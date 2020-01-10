Copart Germany Opens its New Munich East Location

DÜREN, Germany, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Copart Deutschland GmbH (Copart Germany), a subsidiary of the global online vehicle auction company Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT), opened its new Munich East location at Hitzinger Wiesen 5, 94431 Pilsting.

"With our new Munich East location, we are pleased to make it more convenient for our buyers to purchase vehicles from Copart," said Kai Siersleben, Managing Director of Copart Germany.

Copart's Munich East location is 17.3 acres and has the capacity to store 1,800 vehicles.

"I am proud of the Copart Germany team's successful opening of the Munich East location," said Copart Chief Executive Officer Jay Adair. "From Munich to Berlin, Copart now has the largest network of salvage auction facilities in Germany."

Registered buyers can bid on vehicles on Copart.de or via the Copart mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Copart:

Copart Inc. was founded in 1982 and is a leading global provider of online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform connect sellers with more than 750,000 members in more than 170 countries. The company offers processing and selling services for accident vehicles and used vehicles to dealers, recyclers, repair shops and exporters, and in some cases also to end users. Copart sells vehicles for insurance companies, banks, financial institutions, fleet operators, dealers and private individuals. Boasting more than 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 150,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart is currently active in the USA (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), Spain (Copart.es) and Finland (Copart.fi).

Contact:

Nina Kutscherauer

Phone: + 49 (0)7248 93131-12

Mobile: +49 (0)171 / 2633096

nina.kutscherauer@copart.com

SOURCE Copart, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.copart.com

