Copier Headquarters in Woodland Hills is now GoodSuite

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It is time for a name that reflects who we are now. Good products, good service and good people combine to become GoodSuite, a full suite office technology provider. We don't just sell products; we offer solutions that make a difference. Taking care of our customers is our top priority. We strive to make life easier, one office at a time.

We have been in business for over 20 yrs. Business has changed, and we have advanced with it. Our customers do more than copies, and we do much more than copiers. We partner with our customers as trusted advisors.

We have not changed the way we do business. We still provide a boutique level of service at the speed of business with great attention to detail and will continue to answer every call live.

Our company embraces the belief that living is giving and focuses on making a positive impact in the community. Causes that we support include Operation Gratitude and many others.

GoodSuite continues to offer copiers and printers along with IT Services, cloud services, digital signage, VOIP, document management software and much more.

