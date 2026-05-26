Copia Automation Launches Copia Actions: The First Configurable Workflow Engine Purpose-Built for Industrial Code

Copia's new product brings the engineering rigor of modern software development to the PLC, HMI, and robotic-controller code behind the world's manufacturers, utilities, and data centers.

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Copia Automation, the leader in industrial code management and resiliency, today announced Copia Actions, an industrial code workflow engine purpose-built for operational technology (OT). Copia Actions enables OT teams to automate the manual engineering processes that have long defined plant-floor operations: OT backup verification, library version audits, code reviews, compliance reporting, and automated testing, running across every PLC, HMI, and robotic controller in their environment.

The automation devices running the world's plants, data centers, and infrastructure don't just produce output. They produce the U.S. economy. The code controlling them has quietly become as critical as the financial systems and enterprise software that get the security headlines, and yet most of that code is still managed by hand, with risk surfacing only when something breaks or a regulator asks for proof.

That risk is no longer hypothetical. In April 2026, a foreign threat group targeted manufacturing devices across the U.S., a reminder that industrial code is now a frontline target. Copia's platform was built for this moment. Copia Source Control gives teams a verified, auditable record of every change. DeviceLink™ keeps a clean copy of what's running on every device. And now, with Copia Actions, OT teams can govern and standardize that code automatically, ensuring that when an incident occurs, recovery to a verified, known-good state takes minutes rather than days.

This is the discipline software engineering has practiced for nearly two decades. When a software developer saves a change today, dozens of automated checks run before that change reaches production: tests, security scans, compliance reviews, all triggered automatically and tied to the specific change that prompted them. Industrial engineering has never had an equivalent until Copia Actions. Purpose-built for PLC, HMI, and robotic-controller code, it is configurable to the standards each organization has always intended to enforce, and extensible as those standards grow.

"Industrial code now determines audit posture, cyber resilience, and time-to-recovery for the world's manufacturers, infrastructure, and data centers, yet most of it is still managed manually," said Adam Gluck, founder and CEO of Copia Automation. "Copia Actions closes that gap. It gives engineering and security leaders the same automated governance that IT organizations have relied on for nearly two decades."

The launch of Copia Actions reflects a commitment Copia has held since its founding: bringing the engineering disciplines that transformed software development to the industrial code running the physical world. With Source Control, DeviceLink™, and now Actions, Copia continues to close the gap between how OT and IT manage their most critical assets, and to push the industry toward the standards its customers, regulators, and operators increasingly demand.

To learn more about Copia Actions, visit copia.io/product/copia-actions.

About Copia Automation

Copia Automation provides visibility, traceability, and control across the full automation lifecycle, helping industrial teams maximize uptime, strengthen governance, and build resilient operations. From OT teams on the plant floor to the executives accountable for cyber resilience and compliance, Copia gives organizations a single platform to manage, secure, and recover the industrial code that runs the physical economy. Learn more at copia.io.

SOURCE Copia Automation