Copia Scientific Enters Agreement with Leading Pharmaceutical Company

TAUNTON, Mass., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Copia Scientific, a provider of laboratory equipment and service solutions, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic agreement with a top 10 global Fortune 50 pharmaceutical company. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Copia Scientific and underscores its commitment to advancing scientific research and development in the pharmaceutical industry.

The agreement includes the global distribution of Certified Pre-Owned Laboratory Equipment and Service in select international sites. Leveraging Copia Scientific's expertise in Lab Automation, Lab Integration, Method Development and Service Solutions, the partnership will augment operational efficiency, increase productivity, and implement cost containment strategies through Copia Scientific's "One Vendor - One Solution" enterprise model.

"We are thrilled to partner with one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies," said Dyan Reagan, Chief Operations Officer at Copia Scientific. "This agreement is a testament to the quality of our products and comprehensive customer support of our solutions and validates our position as a trusted partner in the pharmaceutical industry."

Copia Scientific's experienced scientists, engineers, and industry experts play a pivotal role in supporting the pharmaceutical company's initiatives to find cost efficiencies without compromising on technology, quality, reliability, and of course, the science.

About Copia Scientific: Copia Scientific is a global provider of Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Lab Equipment and broad ranging Service Solutions. Founded in 2021 through the merger of three industry-leading companies with over 37 years of market exposure, Copia Scientific is dedicated to empowering laboratories with cost effective state-of-the-art solutions that drive efficiency and productivity.

This press release signifies another significant milestone for Copia Scientific as it strengthens its position as a leader in the laboratory solutions industry and highlights its commitment to advancing scientific research and development in collaboration with major players in the pharmaceutical sector.

