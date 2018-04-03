Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location

Copart Tucson holds online car auctions every Friday at 2 p.m. CT. Eligible buyers can join auctions and bid on inventory through the Copart website or via the Copart Mobile App for iOS and Android devices. Bidding kiosks are also available at Copart Tucson for use during business hours.

"We're excited to continue providing excellent customer service at a larger scale," said General Manager Cesar Villegas. "We've been preparing for this expansion from an operations standpoint, and we have the processes in place to support increased inventory from our clients."

Visit the Copart Tucson location page on Copart.com for vehicle preview information, sale lists and contact information. For a full list of Copart locations, or to find the nearest location to you, visit Copart.com/Locations.

ABOUT COPART

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, fleet operators, and dealers, and also sells vehicles sourced from individual owners. With operations in over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 125,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), Spain (Copart.es) and Finland (AVK.fi). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register.

Contact:

Michelle Hoffman, VP of Marketing, Copart

Michelle.Hoffman@Copart.com | (972) 391-5082

Jana Miller, Communications Manager, Copart

Jana.Miller@Copart.com | (972) 391-5128

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copart-announces-expansion-of-its-tucson-location-300623522.html

SOURCE Copart, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.copart.com

