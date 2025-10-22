Copia Automation Embeds Generative AI to Bolster OT Cyber Resilience and Streamline Code Management

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Copia Automation, the leader in Industrial Code Lifecycle Management delivering operational and cyber resilience, today announced the integration of generative AI into its flagship DeviceLink™ automated backup and Disaster Recovery product. This new application of Copia's cross-platform AI automatically translates complex industrial control code changes into clear, human-readable summaries, providing manufacturers with unprecedented visibility to enhance operational security and efficiency.

Copia AI analyzes changes in PLC, HMI, and robot programs backed up by DeviceLink™ and generates concise summaries that pinpoint what logic was modified, added, or removed. These descriptions are embedded directly into change notifications, DeviceLink's job history, and Git-based workflows, allowing engineers and security teams to instantly grasp the impact of any change without manually parsing code.

"Copia's approach to AI integration mirrors what customers demand. Keeping humans in the loop while removing barriers to understanding complex code changes that directly impact downtime costs," said Alexander Wurm, Principal Analyst at Nucleus Research. "In our past research, Nucleus documented 62 to 250 percent returns per incident for Copia customers. These benefits multiply with capabilities like Copia AI in DeviceLink as engineers can immediately understand code changes through readable summaries."

This innovation arrives as manufacturers face increasing risks from ransomware targeting operational technology (OT). The ability to rapidly identify unauthorized code modifications and restore systems from verified backups is critical for minimizing downtime and ensuring business continuity. Copia AI in DeviceLink™ directly addresses this by making change review faster and more accessible.

"By pairing secure, systematic backups with human-readable AI summaries of all code changes, we're giving manufacturers unparalleled visibility and control to detect threats faster, prevent misconfigurations, and recover with confidence," said Adam Gluck, Founder & CEO of Copia Automation. "Automated backups are the last line of defense against disruption, and AI-powered understanding is the intelligence layer that makes that defense truly resilient."

The combination of DeviceLink's automated backups and AI-driven summaries directly supports compliance with standards like NIS2 and ISO 27001, reduces Recovery Time Objectives (RTO) following an incident, and strengthens a manufacturer's overall ransomware preparedness.

"Automation leaders today stand at the edge of a new era—where industrial code lifecycle management and OT cyber resilience are inseparable. Copia's integration of Generative AI into DeviceLink™ finally brings visibility to timing, origin, and substance of every change across the full arc of PLC, HMI, and robot logic. This clarity upends the reactive culture that has long plagued operations. Instead of guessing what triggered downtime, manufacturers now see every action in plain language, including potential risks, failed logic, and unauthorized edits. That's how businesses regain control, recover faster, and protect assets. Copia is not just keeping pace—it's setting a standard of excellence, for every manufacturer, at every scale." Sebastián Trolli – Head of Research, Industrial Automation & Software, Frost & Sullivan.

About Copia Automation

Copia Automation is the leader in Industrial DevOps, which delivers the power of Industrial Code Lifecycle Management (ICLM). Its platform drives industrial enterprises to manage the complex lifecycle of automation code, treating it as a critical asset. By embedding practices like automated backup and recovery, Git-based version control, and collaborative change management directly into the OT environment, Copia provides the centralization, visibility, and control needed to streamline production, preempt crises, and build cyber and operational resilience in the age of AI. What truly sets Copia apart is its integrated AI, intelligently enhancing every aspect of the platform to deliver a smarter, more valuable tool to optimize uptime in your operations.

With its headquarters in New York City, Copia Automation is a member of the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer in Manufacturing.

