Copart Deutschland GmbH Opens Mannheim Location

DALLAS, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), a global online auto auction company, today announced the addition of a location in Bruchmühlbach-Miesau near Mannheim in Germany.

"We're excited to increase our investment in Germany to accommodate future growth," said Kai Siersleben, Managing Director of Copart Deutschland GmbH. "This new location will allow us to better serve our buyers and sellers with increased geographical coverage."

The Copart location in Mannheim is fully operational and will store vehicles from insurance companies, fleet operators and car dealers.

"This new location represents another important step in the development of our business in Germany and our expansion efforts internationally," said Jeff Liaw, Copart President and CEO of Copart North America.

For more information on Copart Germany and the new locations, visit Copart.de/Locations. For more information on Copart, visit Copart.com.

ABOUT COPART

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, and individual owners. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 170,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), Finland (Copart.fi), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), and Spain (Copart.es). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register.

