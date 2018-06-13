Copart Announces the Launch of Its Fifth Annual Rebuild Challenge

The Copart Rebuild Challenge is a contest designed for car enthusiasts and automotive rebuilders who are U.S. residents to show how they have restored, customized or rebuilt a vehicle of their choice. Contestants can enter the Copart Rebuild Challenge from now through July 27 by submitting before-and-after photos of their project to Copart.com/Rebuild. In addition, each entry should include a caption with a brief description of the rebuild project. Free Copart Membership is required for contest entry and may be obtained through the online registration form at Copart.com/Register.

"The Copart Rebuild Challenge gives auto enthusiasts a unique opportunity to share their amazing transformations with a wide audience," said Michelle Hoffman, Vice President of Marketing at Copart. "Individuals who can't travel or afford to enter their builds in car shows and other contests have a chance to earn recognition and big cash prizes in the Rebuild Challenge."

At the end of the entry period, a panel of Copart's in-house judges will choose the contest's 10 finalists. Public voting will begin on August 7 to determine three winners, each of whom will be awarded a cash prize. Third place will receive $1,000, second place will receive $2,000, and the grand prize winner will be awarded $5,000.

"Any rebuilder 18 years or older in the United States has a chance to win," said Hoffman. "Rebuilders can find the vehicles they need in Copart's inventory of over 125,000 vehicles available every day."

Copart Members can add vehicles to their Watchlists, save searches, receive Vehicle Alerts and participate in multiple online auctions simultaneously with an upgraded Premier Membership.

Learn more about the Copart Rebuild Challenge and submit a contest entry at Copart.com/Rebuild.

ABOUT COPART

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, and individual owners. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 125,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), Spain (Copart.es), and Finland (AVK.fi). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register. Join the conversation and follow Copart on Facebook.

