Copart Opens Fredericksburg, Virginia Location

DALLAS, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT), a global online vehicle auction company, opened a new location at 4717 Massaponax Church Road, Fredericksburg, Virginia, 22408. This facility will serve our customers from Washington, D.C. and both Richmond and Charlottesville, Virginia.

"I am proud of our team's hard work in making this location a reality for our customers," said Jay Adair, CEO of Copart.

Auction times for Copart Fredericksburg will be available on its location page soon. Eligible buyers will be able to bid on available inventory using our patented VB3 online auction platform, or at kiosks at the location during normal business hours.

"We are very excited to have this new facility in one of the most historic cities in our country," said General Manager Consuela Harrison. "We look forward to providing our buyers and sellers with the highest level of service with our people, processes, and technology."

For a list of all Copart locations and to find the one nearest you, please visit Copart.com/Locations.

ABOUT COPART

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, fleet operators, dealers, and individual owners. With operations in over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 125,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), Spain (Copart.es) and Finland (AVK.fi). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register.

Contact:

Michelle Hoffman, VP of Marketing, Copart

Michelle.Hoffman@Copart.com | (972) 391-5082

Fatima Ali, Communications Manager, Copart

Fatima.Ali@Copart.com | (972) 391-5206

SOURCE Copart, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.copart.com

