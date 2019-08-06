Copart Expands Memphis, Tennessee Location

DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT), a global online vehicle auction company announced the expansion of its Memphis, Tennessee location. Copart added 35 acres to the existing 46-acre facility to meet the needs of its buyers and sellers. This 81-acre location hosts vehicle auctions every Thursday at 12 p.m. CT.

"Adding operational space to our Memphis location has provided us with further capacity to serve Tennessee," said Jay Adair, CEO of Copart.

This location's expansion will bring additional opportunities for auto enthusiasts, rebuilders and other buyers by offering more vehicles at the location.

Eligible buyers can bid on available inventory using our VB3 online auction platform, the Copart Mobile App or at kiosks at the location during normal business hours.

"This expansion will allow us to provide the highest levels of service to our clients," said General Manager Jeremy Dodson.

For a list of all Copart locations and to find the one nearest you, please visit Copart.com/Locations.

ABOUT COPART

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, fleet operators, dealers and individual owners.

With operations in over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 125,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), Spain (Copart.es) and Finland.

For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register.

Contact:

Michelle Hoffman, VP of Marketing, Copart

Michelle.Hoffman@Copart.com | (972) 391-5082

Fatima Ali, Communications Manager, Copart

Fatima.Ali@Copart.com | (972) 391-5206

SOURCE Copart, Inc.

