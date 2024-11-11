Copec Launches Gogoro Battery Swapping and Smartscooters in Chile

"It is exciting to see the Gogoro ecosystem expanding in Latin America, first with Terpel in Bogota and now with Copec Voltex in Santiago. Gogoro battery swapping offers a new approach to electric two-wheel refueling that doesn't require dedicated parking or waiting for a vehicle to charge," said Henry Chiang, Interim CEO of Gogoro. "We are proud of our partnership with Copec and applaud its mission to offer sustainable transportation alternatives in Latin America."

With Gogoro, Copec is developing the first Latin American network of battery swapping stations that is launching at Copec service stations in Santiago, Chile; and, with Terpel's (a Copec company) service stations in Bogota, Colombia.

"At Copec, our commitment to Chile drives us to develop sustainable, scalable solutions that anticipate people's needs. Implementing this ecosystem aligns with our goal to lead the energy transition toward carbon neutrality, which includes transitioning to electric and hybrid vehicles over the next decade. Achieving this requires urban charging infrastructure across all segments we're working to convert to electric vehicles," said Andrea Castro, CEO of Copec Voltex. "Our partnership with Gogoro lets us offer an innovative charging solution that redefines city travel, lowering barriers to entry and bringing electric mobility to a new group of Chileans seeking more efficient and sustainable transportation for daily life."

Through Copec Voltex, the Gogoro Network of battery-swap stations has been deployed in strategic locations across Santiago, ensuring fast and convenient access for riders. Currently, stations are available at Copec service stations in the boroughs of La Reina, Ñuñoa, Santiago, La Florida, Huechuraba, Vitacura, Lo Barnechea, and Estación Central.

The ecosystem features a subscription-based energy model tailored to each rider's needs, making it a dynamic option for daily commuters as well as logistics clients seeking cleaner, more cost-effective transportation alternatives.

Gogoro Battery Swapping

At the heart of Gogoro's ecosystem is an open and interoperable battery swapping platform that has been recognized as the leading two-wheel battery swapping platform in the world. Gogoro battery swapping is a new generation of swappable battery refueling that is smart, safe, and continually optimizing itself to be dynamic and versatile for riders, businesses, and communities. In Taiwan, the Gogoro Network supports nearly 650,000 riders and has more than 1.3 million smart batteries in circulation through its network of 12,500 battery swapping stations at over 2,500 locations. With more than 400,000 daily battery swaps and more than 650 million total battery swaps to date, Gogoro battery swapping has saved more than one billion kilograms of CO2 since it launched in 2015.

About Copec

Copec is an established energy and retail company based in Chile, with a presence throughout Latin America through its subsidiary, Terpel. It currently operates more than 3,000 service stations and retail stores across Latam, which include the largest electric charging network for EVs in South America, with 1,800 kilometers of extension along Chile. To address the energy transition and adopt the new trends in mobility and retail, in 2019 Copec created Copec Wind, the company's innovation and new ventures platform. Copec Voltex is the electromobility division of Copec in Chile.

About Gogoro

Founded in 2011 to rethink urban energy and inspire the world to move through cities in smarter and more sustainable ways, Gogoro leverages the power of innovation to change the way urban energy is distributed and consumed. Recognized by Fortune as a "Change the World 2024" company; Fast Company as "Asia-Pacific's Most Innovative Company of 2024"; Frost & Sullivan as the "2024 Global Company of the Year for battery swapping for electric two-wheel vehicles"; and, MIT Technology Review as one of "15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch" in 2024, Gogoro's battery swapping and vehicle platforms offer a smart, proven, and sustainable long-term ecosystem for delivering a new approach to urban mobility. Gogoro has quickly become an innovation leader in vehicle design and electric propulsion, smart battery design, battery swapping, and advanced cloud services that utilize artificial intelligence to manage battery charging and availability. The challenge is massive, but the opportunity to disrupt the status quo, establish new standards, and achieve new levels of sustainable transportation growth in densely populated cities is even greater. For more information, visit www.gogoro.com/news and follow Gogoro on Twitter: @wearegogoro .

