Copec WIND Ventures Expands Team to provide visionary founders with unfair access to the rapidly growing Latin America region

Started in 2020 and backed by Copec, Copec WIND Ventures aims to invest in start-ups and scale-ups across the world, transforming the energy, mobility, and retail sectors and granting entrepreneurs with 'unfair' access to the rapidly growing Latin America (LatAm) region. To date, the firm has deployed $109 million in capital, completed 30 transactions, has 16 active portfolio companies, three exits, and is committed to continuing its investing efforts at the same level over the next decade.

Recent investments include ClearFlame Engine Technologies , the creator of breakthrough engine technology that enables the modification of diesel engines used for heavy industry; SOURCE Global , the world's first renewable drinking water system; Wallbox , a smart electric vehicle charging and energy management provider; Grabango , a checkout-free technology for existing, large-scale grocery; and convenience stores and Resonant Link , a leader in wireless charging solutions for mobility.

"In less than three years, we've built a compelling, distinctive value-add platform for global startups that gives them total addressable market expansion and growth acceleration in a very real way," says Brian Walsh, Head of Copec WIND Ventures. "With the three new hires, we're poised to accelerate our mission of shaping the future of energy, mobility, and retail in Latin America by bringing the world's best and brightest to the region. Their combined experience and expertise will be instrumental in helping us to identify and support innovative startups and scaleups in our key sectors. Now, with a larger team, we can deepen our commitment to providing global startups with unfair access to Latin America."

Key Appointments to the Copec WIND Ventures include:

Mark Dryden, Investor

Mark Dryden is an experienced investor who brings a wealth of expertise in venture capital and strategic investment to Copec WIND Ventures. Before joining the team, Mark was an investor at Plug n Play, where he focused on Climate Tech and energy and several engineering roles in the energy sector. He was also an intern at Wincrest Capital, where he supported the Energy Transition Fund. With a degree from the University of Capetown and an MBA from Fuqua School of Business, Mark specializes in deal sourcing, due diligence, and portfolio management. His skills will be crucial as Copec WIND Ventures expands its investment portfolio and drives long-term value.

Francisco Larrondo, Strategic Impact Manager

Francisco Larrondo is a seasoned strategist with a track record of guiding companies through pivotal stages of growth and transformation. Before joining Copec WIND Ventures, he was with Copec Voltex, the e-mobility subsidiary of Copec, committed to developing comprehensive EV charging solutions for consumers and industries, where he was responsible for developing and executing key initiatives. With a degree from Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile and over a decade of experience, Francisco excels at aligning business processes with strategic goals, leveraging his deep understanding of the energy, retail, and mobility sectors. He will be a vital asset in crafting the vision and strategy for Copec WIND Ventures as it seeks to accelerate the growth of startups and scaleups in emerging markets.

Gracia Lagos, Analyst

Gracia Lagos joined Copec WIND Ventures from Copec SA, where she was a Senior Development and Studies Engineer. Gracia holds a degree in Business Analytics and is passionate about leveraging data to make informed investment decisions. At Copec WIND Ventures, she will play an instrumental role in identifying and evaluating investment opportunities that align with the firm's strategic priorities.

About Copec WIND Ventures:

Copec WIND Ventures is based in San Francisco and serves as the CVC arm of Copec, one of the leading energy, mobility, and retail companies in Central and South America. Copec is also one of the most valued brands throughout Latin America. WIND Ventures leverages Copec's significant resources to accelerate growth, primarily within Latin America, for startups and scaleups across the world within the new mobility, energy, and retail sectors.

