Copado Appoints Seasoned Sales Executive Bob Grewal to Chief Revenue Officer

Copado

30 Oct, 2023

Global leader with deep roots in enterprise software will oversee Copado's revenue organization

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Copado, the leader in DevOps for enterprise SaaS, today announced it has hired Bob Grewal as its Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Grewal will be responsible for all facets of global revenue and field operations to scale Copado's international growth and deliver on customer satisfaction.

"Bob is an exceptional sales executive who brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership experience from several enterprise SaaS companies," said Ted Elliott, Chief Executive Officer of Copado. "His strategic mindset and ability to develop effective go-to-market strategies have consistently delivered exceptional results. With his international business acumen and extensive experience in both direct and indirect sales, Bob is well-equipped to drive revenue growth and help us deliver a successful FY2024."

With over 15 years of senior leadership experience, Grewal brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in scaling and building high-performance teams in the software industry. He was most recently Senior Vice President of Sales at Qualys, where he implemented a new sales methodology and enablement strategy that doubled the average deal size and significantly increased close rates. Previously, Grewal was Chief Revenue Officer at Zylo, where he successfully led global sales teams and played a pivotal role in driving revenue growth. He has also held senior leadership positions at renowned companies such as Conga, Worksoft, Rocket Software, and Arkivio.

"The opportunity to join the Copado team was very appealing due to its market-leading position in DevOps for enterprise SaaS," said Grewal. "Copado is helping companies of all sizes improve their software development process by delivering faster, higher quality releases with less risk. I am grateful to join the incredibly talented team at Copado and look forward to making every customer wildly successful by delivering the full spectrum of their DevOps needs."

About Copado

Copado is the leading DevOps and AI-driven test automation platform for Salesforce. Backed by Insight Partners and Salesforce Ventures, Copado helps development teams build end-to-end digital transformation for more than 1,500 global brands including Coca-Cola, Medtronic, T-Mobile and Volkswagen. Copado is proven to drive 20X more frequent releases, 95% less downtime, 10X faster testing and 20% greater productivity. More information can be found at: http://www.copado.com.

