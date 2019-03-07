Copart Expands its Austin, Texas Location to Store Additional Vehicles for Auctions

DALLAS, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT), a global online vehicle auction company, added 18 acres to its Austin location at 8725 N Interstate 35 New Braunfels, Texas, 78130 to address the substantial growth in the company's business in the area.

This property is historically significant for Copart. It was purchased in 1999 and in the company's early years served most of South Texas, including San Antonio, Waco and Corpus Christi. Copart has seen tremendous growth in this region since then.

"This is an important achievement for Copart, given the increased demands from our buyers and sellers in Texas," said Jay Adair, CEO of Copart. "We are thrilled to grow with our customers and the economy in the state of Texas, also home for our global headquarters."

Auctions are held every Thursday at 12 p.m. Central Time at Copart's Austin location. Eligible buyers can bid on current inventory using our proprietary online auction platform, VB3 or at kiosks at the location during normal business hours.

"The additional 18 acres will be instrumental in helping us provide the highest level of service to our clients," said Copart Austin General Manager Joshua Speck.

For a list of all Copart locations and to find the one nearest you, please visit Copart.com/Locations.

ABOUT COPART

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, fleet operators, dealers, and individual owners. With operations in over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 125,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), Spain (Copart.es) and Finland (AVK.fi). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register.

Contact:

Michelle Hoffman, VP of Marketing, Copart

Michelle.Hoffman@Copart.com | (972) 391-5082

Fatima Ali, Communications Manager, Copart

Fatima.Ali@Copart.com | (972) 391-5206

SOURCE Copart, Inc.

