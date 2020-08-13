Copart Opens New Jacksonville, Florida Location

DALLAS, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT), a global online vehicle auction company opened its new 56-acre Jacksonville North location in Florida. This is Copart's 14th location in the state.

"We are excited about our new location in Jacksonville, which serves our growing business with additional space to store vehicles for our customers," said Copart President Jeff Liaw.

The Copart Jacksonville location's weekly online vehicle auctions are held at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (9 a.m. Central Time) on Mondays. Registered buyers can join auctions and bid on inventory at Copart.com or via the Copart Mobile App for iOS and Android devices.

Copart Jacksonville North General Manager Mae Walkup said: "We look forward to providing the best customer service to our buyers and sellers at our new location."

Visit Copart's new Jacksonville location page for contact information, sale lists and inventory. For information about other Copart locations, visit Copart.com/locations.

