Copado Named Best DevOps Testing Tool by the InfoWorld Technology of the Year Awards

Company adds more than 375 new customers to the roster and brings GenAI to DevOps and testing in 2023

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Copado, the leader in DevOps and AI-driven testing for enterprise SaaS, has been named the best DevOps testing tool by the InfoWorld Technology of Year Awards. The annual awards program recognizes the best and most innovative products, from containers and DevOps to cloud computing and software development.

"Winning this prestigious award from InfoWorld is a testament to the commitment and enthusiasm of the Copado team. We've set the bar of what's possible in DevOps and testing, and we're just getting started," said Ted Elliott, Chief Executive Officer at Copado. "While this award is an immense honor, it doesn't hold a candle to the satisfaction of knowing we're making a real difference for our customers. Our DevOps and testing solutions empower them to deploy faster, more securely and with higher quality to deliver world-class digital experiences. This award validates our mission, fuels our passion, and inspires us to keep exceeding expectations."

This award caps off a strong 2023 for Copado. Beyond being named the number one DevOps testing tool by a panel of InfoWorld editors and external reviewers, the company added 375 new customers to its roster, including new and expanded relationships with ACV Auctions , Ascension , Brenntag , Con Edison , enGen and ExtraHop .

"Copado truly is the best DevOps tool in the marketplace," said Kenneth Hamlin, Manager, Salesforce Release & QA for Brenntag. "The Brenntag team is excited to work with Copado to streamline our DevOps processes, implement best practices, and maximize QA testing. We're already seeing a return on investment in time saved across the team, increased output, and reduced cycle time."

Over the past decade, DevOps has transformed the way organizations develop, deliver, and maintain software, enabling them to achieve faster time-to-market, improved quality, and increased collaboration. At the same time, SaaS adoption has skyrocketed and software providers have added more and more capabilities. This has increased the complexity of SaaS deployments, requiring multiple development teams and collaboration tools to manage them.

Copado was founded to solve this challenge and the founders embraced a mission to end release days. The company has built a full-featured DevOps and testing platform that enables enterprises to automate, extend and customize their DevOps processes by offering CI/CD, data deployments, monitoring, agile planning, testing, compliance and omnipresent AI right out of the box.

"ACV Auctions uses Copado to harness the power of DevOps in its Salesforce practice leading to 3x faster deployment rates, ability to perform ad-hoc deployments, reduction in user story conflicts much earlier in deployment cycle, utilize Copado data for compliance," said Matthew Casciano, Senior Director of Enterprise Applications for ACV Auctions. "We are looking forward to successfully rolling out Copado Robotic Testing for our regression test needs."

Copado also introduced Copado AI in spring 2023 to make enterprise SaaS development faster, easier and more accessible. The company was granted two U.S. patents for leveraging AI in scripting, coding, and editing.

