COPAN Defining the Future of Human Robot Collaboration in Clinical Microbiology Launching its Breakthrough Technology at ASM

Known for its safe interaction with humans, the dual-arm collaborative industrial robot is new technology that is used in industrial manufacturing settings. Pioneered by COPAN, this is the first time this technology is applied to Clinical Microbiology. Using this robot, COPAN has developed robust applications that can improve traceability, and reduce transcription and transposition errors from manual processes. "Since the first prototype of WASP® in 2007, COPAN has continued to push the boundaries of automation and technology in a Microbiology setting. We took our experience from our manufacturing floor, including our experience with SCARA robots, and condensed it on a benchtop size instrument for what was then a revolutionary invention, WASP®. From a hardware point of view, WASP® was followed by WASPLab™, Colibri, and WASP-FLO™. The introduction of the Collaborative Robot is another big leap forward, and it is in line with COPAN's track record of using the latest robotic technology available creatively to advance Microbiology and improve patient care," stated Norman Sharples, CEO of COPAN Diagnostics, Inc.

COPAN's vision of openness, modularity, and scalability is captured by the mobility of the Collaborative Robot to plug into different Work-Pods within the laboratory. The multipurpose collaborative robot can be easily moved between Work-Pods, as needed, expanding its usefulness. "Processing traditional swabs, positive blood cultures, and setting up MALDI-TOF slides and AST/ID panels are laborious tasks in the laboratory but require precision and dexterity. In an age of increasing workloads and diminishing resources, those tasks can be performed by COPAN's Collaborative Robot, while highly qualified laboratory professional can focus on esoteric tasks that require their experience, knowledge and training. We are very excited for this new addition to our product line and its positive impact on the lab and on patients," concluded Sharples.

This innovative Collaborative Robot, along with COPAN's full line of automation, AI algorithms and collection and transport systems, will be displayed by COPAN while attending the ASM Microbe 2018 General Meeting, in Atlanta, GA from June 7 to 11, 2018 at booth #2021 and at the 70th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo in Chicago from July 29 to August 2, 2018 at booth #4205.

About COPAN Diagnostics, Inc.

With a reputation for innovation, COPAN is the leading manufacturer of collection and transport systems in the world. COPAN's collaborative approach to innovation in pre-analytics has resulted in the original FLOQSwabs™, ESwab™, FecalSwab™ and UTM™, as well as Full Laboratory Automation. COPAN's collection and systems have been proven to advance the quality of traditional and contemporary microbiology assays. COPAN's automation includes specimen processing, smart incubation, digital imaging, and strong algorithms for automatic segregation of bacterial cultures, followed by automated colony picking. For more information, visit www.copanusa.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copan-defining-the-future-of-human-robot-collaboration-in-clinical-microbiology-launching-its-breakthrough-technology-at-asm-300657871.html

SOURCE COPAN Diagnostics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.copanusa.com

