Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires

DALLAS, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT), a global online vehicle auction company, is pleased to announce completion of the successful clearance of all scrap tires at the former Safe Tire Disposal Corp. facility at 11150 Applewhite Road in San Antonio, Texas.

Copart acquired the San Antonio property in January 2018, promising to fund and oversee the clearing of abandoned tires on the 36-acre property, alleviating the threat of fire and mosquito-borne diseases.

Tires formerly stored at the former Safe Tire Disposal Corp. site. Copart officially cleared all one million tires in April.

"Copart has removed a major blight and safety hazard from San Antonio, living up to our promise to the community and to city, county and state officials," said Copart CEO Jay Adair. "The removal of these tires, significantly ahead of schedule, will allow Copart to expand our operations in Bexar County. It also underscores our sound business and environmental practices."

In 2014, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality conducted an investigation following complaints from area residents regarding mosquitos coming from the former Safe Tire facility on Applewhite Road. The state investigation confirmed the complaints and showed that over one million tires were stored at the site. Those conditions persisted despite enforcement actions.

"We're proud to be able to provide this service to the local community in San Antonio," said Randy Racine, Copart Associate General Counsel. "After taking ownership of the property this year, we immediately and permanently resolved a seemingly intractable safety and environmental issue to the benefit of South San Antonio residents and Texas as a whole, and we're glad to have turned this former environmental headache into an environmental success story."

ABOUT COPART

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, and individual owners. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 125,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), Spain (Copart.es), and Finland (AVK.fi). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register.

Contact:

Michelle Hoffman, Vice President of Marketing, Copart

Michelle.Hoffman@Copart.com | (972) 391-5082

Jana Miller, Communications Manager, Copart

Jana.Miller@Copart.com | (972) 391-5128

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copart-fulfills-new-owner-promise-to-clear-hazardous-tires-300650351.html

SOURCE Copart, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.copart.com

