Copernic Space Makes History: Digital Copy of U.S. Constitution Traveling to the Moon in Groundbreaking Mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Copernic Space proudly announced today the successful launch of a digital copy of the United States Constitution to the surface of the Moon as part of a historic lunar mission. This groundbreaking achievement marks the first-ever inclusion of the nation's foundational document in a permanent lunar archive.

On January 15, 2025, the digital copy of US Constitution embarked on its journey aboard Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lunar lander as part of Copernic Space's digital archive. The mission was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. This milestone highlights humanity's growing ambitions and serves as a symbolic representation of the enduring principles of freedom and democracy reaching beyond Earth.

The idea of sending the digital version of the constitution to the moon was conceptualized by Grant Blaisdell, CEO & Co-founder of Copernic Space, who is partnering with Pavlo Tanasyuk, founder of Spacebit to launch the physical version during the next moon launch.

"This is not just a step for space exploration; it's a commitment to preserving humanity's heritage," said Pavlo Tanasyuk. "This achievement represents a symbolic union of America's past and the hope for its abundant future, ensuring that the principles of freedom and democracy remain an enduring presence — even beyond Earth."

Looking ahead, Spacebit is preparing to send a physical copy of the U.S. Constitution to the Moon later this year. Encased in space-qualified materials, this version will be engineered to endure the harsh lunar environment for millions of years, standing as a testament to human ingenuity and perseverance.

On February 8, 2025, Spacebit will host a landmark event at Cape Canaveral to unveil the specially designed physical copy of the US Constitution. The event will celebrate the collaborative efforts behind this historic mission and provide a glimpse into the emerging future of lunar and space exploration.

About Copernic Space Corporation

Copernic Space is redefining the way the world interacts with the space economy. Through its platform, Copernic Space is opening up space exploration to a global community of investors, entrepreneurs, and visionaries eager to become stakeholders in humanity's ventures beyond Earth. .

About Spacebit Inc.

Spacebit is a pioneering space exploration company focused on innovative lunar robotic technologies. Spacebit inspires humanity to dream and achieve beyond boundaries.

