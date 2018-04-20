Copa Holdings S.A. Files Annual Report Form 20-F

PANAMA CITY, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The report is available on the investor relations section of Copa's website at http://www.copa.com. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the report, which includes Copa's audited financial statements, free of charge through the contact below.
|
Electronic Link:
|
Hard Copy Request link:
|
For more information please contact Copa Holdings' Investor Relations Department:
|
Contact:
|
Raul Pascual – Director of Investor Relations
|
Phone:
|
011 (507) 304-2774
|
Fax:
|
011 (507) 304-2447
Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean with one of the youngest and most modern fleets in the industry, consisting of 102 aircraft: 82 Boeing 737NG and 20 EMBRAER-190s. For more information visit www.copa.com.
CPA-G
|
CONTACT:
|
Raul Pascual – Panamá
|
Director-Investor Relations
|
(507) 304-2774
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copa-holdings-sa-files-annual-report-form-20-f-300633950.html
SOURCE Copa Holdings, S.A.
Share this article