COPD Foundation and Blue Marble Health enter a Strategic Partnership to Promote Virtual Pulmonary Rehabilitation to healthcare systems challenged to deliver services during COVID

MIAMI and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COPD Foundation and Blue Marble Health announced a strategic Partnership to increase availability and adherence to pulmonary rehabilitation (PR) through a unique peer supported Virtual PR Program.

Approximately 320 million people live with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and they are at 5 times greater risk for severe COVID-19 infections. PR is an exercise and education program that improves quality of life for people with COPD, while reducing hospitalization and mortality. Despite its proven effectiveness, PR is underutilized; and now with the temporary closure of 75% of PR clinics in the US due to COVID-19, even fewer people with lung disease have access to PR.

Blue Marble Health Virtual PR Platform enables clinicians to remotely develop, monitor, and track personalized PR programs at the individual and population level. The COPD Foundation's COPD360coach platform connects patients with peer coaches who provide health coaching designed to deliver educational content and a supportive community. Our combined offering will improve access, adherence, engagement, and outcomes; and people with COPD can enjoy PR from the safety of their home.

"We hope to enable participation and maximize the benefits of virtual pulmonary rehabilitation by providing a community that encourages participants to adhere to the PR program and maintain a healthy lifestyle," said COPD Foundation's President and Chief Scientific Officer Ruth Tal-Singer, PhD.

"We believe that our Platform along with the COPDF's COPD360coach platform will ensure clinics can provide PR during COVID-19 and beyond to meet the needs of the millions of people who could benefit from PR," said Sheryl Flynn PT, PhD CEO Blue Marble Health.

