Copa Holdings S.A. Files Annual Report Form 20-F

PANAMA CITY, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



The report is available on the investor relations section of Copa's website at http://www.copa.com. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the report, which includes Copa's audited financial statements, free of charge through the contact below.