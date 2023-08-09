Copado Receives Two AI Patents for Its Innovative DevOps and Testing Platform

CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Copado, the leader in DevOps for enterprise SaaS, today announced it was granted two U.S. patents for leveraging AI in scripting, coding, and editing. As part of the Copado DevOps platform, these patents enable developers to improve the speed, quality and security of their software releases.

U.S. Patent No.11573771, titled "Predicting Code Editor," allows an AI system to predict the next lines of code based on a given line of code or test script. Within Copado, the AI system can detect the coding context and, based on that context, predict the next step. The prediction may leverage generic data for predicting or it might leverage a customer's proprietary data for predicting arguments and parameters for the actions. This enables coders to be more efficient and deliver software releases faster than before.

Copado also received U.S. Patent No. 11698775, titled "Smart Code Editor for Detecting and Visualizing Deviations." Acting as a vigilant guardian, this editor monitors the code as written and identifies any lines or parts that seem unusual or possibly flawed. These suspicious snippets are then highlighted right within the editor, nudging the user to double-check them and ensuring the user is always aware of potentially problematic code or deviations from the norm.

"Creating systems that accurately improve code or script development will reduce issues during the testing phase and will bring new releases to market faster," said Esko Hannula, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Copado. "With these new AI-driven code editors, developers will produce consistent, reliable, and accurate code faster and therefore improve the entire software release process."

Copado's U.S. Patent No. 10762165 for "Predicting Quality of an Information System Using System Dynamics Modeling and Machine Learning" was also granted by and extended to the European Union. This patent demonstrates the ability to analyze an information system to determine multiple dimensions of quality and provides objective measures of a system's performance. Copado continues to add to its patent portfolio that protects the company's innovative DevOps platform and supports the company's mission of ending release days.

About Copado

Copado is the leading DevOps and AI-driven test automation platform for enterprise SaaS applications. Backed by Insight Partners and Salesforce Ventures, Copado helps development teams build end-to-end digital transformation for more than 1,200 global brands including Coca-Cola, Medtronic, T-Mobile and Volkswagen. Copado has a 4.99 star rating on the Salesforce AppExchange and is proven to drive 20X more frequent releases, 95% less downtime, 10X faster testing and 20% greater productivity. Each month, Copado processes 50 million DevOps transactions and upskills more than 80,000 tech professionals in the world's largest DevOps Community. More information can be found at: http://www.copado.com.

