COPC Inc. Announces Release 7.0 of the COPC Customer Experience (CX) Standard

WINTER PARK, Fla., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COPC Inc., a global consulting, training, certification, benchmarking and research firm that has set the standard in customer experience (CX), is pleased to announce Release 7.0 of the COPC Customer Experience (CX) Standard with specialized editions for Customer Operations and Contact Centers. The COPC CX Standard is a performance management system used to improve operations that support the customer experience. These specific versions of the COPC CX Standard will be available in English, Chinese, Japanese, French, Portuguese and Spanish.

"We built the new COPC CX Standard, Release 7.0 to address the advancement of digital support technologies, to ensure focus on the entire Service Journey and to support greater employee engagement. These new requirements and metrics build on COPC Inc.'s proven approach for driving high performance in CX Operations," said Kyle Kennedy, COO of COPC Inc. and COPC Standards Committee Member.

Key features of the COPC CX Standard, Release 7.0:

Improved Management of the Customer's Service Journey - Identifies and targets improvement for the critical service journeys impacting customer experience and business success.

Updated Digital Assisted Channel Management - Includes new roles, measurements and processes for improved management of digital service channels.

Enhanced Employee Engagement - Focuses on critical drivers of employee engagement that reduce attrition and increase satisfaction.

New Metrics - Provides improved and streamlined metrics for CX operations.

"Release 7.0 of the COPC CX Standard is a significant contribution to the contact center industry. This new version enriches traditional channels with many of the best practices added to manage the growing use of digital channels. All customer experience operations can benefit from applying the Standard in their business," stated Fortunato Bertello, VMO Manager LATAM for Millicom International Services.

The COPC CX Standard began 25 years ago, when call center industry leaders saw a need for structured processes and measurements that customer service providers could use to deliver consistently high performance in their contact centers. This group of leaders, now called the COPC Standards Committee, developed the first version of the COPC CX Standard in 1996.

The COPC Standards Committee meets twice a year to review the industry, the marketplace and input from users of the Standard. They review and revise the COPC CX Standard, ensuring the guidelines continue to meet changing consumer behaviors and expectations. Over time, this Standard has expanded to include versions that address other audiences such as outsource service providers (OSPs) and vendor management organizations (VMOs).

"The COPC Standards Committee has done some excellent work in Release 7.0. The enhancements targeting the customer experience (CX) in the form of service journeys coupled with updates to digital interaction processes and measurements will equip CX operations to manage the increasing expectations of customers while leveraging the latest service and support technologies," said Kathleen McNair, SVP of Consumer Operations at RealPage.

