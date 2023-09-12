Copado Launches the Copado 1 Platform, the First Turnkey End-to-End DevOps Solution for Enterprise SaaS

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Copado , a leader in low-code DevOps, today launched the Copado 1 platform, the only turnkey end-to-end DevOps solution for Salesforce. Copado 1 unifies the entire software development lifecycle on Salesforce, including AI-enabled testing, into a single platform. Packed with DevOps best practices, the ready-to-use Copado 1 platform enables customers to accelerate DevOps maturity and time-to-value for their Salesforce deployments, getting new capabilities into the hands of business users faster.

Copado 1 enables DevOps teams to automate, extend and customize their DevOps processes by offering CI/CD, data deployments, monitoring, agile planning, testing, compliance and omnipresent AI right out of the box. It delivers a comprehensive set of features that streamline development and testing across various Salesforce Clouds including MuleSoft and Heroku. The Copado 1 platform coupled with Copado's API-first architecture and the Copado DevOps Exchange makes it one of the most extensible DevOps platforms for Salesforce.

Low-code admins and full stack developers can collaborate effectively across pipelines with Copado 1, while leveraging automation and best practices to improve speed and quality. As a result, organizations can:

automate manual work, increasing productivity by 20%

leverage integrated and intelligent testing to reduce bugs by 3x

consolidate all SDLC workstreams for 20% faster development

"The quality assurance transformation journey we've had with Copado has decreased our amount of manual work and increased the pace of releases," said Juha Vaitilo, CSO & Quality Assurance and Testing Practice Lead for Sogeti. "To achieve these results, we built processes across all development lifecycles with the Copado 1 platform."

Additionally, Copado 1 provides access to the Copado AI Companion , the only AI DevOps assistant for Salesforce that optimizes user story planning, deployment pipelines, robotic test automation and other platform features. Across every stage of the software delivery lifecycle the Copado 1 platform leverages the power of generative AI to help teams develop with speed and deliver with confidence.

Business analysts, developers, administrators, QA engineers and others can use Copado 1 to:

increase visibility through version control and agile planning

improve quality with automated testing, compliance and security

release faster with automated CI/CD

boost innovation and measurable business impact through value stream mapping, analytics and collaboration

strengthen resilience from advanced learning, AI and self-healing capabilities

"Customers come to Copado to make development less painful, with reduced risk and higher quality," said Ted Elliott, Chief Executive Officer at Copado. "By realizing increased DevOps maturity, companies find more business value. That's why Copado 1 is such a game changer – it gives our customers the ability to execute to the best of their abilities. The combination of our award-winning DevOps platform, proven best practices and AI-enabled knowledge base is accelerating time to value – and getting us one big leap closer to realizing the promise of everyone going home for dinner on release days."

Copado 1 is designed to meet the needs of customers of all sizes. In addition to the primary Copado 1 offering which includes access to the platform's full breadth of capabilities, Copado Express will offer access to the core DevOps functionality. All features are built on the end-to-end Copado 1 platform which allows customers to easily grow and scale with Copado.

Copado will be at Dreamforce 2023 as a groundbreaker sponsor in booth 1300 with custom demos in the Trailblazer Forest, an expert panel with Salesforce on AI , theater sessions with customers enGen , FOX and S&P Global , DevOps Exchange demos, Copado Community activities and more.

