Copia Raises $26M in Funding to Unify OT Code Management, Backup, and Recovery

The funding accelerates Copia's work to give industrial teams one platform to manage, back up, and recover the PLC code at the center of America's industrial resurgence.

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Copia Automation, a leader in industrial code management and resiliency, today announced $26 million in additional funding, bringing the company's total raised to $55 million. AE Ventures and Squadra Ventures co-led the round, joined by KAS Venture Partners, with continued support from existing investors Construct Capital, Lux Capital, Ironspring Ventures, and Renegade Partners. The investment included a combination of equity financing and venture debt that the company will use to accelerate Copia's mission to bring modern code management and recovery capabilities to the operational technology (OT) teams who are the first responders in the event of an industrial cyberattack or downtime incident.

Manufacturing is returning to the United States, critical infrastructure is being modernized and expanded, and new facilities are coming online. The industrial devices used to automate the physical world, like programmable logic controllers (PLCs), underpin the entire system. Yet the traditional IT software that protects everyday business systems cannot run on or safeguard these devices, because each PLC vendor relies on its own proprietary tooling, much as Windows software won't run on macOS. The resilience of everything being built rests on how well that code is governed, versioned, and protected.

The stakes are rising in step with the threats. Attacks that exploit industrial devices have become a recurring headline, as adversaries increasingly take aim at the controllers running critical infrastructure. The teams responsible for automation devices are not equipped to manage automation device code because they do not have the essential tools for recovery their IT counterparts take for granted: validated backups, version control, and more recently, AI-powered coding tools.

Copia will use the funding to accelerate product development, support flexible deployments ranging from the cloud to customer-managed data centers and air-gapped environments, and back the teams on the front lines of OT incident response.

"The most critical code in the world has been managed with the least support, and that no longer holds in an economy being rebuilt on automation," said Adam Gluck, founder and CEO of Copia Automation. "This is about the readiness and resilience of the infrastructure modern industry depends on, making sure that when something goes wrong, teams can recover quickly and maintain uptime. This funding lets us continue building the platform that makes that possible."

"Copia has built the category-defining platform for industrial code management at exactly the moment the market needs it most," said Tyler Rowe, Partner at AE Ventures, the venture capital platform of AE Industrial Partners, LP. "As manufacturers modernize legacy infrastructure, reshore production, and face a rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape, industrial code is becoming a strategic asset that must be governed with the same rigor as enterprise software. In sectors like aerospace, defense, energy, and critical infrastructure, traceability, security, and recovery are no longer optional. We're excited to co-lead this financing and support Copia as it becomes the system of record for the world's most critical industrial operations."

"Cybersecurity has come a long way, but critical infrastructure remains one of the most vulnerable and under-addressed attack surfaces," said Squadra Ventures Managing Partner Guy Filippelli. "It has never been more important to safeguard the industrial control systems that keep our society running, and Copia has the vision and execution tenacity to do it. Adam and team have demonstrated unmatched hustle and ability to innovate at the point where physical meets digital."

Copia was founded on the idea that the code running the physical world deserves the same discipline and governance that software has leveraged for almost two decades. With this investment, the company will keep building toward a single platform industrial organizations can use to protect, govern, and evolve their most critical automation code.

About Copia Automation

Copia Automation provides visibility, traceability, and control across the full automation lifecycle, helping industrial teams maximize uptime, strengthen governance, and build resilient operations. From OT teams on the plant floor to the executives accountable for cyber resilience and compliance, Copia gives organizations a single platform to manage, secure, and recover the industrial code that runs the physical economy. Learn more at copia.io.

SOURCE Copia Automation