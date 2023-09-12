Copado Launches the Copado 1 Platform, the First Turnkey End-to-End DevOps Solution for Enterprise SaaS

News provided by

Copado

12 Sep, 2023, 09:30 ET

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Copado, a leader in low-code DevOps, today launched the Copado 1 platform, the only turnkey end-to-end DevOps solution for Salesforce. Copado 1 unifies the entire software development lifecycle on Salesforce, including AI-enabled testing, into a single platform. Packed with DevOps best practices, the ready-to-use Copado 1 platform enables customers to accelerate DevOps maturity and time-to-value for their Salesforce deployments, getting new capabilities into the hands of business users faster.

Copado 1 enables DevOps teams to automate, extend and customize their DevOps processes by offering CI/CD, data deployments, monitoring, agile planning, testing, compliance and omnipresent AI right out of the box. It delivers a comprehensive set of features that streamline development and testing across various Salesforce Clouds including MuleSoft and Heroku. The Copado 1 platform coupled with Copado's API-first architecture and the Copado DevOps Exchange makes it one of the most extensible DevOps platforms for Salesforce.

Low-code admins and full stack developers can collaborate effectively across pipelines with Copado 1, while leveraging automation and best practices to improve speed and quality. As a result, organizations can:

  • automate manual work, increasing productivity by 20%
  • leverage integrated and intelligent testing to reduce bugs by 3x
  • consolidate all SDLC workstreams for 20% faster development

"The quality assurance transformation journey we've had with Copado has decreased our amount of manual work and increased the pace of releases," said Juha Vaitilo, CSO & Quality Assurance and Testing Practice Lead for Sogeti. "To achieve these results, we built processes across all development lifecycles with the Copado 1 platform."

Additionally, Copado 1 provides access to the Copado AI Companion, the only AI DevOps assistant for Salesforce that optimizes user story planning, deployment pipelines, robotic test automation and other platform features. Across every stage of the software delivery lifecycle the Copado 1 platform leverages the power of generative AI to help teams develop with speed and deliver with confidence.

Business analysts, developers, administrators, QA engineers and others can use Copado 1 to:

  • increase visibility through version control and agile planning
  • improve quality with automated testing, compliance and security
  • release faster with automated CI/CD
  • boost innovation and measurable business impact through value stream mapping, analytics and collaboration
  • strengthen resilience from advanced learning, AI and self-healing capabilities

"Customers come to Copado to make development less painful, with reduced risk and higher quality," said Ted Elliott, Chief Executive Officer at Copado. "By realizing increased DevOps maturity, companies find more business value. That's why Copado 1 is such a game changer – it gives our customers the ability to execute to the best of their abilities. The combination of our award-winning DevOps platform, proven best practices and AI-enabled knowledge base is accelerating time to value – and getting us one big leap closer to realizing the promise of everyone going home for dinner on release days."

Copado 1 is designed to meet the needs of customers of all sizes. In addition to the primary Copado 1 offering which includes access to the platform's full breadth of capabilities, Copado Express will offer access to the core DevOps functionality. All features are built on the end-to-end Copado 1 platform which allows customers to easily grow and scale with Copado.

Copado will be at Dreamforce 2023 as a groundbreaker sponsor in booth 1300 with custom demos in the Trailblazer Forest, an expert panel with Salesforce on AI, theater sessions with customers enGen, FOX and S&P Global, DevOps Exchange demos, Copado Community activities and more.

Salesforce, Dreamforce, Heroku, MuleSoft and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.

Follow Copado:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/copado-solutions-s.l/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CopadoSolutions
Blog: https://www.copado.com/devops-hub/blog

About Copado

Copado is the leading DevOps and AI-driven test automation platform for enterprise SaaS applications. Backed by Insight Partners and Salesforce Ventures, Copado helps development teams build end-to-end digital transformation for more than 1,200 global brands including Coca-Cola, Medtronic, T-Mobile and Volkswagen. Copado has a 4.99 star rating on the Salesforce AppExchange and is proven to drive 20X more frequent releases, 95% less downtime, 10X faster testing and 20% greater productivity. Each month, Copado processes 50 million DevOps transactions and upskills more than 80,000 tech professionals in the world's largest DevOps community. More information can be found at: http://www.copado.com.

SOURCE Copado

Also from this source

Copado DevOps Exchange Achieves 100% Customer Utilization, Offering More Than 65 Applications to Accelerate DevOps Success

Copado Receives Two AI Patents for Its Innovative DevOps and Testing Platform

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.