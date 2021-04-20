COPAN Diagnostics’ Announces its North American Launch of UniVerse™, COPAN’s Fully Automated Instrument for Molecular Specimen Preparation prior to Testing

" I'm proud to introduce Copan's newest automated platform, UniVerse™, an innovative system that manages various specimen input types to multiple molecular assay secondary tubes. Some of the unique features that set UniVerse™ apart are from other instruments are its ability automatically decapp and process specimen tubes without the need to remove the swab, and its ability to manage assay secondary tubes either capped or uncapped" stated Norman Sharples, CEO of COPAN Diagnostics, Inc. As testing for the SARS-CoV-2 virus skyrocketed, laboratories were struggling to keep up with the volume of testing that appeard overnight. " Drawing from our expertise automating front end specimen processing in different areas of the laboratory, COPAN quickly began working tirelessly to develop automation to help laboratories cope with the increased molecular testing volume" added Sharples. Because UniVerse™ handles the high-volume, tedious, and repetitive tasks of specimen preparation, laboratory professionals can be re-deployed to high-value tasks that require their expertise.

"As part of the North American product launch for UniVerse™, we have produced a video showcasing the key benefits of this revolutionary innovation. The recent pandemic has increased laboratory molecular testing dramatically. COPAN's clever engineers developed UniVerse™ at a remarkable speed in response to a need for this type of instrument to ingeniously automate tedious up front specimen set up, allowing laboratory technicians to cope with their tremendous workload. We are excited to be able to contribute to easing the workload challenges that this pandemic has brought to clinical laboratories around the world by providing a useful tool to their arsenal in the fight against COVID-19, " concluded Sharples. UniVerse™ will be showcased at booth 613 from September 26 to 30, during the 2021 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo in Atlanta, Georgia (if the successful live event proceeds as planned as of the time of this publication).

With a reputation for innovation, COPAN Diagnostics is part of COPAN Group, the leading manufacturer of collection and transport systems in the world. COPAN's collaborative approach to pre-analytics has resulted in Flocked Swabs, ESwab™, UTM Universal Transport Medium®, and laboratory automation, WASP® and WASPLab®. COPAN carries a range of microbial sampling products, inoculation loops, and pipettes. For more information, visit www.copanusa.com

