Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota

Copart Minneapolis is one of three Minnesota locations, along with Copart Minneapolis North and Copart St. Cloud. Minnesota is also home to one of Copart's CrashedToys locations, which specializes in the resale of salvage and clean title exotic cars, motorcycles, ATVs, boats, jet skis and other powersports vehicles.

Visit the Copart Minneapolis page on Copart.com for vehicle preview information, sale lists and contact information. For a full list of Copart locations, or to find the nearest location to you, visit Copart.com/Locations.

ABOUT COPART

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters, and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, fleet operators, dealers, and individual owners. With operations in over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 125,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), Spain (Copart.es), and Finland (AVK.fi). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register.

