivable 1,177 1,177 Long-term prepaid expenses 25,608 25,637 Property and equipment, net 2,778,265 2,701,322 Right of use assets 356,987 361,993 Intangible, net 104,938 101,168 Net pension asset 6,053 5,091 Deferred tax assets 17,489 16,463 Other Non-Current Assets 33,966 33,899 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 3,453,475 3,385,596





TOTAL ASSETS 4,614,775 4,449,667





LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current Liabilities:



Current maturities of long-term debt 319,098 311,965 Current portion of lease liability 101,382 102,452 Accounts payable 110,251 129,851 Accounts payable to related parties 35,675 14,674 Air traffic liability 490,826 471,676 Frequent flyer deferred revenue 70,507 67,814 Taxes and interest payable 56,575 44,749 Employee benefits obligations 37,860 42,890 Other Current Liabilities 476 604 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,222,652 1,186,674





Long-term debt 1,038,050 975,283 Lease Liability 269,597 273,231 Other long - term liabilities 170,498 161,571 Deferred tax Liabilities 47,246 49,309 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,525,390 1,459,395





TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,748,042 2,646,069





EQUITY



Issued Capital



Class A -33,830,638 issued and 31,325,505 outstanding 21,133 21,087 Class B common stock - 10,938,125 7,466 7,466 Additional Paid-In Capital 81,675 80,041 Treasury Stock (136,388) (136,388) Retained Earnings 1,807,605 1,835,619 Net profit 89,431 - Other comprehensive loss (4,191) (4,227)





TOTAL EQUITY 1,866,732 1,803,598





TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES 4,614,775 4,449,667





*Restated for the retrospective adoption of IFRS 16.

Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the three months ended March 31, (In US$ thousands)



2019

2018

2017



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flow from operating activities

144,061

171,810

160,022 Cash flow used in investing activities

(3,591)

(74,198)

(74,800) Cash flow used in financing activities

(84,361)

(139,820)

(147,013) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

56,109

(42,208)

(61,791) Cash and cash equivalents at January 1

156,158

238,792

331,687 Cash and cash equivalents at March 31

$ 212,267

$ 196,584

$ 269,896













Short-term investments

556,127

650,110

570,497 Long-term investments

128,992

155,313

954 Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at March 31

$ 897,386

$ 1,002,007

$ 841,347

Copa Holdings, S.A.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION

This press release includes the following non IFRS financial measures: Adjusted Operating CASM Excluding Fuel, Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Profit, and Adjusted EPS. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation, and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Profit Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted EPS

1Q19

1Q18*

4Q18*













Operating Profit as Reported

$ 112,873

$ 147,646

$ (126,376) Special Items (adjustments):











Fleet Impairment









$ 188,624













Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 112,873

$ 147,646

$ 62,248













Net profit as Reported

$ 89,431

$ 136,550

$ (155,846) Special Items (adjustments):











Fleet Impairment









$ 188,624 Loss on foreign currency fluctuations









$ 11,364 Net change in fair value of derivatives

$ -

$ -

$ -













Adjusted Net Profit

$ 89,431

$ 136,550

$ 44,143













Shares used for Computation (in thousands)











Basic and Diluted

42,478

42,439

42,468













Adjusted earnings per share - Basic and Diluted

$ 2.11

$ 3.22

$ 1.04









































Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Costs per ASM











Excluding Fuel (Adjusted CASM Excl. Fuel)

1Q19

1Q18*

4Q18*













Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)

8.7

9.0

12.1 Fleet Impairment per ASM (in US$ Cents)









(2.9) Aircraft fuel per ASM (in US$ Cents)

(2.7)

(2.8)

(3.0) Adjusted Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)

6.1

6.2

6.2













* Restated for retrospective adoption of IFRS 16

