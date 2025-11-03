COPALLI ORGANIC RUM EARNS FOUR MAJOR HONORS AT THE 2025 GLOBAL DRINKS INTEL ESG AWARDS

These Distinctions Recognize Copalli Organic Rum's Pioneering Leadership In Regenerative Agriculture & Sustainable Practices

PUNTA GORDA, Belize, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Copalli Organic Rum has been awarded four distinguished accolades at the 2025 Global Drinks Intel ESG Awards , including the coveted Alexander Smith Grand Prix Award for ESG Spirits Producer of the Year. The brand also received the awards for Sustainable Spirits Product of the Year, Water Preservation Achievement of the Year, and Greenhouse Gas Reduction Achievement of the Year. The awards represent the highest international recognition for sustainability in the spirits industry, judged by experts across business, science and environmental governance.

"It's an honor to be recognized by such a prestigious, global organization for our commitment to taking care of our people while creating an incredible product that celebrates and nurtures our planet," says Wil Maheia, Chief Sustainability Officer at Copalli Organic Rum.

Copalli Organic Rum's focus on regenerative agriculture, water preservation practices, closed loop waste management, and regional conservation efforts creates a premium product while setting new industry standards for environmental responsibility. In a world full of sustainability claims, Copalli Organic Rum relies on third-party experts and verifiers to ensure the highest standards are met. Details on Copalli Organic Rum's carbon negative footprint can be found HERE . Winning across multiple categories positions Copalli Organic Rum not only as a producer of exceptional rum, but as a global benchmark for environmentally responsible distilling, proving that premium craftsmanship and sustainability can go hand-in-hand.

ABOUT COPALLI ORGANIC RUM

Copalli Organic Rum is an award winning, sustainably produced rum from Southern Belize, crafted with only three ingredients – rainwater, organic sugarcane juice, and non-GMO yeast. Produced at Copal Tree Distillery and surrounded by 12,000 acres of rainforest protected from deforestation, Copalli demonstrates how premium spirits production can lead in environmental stewardship while creating economic opportunity for local communities. For more information, visit www.copallirum.com .

