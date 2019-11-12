Copart Germany Opens New Location Near Berlin

DÜREN, Germany, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Copart Deutschland GmbH (Copart Germany), a subsidiary of the global online vehicle auction company Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT), opened its new Berlin, Germany location at Robert-Guthmann-Str. 20, 15713 Königs Wusterhausen (Niederlehme district).

Including the new 22-acre (90,000 square meters) Berlin location, Copart currently operates 13 facilities in Germany.

"With the opening of Copart Berlin, I am pleased that we are able to offer our buyers a greater selection of vehicles," said Copart Deutschland's General Manager Kai Siersleben.

Copart Berlin currently has the capacity to store more than 1,800 vehicles. Registered buyers can place bids on vehicles stored at this location, on Copart.de or on the Copart mobile app (available for iOS and Android devices).

"Thanks to our investment in land, technology, logistics, and people in the German market, as well as our unmatched global buyer base, we are well positioned to grow our business by providing strong auction returns and excellent service to our customers," said Copart Chief Executive Officer Jay Adair.

To find out more about Copart Germany, please visit https://www.copart.de/.

ABOUT COPART

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, and individual owners. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 125,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), Spain (Copart.es) and Finland (Copart.fi). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register.

