Copart Opens New Location in Buffalo, New York

DALLAS, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), a global online vehicle auction company today announced the opening of its new location in Buffalo, New York, the second largest city in the state. The Buffalo facility is the sixth in the state and will complement Copart's Rochester location in providing capacity for operations in the western part of New York.

"Expanding our business to Buffalo is another step in creating a denser network of facilities in the state, allowing us to address the increasing demands of our buyers and sellers," said Copart CEO Jay Adair. "We are thrilled about the opportunity to serve our customers with our new facility."

The Copart Buffalo location hosts bi-weekly auctions on Mondays at 9 a.m. Central Time or 10 a.m. Eastern Time starting July 29, 2019. Eligible buyers will be able to place bids online through Copart's proprietary VB3 auction technology or via Copart's mobile app. There will also be a bidding kiosk onsite.

"We look forward to providing Buffalo with an unmatched buying and selling experience through our people, processes and technology," said General Manager Tim Bennett.

Visit the Copart Buffalo page on Copart.com to view the location's contact information, sale lists and inventory. For a list of all Copart locations, please visit Copart.com/Locations.

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, and individual owners. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 125,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), Spain (Copart.es), and Finland (AVK.fi). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register. Join the conversation and follow Copart on Facebook.

