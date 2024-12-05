Copiers Plus Marks 40 Years by Contributing $20,000 to North Carolina Groups in Collaboration with KYOCERA Document Solutions

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Copiers Plus, in partnership with KYOCERA Document Solutions, is celebrating its 40th anniversary on Nov. 1, 2025, by donating $500 each to 40 organizations across North Carolina.

The 40 Years of Caring: Sharing the Love Across NC campaign aims to commemorate the shared journey of Copiers Plus and KYOCERA by giving back to the communities they have served since 1985.

"This campaign isn't just about giving; it's about inspiring. It's about showcasing the resilience, determination, and unity that define our state. Our history at Copiers Plus has been entirely focused on North Carolina communities and we have a heart for the people that make up this great state. Loyalty is something that is rare in today's business world and we are lucky to have had a partner like KYOCERA since we opened our doors in 1985, so having them join us in this effort makes it even more special. We are excited to see the great things that can come with this investment back into the communities we serve!"

- Drew Smith, Director of Communications for Copiers Plus.

Nomination forms will be open for submissions from Dec. 5, 2024, to Feb. 5, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. The campaign will be unveiled at the Copiers Plus customer appreciation event, The Niblet, and be shared across their social media accounts and website: https://copiers-plus.com/40-years-of-caring/. The only requirement for nominated organizations is they must be actively and legally operating in North Carolina.

The nomination form can be accessed here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/G2JSZNB

About Copiers Plus

Headquartered in Fayetteville, NC, Copiers Plus has provided organizations in North Carolina with leading office technology solutions and service since 1985, when their Owner, Bob Smith, started the company. Since, Copiers Plus has grown into a third-generation family business with five locations across North Carolina, including Fayetteville, Raleigh, Wilmington, Greensboro, and Asheville. The organization operates as a Platinum Dealer for Kyocera Document Solutions, has been acknowledged as an Elite Dealer by ENX Magazine for the past seven years, and received recognition as a Best Employer in North Carolina in 2020 and 2021 from Business North Carolina/Best Companies Group and Great Employers to Work for in North Carolina in 2022 by the Best Companies Group. Copiers Plus currently has 50 employees across the state of North Carolina.

About KYOCERA Document Solutions

Part of Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. and a leading name in the global document solutions industry based in Osaka, Japan, Kyocera Document Solutions America, Inc. presents an array of eco-conscious MFPs and printers, coupled with business applications and consulting services aimed at enhancing customer document workflows for peak efficiency. Leveraging professional acumen and a partnership ethos rooted in empathy, the company's goal is to assist organizations in using knowledge as a tool for transformative purposes. Kyocera Document Solutions America is also an integral member of the Kyocera Group, under the umbrella of Kyocera Corporation, which is a prominent supplier of semiconductor packages, industrial and automotive components, electronic devices, smart energy systems, as well as printers, copiers, and mobile phones. The group's consolidated sales revenue for the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2023, amounted to 2 trillion yen (approximately US$15.1 billion), placing Kyocera at #672 on the Forbes magazine's 2023 "Global 2000" list and among "The World's 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies" according to The Wall Street Journal.

