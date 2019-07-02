Copay Assistance from The Assistance Fund Now Available for Eligible People Living with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

ORLANDO, Fla., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Assistance Fund, an independent charitable patient assistance foundation that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs, today announced the launch of a new copay assistance program for people living with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The program is designed to help eligible individuals pay for their out-of-pocket medical expenses resulting from the condition.

IPF is a chronic, progressive lung disease. The disease causes scar tissue, or fibrosis, to build up in the lungs, preventing the lungs from effectively transporting oxygen into the bloodstream. IPF usually affects people between the ages of 50 and 70. Approximately 100,000 people in the U.S. are living with the disease. [1]

"The symptoms of pulmonary fibrosis can rapidly become severe, causing people living with the disease to have extreme difficulty breathing on their own," said Mark P. McGreevy, President and CEO, The Assistance Fund. "We are thrilled to launch the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Copay Assistance Program, which will enable people living with this disease to get the treatment they need to relieve their discomfort."

To learn more about The Assistance Fund, or to determine eligibility for financial support, visit tafcares.org or call 855-220-1792 to speak with a Patient Advocate.

A complete list of The Assistance Fund's programs is available at tafcares.org.

About The Assistance Fund

The Assistance Fund is an independent, charitable patient assistance foundation that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs by providing financial assistance for their copayments, coinsurance, deductibles and other health-related expenses. The Assistance Fund currently manages more than 60 programs—each of which covers the FDA-approved medications that treat a specific disease. Since its founding in 2009, The Assistance Fund has helped more than 78,000 adults and children access the medicines they need to stay healthy or manage a chronic condition. To learn more about The Assistance Fund, or for information on how to donate, please visit tafcares.org.

