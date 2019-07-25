Copart Opens New Location in Macon, Georgia

DALLAS, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT), a global online vehicle auction company today announced the opening of its new location in Macon, Georgia. The 35 acre facility is Copart's ninth location in Georgia.

"Opening in Macon allows us to offer increased convenience and additional options to our sellers and buyers in Georgia," said Copart CEO Jay Adair. "This new location is a strategic step in expanding our footprint."





The Copart Macon Georgia location hosts weekly auctions on Thursdays at 9 a.m. Central Time or 9 a.m. Eastern Time. Eligible buyers can place bids online through Copart's proprietary VB3 auction technology or via Copart's mobile app.

"We are thrilled to serve the needs of our customers in Georgia, especially considering Macon's growing population and ease of access," said General Manager Amanda McCallister.

Visit the Copart Macon Georgia page on Copart.com to view the location's contact information, sale lists and inventory. For a list of all Copart locations, please visit Copart.com/locations.

ABOUT COPART

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, and individual owners. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 125,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), Spain (Copart.es), and Finland (AVK.fi). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/register. Join the conversation and follow Copart on Facebook.

Contact:

Michelle Hoffman, VP of Marketing, Copart

Michelle.Hoffman@Copart.com | (972) 391-5082

Fatima Ali, Communications Manager, Copart

Fatima.Ali@Copart.com | (972) 489-3713

