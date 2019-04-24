Copa Holdings S.A. Files Annual Report Form 20-F

PANAMA CITY, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The report is available on the investor relations section of Copa's website at http://www.copa.com.

Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the report, which includes Copa's audited financial statements, free of charge through the contact below.

Electronic Link: https://copa.gcs-web.com/financial-information/sec-filings

Hard Copy Request link: https://copa.gcs-web.com/printed-materials

For more information please contact Copa Holdings' Investor Relations Department:

Contact: Raul Pascual – Director of Investor Relations

Phone: 011 (507) 304-2774

Fax: 011 (507) 304-2447

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean with one of the youngest and most modern fleets in the industry, consisting of 105 aircraft: 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs aircraft and 17 Embraer-190s. For more information visit www.copa.com.

