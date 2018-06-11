Copart Announces North Carolina Location Dedicated to Disaster Recovery Response

"Copart is committed to having the most agile and rapid vehicle recovery response for clients and communities when severe weather strikes," said Copart CEO, Jay Adair. "Opening our new location in Lumberton gives Copart more space to store vehicles that are recovered from weather catastrophes in the Coastal Plains region. Copart's catastrophe response relies on having the acreage to support our operational efficiency."

The opening of the 90-acre catastrophic response location follows Copart's 2017 acquisition of its 14th Florida location in Okeechobee. Like Lumberton, the Okeechobee facility's core purpose is to store vehicles affected by severe weather events. Copart has served its customers throughout numerous catastrophic weather events in its history, including the recovery, storage and sale of tens of thousands of vehicles in Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Copart is committed to providing its insurance clients with highly responsive, efficient service in these times of crises, enabling them in turn to serve their customers better. Purchasing land and investing in its development in severe-weather affected areas enables Copart's Special Operations Team to process extraordinary volumes of vehicles in compressed time frames and reflects Copart's commitment to assisting communities in their recovery.

Copart Lumberton is located at State Road 1647 in Lumberton, 58 miles south of Copart Raleigh. To find the Copart location nearest you, visit Copart.com/Locations.

To learn more about Copart's disaster relief efforts, and to see other ways that Copart positively impacts local communities, please visit Copart.com/Community.

ABOUT COPART

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, fleet operators, dealers, and individual owners. With operations in over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 125,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), Spain (Copart.es), and Finland (AVK.fi). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register.

