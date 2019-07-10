Copart Opens Second Location in Hartford, Connecticut

DALLAS, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), a global online vehicle auction company, opened a new location in Hartford, Connecticut. This location was formerly Hartford-Springfield Auto Auction. This is Copart's second location in the state.

"Our new Hartford location will provide capacity to accommodate our continuing growth in volume and additional convenience for our buyers in the region," said Copart CEO Jay Adair.

Copart hosts online auctions at its Hartford Springfield location every Thursday at 9 a.m. Central Time, with the next auction planned for July 18, 2019. Eligible buyers can bid on current inventory from computers, smartphones and tablets, or via bidding kiosks available at the location.

As a leading innovator in the salvage industry, Copart is proud to bring its business and jobs to one of the United States' oldest cities.

"We are excited to provide our customers with the best service in the industry, made possible by our people, processes and technology," said General Manager Brian Phillips.

Visit the Copart Hartford Springfield page on Copart.com to view the location's contact information, browse its sale lists and search its inventory. For a list of all Copart locations and to find the one nearest you, please visit Copart.com/locations.

ABOUT COPART

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, and individual owners. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 125,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), Spain (Copart.es), and Finland (AVK.fi). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/register. Join the conversation and follow Copart on Facebook.

